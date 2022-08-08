Read full article on original website
State Horse Now Official, Signed Into Law By Gov. Stitt
A new state symbol was signed into law Wednesday on the steps of the state Capitol. The American Quarter Horse is now the official horse of Oklahoma. The horse joins a group of other state symbols. “Of course, the Scissortail is the state bird…the buffalo is the state mammal. The...
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
Oklahoma Department Of Corrections Director Announces Retirement
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow has announced he will retire at the end of October. Crow has been with ODOC since 1996. “The decision to leave the agency I have served for more than a quarter of a century is one that required a tremendous amount of reflection, and is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever encountered. I take pride in knowing I am leaving the agency in better shape than it was when I became director, and the staff should receive all of the credit for that,” Crow said. “For three years, I have been fortunate enough to lead the thousands of talented professionals in this agency, and it has been the highest honor of my law enforcement career. And I know even better days are ahead for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.”
Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Enacts New Rule To Improve Behavior At Athletic Events
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has enacted a new rule to improve behavior at high school and middle school athletic events. According to the new rule, if a team's coaches, players or fans show "egregious" acts of "unsportsmanlike behavior" two or more times in the same season, the team or individual could be suspended for the rest of the season.
Eli Lilly Pushes Back Against Indiana's New Abortion Law
Two of Indiana's largest employers — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine maker Cummins — are voicing opposition to a new local law banning abortion in nearly all cases, saying it will hinder hiring in the state, where both are based. Indiana on Friday became the first U.S....
2 Killed In Megabus Crash In New Jersey
A deadly crash involving a double-decker Megabus and another vehicle is being investigated by New Jersey State Police, the agency said Wednesday. The Tuesday crash left two dead and at least fourteen injured, according to officials. The crash occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township around 6:53 p.m....
President Biden Tours Damage From Kentucky Flooding
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37 people have died since last month's deluge, which...
Hartshorne Teenager Claims Cornhole National Junior Championship Title
A Hartshorne teenager made history over the weekend when he won the USA Cornhole National Junior Championship. 15-year-old Hayden Morris is the first Oklahoman to bring home the junior nation champ title. The Hartshorne High School sophomore made it look easy when clinched the top spot Saturday after a 10-0...
