Chapel Hill, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Five-star wing hearing from 'dream school'

Six rising high school juniors hold Duke basketball offers. None of these pursuits have resulted in commitments or rejections for the Blue Devils. But there's no reason to think that the 2024 offer sheet won't grow — if not soon, shortly after the staff in Durham puts the finishing touch(es) on its ...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Athletics Launching NIL Exchange Marketplace

On Monday, the UNC Athletic Department announced it is opening the Carolina NIL Exchange, a new online marketplace to connect UNC student-athletes with businesses interested in creating NIL deals. The exchange was made in conjunction with INFLCR (pronounced “influencer”), which describes itself as “the leading content and compliance software platform for elite athletics.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: The James Cates Scholars

James Cates Scholars Joyah Horton, Myles Jackson, Sophia Rangell and Joshua Williams visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 9. They discussed the work they have done this summer surrounding some of the untold stories in Chapel Hill’s black community. They also talked about their upcoming showcase at the Chapel Hill Library.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
chapelboro.com

UNC’s Maycee Bell Named to United Soccer Coaches Watch List

UNC senior defender Maycee Bell is among 35 players named to the United Soccer Coaches’ NCAA Division I Women’s Players to Watch list, which was released Tuesday afternoon. Bell was named a second team All-American by United Soccer Coaches in 2021, as well as to the first team...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Receives Votes in Preseason Coaches Poll, But Not Ranked

The first iteration of college football’s USA Today Coaches Poll was released Monday afternoon, and though the ACC was well-represented, UNC was not among the Top 25. The Tar Heels did, however, receive a noticeable amount of votes with 34. That was good enough to effectively rank Carolina at No. 33 in the poll, just ahead of programs such as Florida, Mississippi State and Appalachian State.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?

DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
RALEIGH, NC
#Unc
dukebasketballreport.com

Paolo Banchero Gets A Humbling Experience

Being a rookie in any sport is bound to be taxing. First you have to deal with the transition itself, getting used to playing at an elite level. Second, there’s no where to hide because the worst player in any league is a superb athlete or, at the least, immensely disciplined. And third, there is rookie hazing.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
cbs17

Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall

WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
WAKE FOREST, NC
chathamjournal.com

The Fearrington House receives Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Award” & announces 40th anniversary

Pittsboro, NC – The Fearrington House Inn – just named by Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Awards” as one of the “15 Best Resorts in the South” — will celebrate the Fearrington House Restaurants’ 40th anniversary with a series of events highlighting the restaurant’s historic place in the South’s culinary scene.
PITTSBORO, NC

