Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen Walters
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Five-star wing hearing from 'dream school'
Six rising high school juniors hold Duke basketball offers. None of these pursuits have resulted in commitments or rejections for the Blue Devils. But there's no reason to think that the 2024 offer sheet won't grow — if not soon, shortly after the staff in Durham puts the finishing touch(es) on its ...
chapelboro.com
UNC Athletics Launching NIL Exchange Marketplace
On Monday, the UNC Athletic Department announced it is opening the Carolina NIL Exchange, a new online marketplace to connect UNC student-athletes with businesses interested in creating NIL deals. The exchange was made in conjunction with INFLCR (pronounced “influencer”), which describes itself as “the leading content and compliance software platform for elite athletics.”
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: The James Cates Scholars
James Cates Scholars Joyah Horton, Myles Jackson, Sophia Rangell and Joshua Williams visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 9. They discussed the work they have done this summer surrounding some of the untold stories in Chapel Hill’s black community. They also talked about their upcoming showcase at the Chapel Hill Library.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Carolina Performing Arts, Fall 2022
Carolina Performing Arts executive/artistic director Alison Friedman joins Aaron to preview their upcoming fall season. Conversation presented by Carolina Performing Arts.
chapelboro.com
UNC’s Maycee Bell Named to United Soccer Coaches Watch List
UNC senior defender Maycee Bell is among 35 players named to the United Soccer Coaches’ NCAA Division I Women’s Players to Watch list, which was released Tuesday afternoon. Bell was named a second team All-American by United Soccer Coaches in 2021, as well as to the first team...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Covid and Coal Ash
In today’s news: COVID-19 shuts down Pittsboro Town Hall, and Chapel Hill officials turn to a federal program to address coal ash on MLK Boulevard.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Receives Votes in Preseason Coaches Poll, But Not Ranked
The first iteration of college football’s USA Today Coaches Poll was released Monday afternoon, and though the ACC was well-represented, UNC was not among the Top 25. The Tar Heels did, however, receive a noticeable amount of votes with 34. That was good enough to effectively rank Carolina at No. 33 in the poll, just ahead of programs such as Florida, Mississippi State and Appalachian State.
cbs17
Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?
DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
5 places to take your kids for ice cream in the Triangle
Raleigh, N.C. — Summer is not over - yet! It's time to take the children for one last sweet treat before school starts! Here are our top five places for ice cream in the Triangle!. Two Roosters (Raleigh and Durham) With three Raleigh locations and two in Durham (one...
chapelboro.com
Conversations with the Mayors: Solar Power, Board of Commissioners, and Town Award
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 9. She discussed the new Solarize the Triangle Initiative, Monday’s Board of Commissioners Meeting, a recent resident satisfaction award, and more. This is a transcript of their conversation, edited for clarity. Listen to the full interview here.
dukebasketballreport.com
Paolo Banchero Gets A Humbling Experience
Being a rookie in any sport is bound to be taxing. First you have to deal with the transition itself, getting used to playing at an elite level. Second, there’s no where to hide because the worst player in any league is a superb athlete or, at the least, immensely disciplined. And third, there is rookie hazing.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
WRAL
Wake Forest man finds passion performing on TikTok
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox.
Duke Offensive Lineman Shocks His Teammates With His Unexpected Talent [Video]
When I think about what an offensive lineman looks or sounds like, I typically think of a big burly man who has an intimidating stature. I think of someone who is not afraid to mix it up and is known for being nasty in the trenches. Based off of first impressions, Duke offensive lineman Chance Lytle fits this description perfectly to me.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Residents of Chapel Hill greeted Sunday with message of hate
Chapel Hill. It’s a neighborhood where in one house you’ll find the conductor of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra; in another a Springfield school board member; or across the street the former police chief of Juneau, Alaska; or a retired family-law judge around the corner. They were in for...
cbs17
Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall
WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
chathamjournal.com
The Fearrington House receives Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Award” & announces 40th anniversary
Pittsboro, NC – The Fearrington House Inn – just named by Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Awards” as one of the “15 Best Resorts in the South” — will celebrate the Fearrington House Restaurants’ 40th anniversary with a series of events highlighting the restaurant’s historic place in the South’s culinary scene.
'We're not eating': Raleigh Parents struggle making decisions as grocery items continue rising
New inflation data shows the rate is going down, but economists says there's still a long way to go as grocery cost continue to rise.
