Albertville, AL

WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men making their way around town are accused of fradulutnely renting and then stealing $300,000 worth of construction equipment and Huntsville Police are hoping you can help bring them to justice. Police say back in May the two made their way to Thompson Rents, Robin...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested, charged with assault

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, Decatur Police Department officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Cedar Lake Road SW in reference to an assault. When officers arrived, they learned that a male had been transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital due to his injuries. Officers visited the victim at the hospital and learned that he was assaulted with a blunt object by Kent Michael Hasting, 35.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Kentucky man dead following dump truck crash in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man from Louisville, Kentucky has died after being involved in a crash in Cullman County Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the crash happened at 9 a.m. Monday along Cullman County 222, roughly one mile south of the Good Hope community. Conor J. Nelis, […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

