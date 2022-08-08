DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, Decatur Police Department officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Cedar Lake Road SW in reference to an assault. When officers arrived, they learned that a male had been transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital due to his injuries. Officers visited the victim at the hospital and learned that he was assaulted with a blunt object by Kent Michael Hasting, 35.

