Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men making their way around town are accused of fradulutnely renting and then stealing $300,000 worth of construction equipment and Huntsville Police are hoping you can help bring them to justice. Police say back in May the two made their way to Thompson Rents, Robin...
WAAY-TV
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday night to a 911 call about a shooting. People in a car said someone shot at them in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The driver met deputies and emergency medical services in a convenience store parking...
WAFF
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announces several drug-related arrests
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office stayed busy during the month of July with multiple people arrested on drug-related charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Decatur man arrested, charged with assault
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, Decatur Police Department officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Cedar Lake Road SW in reference to an assault. When officers arrived, they learned that a male had been transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital due to his injuries. Officers visited the victim at the hospital and learned that he was assaulted with a blunt object by Kent Michael Hasting, 35.
Two children injured in Lincoln County shooting Tuesday
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they said shot three people inside a vehicle, two of which were children.
WAFF
Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
WAAY-TV
Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen. The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it. Haynes was reported missing by a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of killing HPD officer Billy Clardy III due in court Thursday
The man accused of killing Huntsville Police Department officer Billy Clardy III in December 2019 is scheduled to be in court Thursday.
MISSING: Police continue search for Decatur woman
Decatur Police and Morgan County Sheriff's Office are still searching for a Decatur woman.
Guntersville man charged in connection to 3 overdoses
A man is facing drug charges in connection to the overdoses of three people in February, according to the Marshall County Drug Task Force.
Multiple people shot in Lincoln County, authorities searching for suspect
Several agencies are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Lincoln County after authorities say multiple people were shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Parole denied for man accused of three 2018 Guntersville murders
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018 was denied parole on Tuesday. The Board of Pardon and Paroles voted to deny parole for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer on August 9. Spencer was granted parole in November 2017 before he allegedly committed three...
WAFF
Gov. Ivey writes to board members regarding Guntersville triple murderer parole
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 11 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident.
HPD: Woman in custody following barricade situation
One woman has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in South Huntsville.
Deputies: $42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Alabama pawn shop
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
Huntsville man charged with murder after deadly shooting
Huntsville Police responded to the 1900-block of Magnum Drive late in the night on Friday, August 5.
Dekalb County Sheriff works to reduce repeat crime, takes inmates to church offering ‘real’ transformation
The Dekalb County Sheriff is working to help inmates in the county jail change their life for good by allowing those who want to attend church services to go under supervision.
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 4, executed a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop on a 4-month joint investigation involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, ATF and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Officer. According to MCSO, the Loss Prevention units of Walmart,...
Kentucky man dead following dump truck crash in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man from Louisville, Kentucky has died after being involved in a crash in Cullman County Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the crash happened at 9 a.m. Monday along Cullman County 222, roughly one mile south of the Good Hope community. Conor J. Nelis, […]
Comments / 0