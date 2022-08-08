Ari Lennox says her new album is finally ready to drop. The R&B singer took to socials on Wednesday (August 10) to announce that her new single, her first since 2021’s “Pressure,” would drop on Friday (August 12) and would be titled “HOODIE.” The new single announcement was followed up with a tweet from Lennox that confirmed this new single would begin the roll-out of her long-awaited sophomore effort.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO