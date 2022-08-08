Read full article on original website
Chris Brown Roasts Childish Gambino's Outfit At Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party
New York, NY – Chris Brown has roasted Childish Gambino (real name Donald Glover) for the outfit he chose to wear at Beyoncé’s “secret” Renaissance party over the weekend. Not long after the Instagram account Fit Ain’t Nothing shared a photo of the Atlanta creator...
Drake Reacts To His Father Dennis Graham's Tattoo Of Him: ‘Why You Do Me Like This’
Drake‘s father Dennis Graham recently had a new tattoo of his famous son done — but the rapper’s not too impressed by it. The 6 God took to Instagram on Monday (August 8) to post a photo of his dad’s tattoo, which is a portrait of a younger Drake resting on his right shoulder, along with a less-than-thrilled caption.
Drake Is Secretly A Billionaire, Nicki Minaj Claims
Drake is hiding his status as a billionaire, according to Nicki Minaj. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (August 9), Nicki alluded to the OVO Sound hitmaker secretly being worth 10 figures while boarding a private jet. “This is what happens when you got a rich...
King Von’s Estate Releases ‘Get It Done’ Video On Rapper’s 28th Birthday
King Von’s estate has dropped off a new visual for his song “Get It Done” in honor of the rapper’s 28th birthday. “Get It Done” first appeared on Von’s posthumous record What It Means To Be King back in March, but the visual accompaniment finds Von alive and well as he navigates paranoia within his old hood alongside OMB Peezy.
A Ranking Of Beyoncé's Most Female Empowering Songs
Whether Beyoncé was instructing us to get in formation or she was explaining how we can tell our no-good exes to take their a**es to the left, she has forever been a champion of women through her music.
Soulja Boy Denies Having Monkeypox Following Cryptic Tweet
Soulja Boy has denied that he contracted Monkeypox after posting a tweet that cryptically implied he may have had the virus. The tweet in question simply read “Monkey Pox,” leading fans to speculate that the rapper had gotten the infectious disease. However, Big Draco has said in a...
Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'
Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
Diddy Passed On Signing 50 Cent To Bad Boy, Says Tony Yayo
Diddy once had the opportunity to sign 50 Cent to Bad Boy Records, but decided not to — that’s according to Tony Yayo. During a recent interview with VladTV, the former G-Unit rapper recalled him and 50 taking a meeting with Puff Daddy about a potential deal and the reason why he didn’t want to sign him. Yayo believes it was one of the biggest mistakes the label ever made.
Kanye West’s Online ‘Bullying’ Sent Pete Davidson To Trauma Therapy
Kanye West has reportedly caused Pete Davidson to check into trauma therapy after months of being on the receiving end of online bullying by the rapper/producer. According to People, a source close to the former Saturday Night Live actor said he’s been seeking treatment for the harassment he endured while dating Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
LL COOL J Honored With Key To The City In Queens, New York During First Rock The Bells Festival
Queens, NY – LL COOL J was presented with a key to the city in his hometown of Queens, New York during the inaugural Rock The Bells Festival over the weekend. Speaker of the New York City Council Adrienne Adams presented the Hip Hop icon with the declaration on Saturday (August 6) as part of a special ceremony honoring Uncle L’s contributions to the culture.
Chrisean Rock Suggests She's Suicidal After Blueface Welcomes Child With Another Woman
Chrisean Rock was a trending Twitter topic on Tuesday night (August 9) after she fired off some troubling tweets. The former Blueface Music artist admitted she was drunk and proceeded to tweet about her seemingly toxic relationship with Blueface. The tweets arrive just days after Blueface welcomed a baby with another woman.
What JAY-Z Is Really Like In The Studio: A Deep Dive
HIPHOPDX – JAY-Z’s creative process is explored in the latest episode of HipHopDX’s “Deep Dive” YouTube series — watch it below. The 24-minute video sheds light on what Hov — one of the most successful, prolific and revered rappers of all time — is really like in the studio, straight from the mouths of collaborators like Kanye West, Pharrell, Timbaland, Just Blaze, Snoop Dogg and more.
Megan Thee Stallion Sends Message To Her Label In L.A. Leakers Freestyle
Megan Thee Stallion is keeping her foot on her label’s neck. Three years after her last appearance the show, the Houston hottie delivered a fiery L.A. Leakers freestyle during a visit to Power 106’s Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk on Monday (August 8). While cruising over Warren G...
Jermaine Dupri Compares DVSN Response Records Hype To Roxanne Wars
Jermaine Dupri has praised dvsn’s “If I Get Caught,” comparing the hype its received to that of UTFO’s ‘Roxanne, Roxanne’ due to the number of response records it’s spawned. In a video posted to his Instagram, JD, who co-produced the Toronto R&B group’s...
Ari Lennox Says The Wait For Her New Album Is Over
Ari Lennox says her new album is finally ready to drop. The R&B singer took to socials on Wednesday (August 10) to announce that her new single, her first since 2021’s “Pressure,” would drop on Friday (August 12) and would be titled “HOODIE.” The new single announcement was followed up with a tweet from Lennox that confirmed this new single would begin the roll-out of her long-awaited sophomore effort.
NBA YoungBoy Trolls Lil Durk With ‘The Last Slimeto’ Merch
NBA YoungBoy appears to have resumed trolling Lil Durk with the launch of his latest merch line. The Baton Rouge rapper dropped off his hefty 30-track album The Last Slimeto on Friday (August 5), and potentially resumed his beef with the OTF head by dropping off a particular piece of merch labeled “Umm Hmm” on Sunday (August 7).
JID Shares New Single 'Dance Now' & 'The Forever Story' Album Cover Art
JID is in album mode. The Atlanta-bred spitter returned on Tuesday (August 9) with a brand new single from his forthcoming The Forever Story LP. Produced by frequent collaborator Christo, “Dance Now” finds the Dreamville MC showcasing his speedy yet controlled delivery alongside guest appearances from fellow ATLien and rising singer Fousheé.
Alicia Keys Brings Out Beanie Sigel & Peedi Crakk During Philly Tour Stop
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Alicia Keys hit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on her latest tour stop, and she surprised the crowd by bringing out Beanie Sigel and Peedi Crakk. Last weekend, Alicia took up space at The Metropolitan Opera House for a sold-out show on her ALICIA The World Tour, and fans in attendance were not expecting to see the two Philly legends take the stage with her.
Royce Da 5’9 Gives Diddy His Flowers: 'Sometimes We Take For Granted The Opportunity'
Royce Da 5’9 and Diddy might seem like an unlikely combination to collaborate, but the Detroit native reflected on a studio session for the Bad Boy CEO. During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Royce recalled Diddy inviting him to work on his Press Play album that dropped in 2006.
