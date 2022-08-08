ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Drake Is Secretly A Billionaire, Nicki Minaj Claims

Drake is hiding his status as a billionaire, according to Nicki Minaj. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (August 9), Nicki alluded to the OVO Sound hitmaker secretly being worth 10 figures while boarding a private jet. “This is what happens when you got a rich...
HipHopDX.com

King Von’s Estate Releases ‘Get It Done’ Video On Rapper’s 28th Birthday

King Von’s estate has dropped off a new visual for his song “Get It Done” in honor of the rapper’s 28th birthday. “Get It Done” first appeared on Von’s posthumous record What It Means To Be King back in March, but the visual accompaniment finds Von alive and well as he navigates paranoia within his old hood alongside OMB Peezy.
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Denies Having Monkeypox Following Cryptic Tweet

Soulja Boy has denied that he contracted Monkeypox after posting a tweet that cryptically implied he may have had the virus. The tweet in question simply read “Monkey Pox,” leading fans to speculate that the rapper had gotten the infectious disease. However, Big Draco has said in a...
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'

Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Passed On Signing 50 Cent To Bad Boy, Says Tony Yayo

Diddy once had the opportunity to sign 50 Cent to Bad Boy Records, but decided not to — that’s according to Tony Yayo. During a recent interview with VladTV, the former G-Unit rapper recalled him and 50 taking a meeting with Puff Daddy about a potential deal and the reason why he didn’t want to sign him. Yayo believes it was one of the biggest mistakes the label ever made.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West’s Online ‘Bullying’ Sent Pete Davidson To Trauma Therapy

Kanye West has reportedly caused Pete Davidson to check into trauma therapy after months of being on the receiving end of online bullying by the rapper/producer. According to People, a source close to the former Saturday Night Live actor said he’s been seeking treatment for the harassment he endured while dating Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J Honored With Key To The City In Queens, New York During First Rock The Bells Festival

Queens, NY – LL COOL J was presented with a key to the city in his hometown of Queens, New York during the inaugural Rock The Bells Festival over the weekend. Speaker of the New York City Council Adrienne Adams presented the Hip Hop icon with the declaration on Saturday (August 6) as part of a special ceremony honoring Uncle L’s contributions to the culture.
HipHopDX.com

What JAY-Z Is Really Like In The Studio: A Deep Dive

HIPHOPDX – JAY-Z’s creative process is explored in the latest episode of HipHopDX’s “Deep Dive” YouTube series — watch it below. The 24-minute video sheds light on what Hov — one of the most successful, prolific and revered rappers of all time — is really like in the studio, straight from the mouths of collaborators like Kanye West, Pharrell, Timbaland, Just Blaze, Snoop Dogg and more.
HipHopDX.com

Jermaine Dupri Compares DVSN Response Records Hype To Roxanne Wars

Jermaine Dupri has praised dvsn’s “If I Get Caught,” comparing the hype its received to that of UTFO’s ‘Roxanne, Roxanne’ due to the number of response records it’s spawned. In a video posted to his Instagram, JD, who co-produced the Toronto R&B group’s...
HipHopDX.com

Ari Lennox Says The Wait For Her New Album Is Over

Ari Lennox says her new album is finally ready to drop. The R&B singer took to socials on Wednesday (August 10) to announce that her new single, her first since 2021’s “Pressure,” would drop on Friday (August 12) and would be titled “HOODIE.” The new single announcement was followed up with a tweet from Lennox that confirmed this new single would begin the roll-out of her long-awaited sophomore effort.
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Trolls Lil Durk With ‘The Last Slimeto’ Merch

NBA YoungBoy appears to have resumed trolling Lil Durk with the launch of his latest merch line. The Baton Rouge rapper dropped off his hefty 30-track album The Last Slimeto on Friday (August 5), and potentially resumed his beef with the OTF head by dropping off a particular piece of merch labeled “Umm Hmm” on Sunday (August 7).
HipHopDX.com

JID Shares New Single 'Dance Now' & 'The Forever Story' Album Cover Art

JID is in album mode. The Atlanta-bred spitter returned on Tuesday (August 9) with a brand new single from his forthcoming The Forever Story LP. Produced by frequent collaborator Christo, “Dance Now” finds the Dreamville MC showcasing his speedy yet controlled delivery alongside guest appearances from fellow ATLien and rising singer Fousheé.
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Brings Out Beanie Sigel & Peedi Crakk During Philly Tour Stop

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Alicia Keys hit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on her latest tour stop, and she surprised the crowd by bringing out Beanie Sigel and Peedi Crakk. Last weekend, Alicia took up space at The Metropolitan Opera House for a sold-out show on her ALICIA The World Tour, and fans in attendance were not expecting to see the two Philly legends take the stage with her.
