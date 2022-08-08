ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

SALT effort licked

The thing about lines in the sand is they can easily be erased by a wave. And in the case of some New Jersey Democratic House members, all it took was the threat of a wave — a Republican one. Reps. Josh Gottheimer, Mikie Sherrill and Tom Malinowski, who...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ

It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
betterwaterfront.org

Fierce opposition to $4.7 billion expansion of Turnpike Extension meets resistance from NJ Governor and Turnpike Authority

On a daily basis, 100,000 cars pass through the Holland Tunnel. Much of this traffic traverses the 8-mile long New Jersey Turnpike Extension connecting Exit 14 on the Turnpike in Newark, across the Newark Bay Bridge through Bayonne and Jersey City to the Holland Tunnel. This multi-lane, mostly elevated structure was built in 1956, during an era that saw an ambitious program to connect the U.S. with an interstate highway system.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Mendez
Person
Jared Kushner
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
TRAFFIC
CBS Philly

How South Jersey farmers are combatting drought watch

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- As New Jersey enters its first drought watch in six years, some South Jersey farmers said the weather hasn't affected the quality of their crops.According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Burlington County and Jersey Shore counties, including Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic Counties, are most affected by the dry weather. At William Heritage Winery in Mullica Hill, Erik Heritage said the scorching hot sun and dry weather benefit their grapes."Once we hit the ripening season with our grapes, we actually like the water to turn off a bit,...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ recycling: How does your county rank?

During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Liberty State Park#North Jersey#Roi Nj#Senate#Superior Court
New Jersey 101.5

NJ democrats fail to deliver promised tax break

For months, members of New Jersey's congressional delegation insisted they would not vote for any spending package that did not restore a key property tax deduction that would benefit thousands of taxpayers in the Garden State. All of them have now done an about face on their hardline stance. Among...
INCOME TAX
roi-nj.com

N.J. already planning push to bring Eli Lilly to state

A day after Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said it will be “forced” to grow elsewhere after the state of Indiana passed a law that severely limits abortions, Choose New Jersey CEO Wes Mathews said his group and state officials already are making plans for that new growth to be in New Jersey.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Instagram
Morristown Minute

8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week

Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.
New Jersey Globe

A primer on New Jersey’s shrinking number of newspapers

Thirty years ago, New Jersey had 23 daily newspapers, each had local news bureaus and editorial boards, but now that number has dropped to 17. Two national newspaper chains, Gannett and Advance Publications, own 15 of the 17. Some of those them are just NINOS – Newspapers In Name Only....
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy