Massachusetts State

Gas prices in Massachusetts down 68 cents since hitting record high

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts have fallen for eight straight weeks now with the average price at $4.37 a gallon Monday, according to AAA .

That's a drop of 68 cents since the record high of $5.05 a gallon was set back on June 12.

The average price is down 10 cents in the last week and 41 cents in the past month.

The national average is falling even faster. As of Monday, it's $4.06 a gallon, down 96 cents since hitting a record high of $5.02 on June 14.

California still has the highest average prices at $5.45 a gallon.

Diesel prices have been steadily declining as well. The average in Massachusetts Monday is $5.46 a gallon. That's down 95 cents from the record high of $6.41 set back on May 18.

