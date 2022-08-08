ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selling Sunset welcomes two new cast members to seasons 6 and 7

By Grace Morris
 2 days ago
Selling Sunset will be introducing two new cast members to seasons 6 and 7 of the hit reality series.

Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi are the new realtors set to join Selling Sunset which goes behind the scenes of the cutthroat world of LA real estate as it follows a group of glamorous female realtors working at the prestige Oppenheim Group — the No.1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

Long-time Oppenheim group member Nicole, who has been at the company for over a decade, was originally meant to appear in the first season of the show.

She told PEOPLE : "Originally, I was a part of the main cast. Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn't ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I'm very protective of — to the entire world."

After five seasons of drama, scandals and stunning luxury homes, Nicole is now prepared to join her co-workers for the upcoming series and showcase her expertise in selling mega mansions.

"I've grown personally and professionally a lot. At the end of the day, it's an incredible opportunity and a rise-to-the-occasion kind of moment," she revealed.

Also joining the luxury cast is LA-native model and realtor Bre, who will also be bringing her bundle of joy onto our screens, her five week old son, Legendary Love.

Bre shares her baby boy with actor and TV host Nick Cannon and spoke about her transition from the modeling and acting industry to the big world of real estate.

"I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career. I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales," she explained.

"As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I'm 31 now. So I'm like, it's time to be a big girl!"

The Oppenheim Group has welcomed a number of new faces to the real estate business over the last few seasons, including Emma Hernan , Vanessa Villela and most recently, Chelsea Lazkani, who became close friends with Christine.

A release date for Selling Sunset season 6 is yet to be announced.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix now.

