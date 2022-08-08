Read full article on original website
wuwm.com
Wisconsin voters weigh in on the issues they care about heading into the November election
Wisconsin’s partisan primaries are over, and voters have decided who they want to advance in November’s general election. Republicans chose Tim Michels to face off against Democrat Gov. Tony Evers in the gubernatorial race. Other contests included primaries for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
August primary election results: Vos declares victory over Steen, county follows state in other races
UPDATE 10:20pm: Robin Vos, (R-Rochester) has declared victory for the 63rd Assembly District seat despite a 260 vote difference between him and his opponent Adam Steen. ORIGINAL STORY ON PRIMARY ELECTION: Votes in the 63rd Assembly District haven’t been totaled yet, but the Racine County Clerk’s office at 8:45 pm posted unofficial totals indicating Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) was leading his opponent Adam Steen by 283 votes with 25% of precincts reporting .
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
milwaukeerecord.com
Wisconsin 2022 Partisan Primary: Barnes to face Johnson, Ball to become Milwaukee County Sheriff
With votes from Wisconsin’s 2022 Partisan Primary still being counted, the outcomes of a few races have become clear. Democrat Mandela Barnes will face Republican Ron Johnson in the November 8 general election for a seat in the United States Senate. Democrat Denita Ball, meanwhile, handily defeated two fellow Democrats on Tuesday to become the presumptive next Milwaukee County Sheriff. No Republicans were registered in this primary race, so Ball will run unopposed in the November general election.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race
Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
Wrn.com
Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison
Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
communityjournal.net
Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention
I have written about the Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) in some of my past articles. As a matter of fact, I have attended some of the events they have held and everything to me appears to be very positive. Its annual budget is $3.7 million dollars. Through the American Rescue Act, it is now getting an additional $8.4 million dollars. Alderman state they want to see the resources deployed to help make Milwaukee safer. The director position was not renewed so there is an opening at this time. Sources state a new director will be hired in the next several weeks sometime. Alderman Bohl states “it is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety”.
Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
wlip.com
Zoerner Wins GOP Sheriff’s Primary, Referendum Passes
David Zoerner has won the 2022 Republican primary for Kenosha County sheriff according to unofficial results Tuesday night. He defeated three other Republican candidates, and will square off against Democrat James Simmons in the Nov. 8th general election. Zoerner led with 47.4 percent of the vote. In second place was Deputy Ray Rowe 29%.
CBS 58
Political analyst breaks down lieutenant governor's race
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Hours before the polls open, Rebecca Kleefisch was still on the campaign trail, ending her last-minute tour across the state in Brookfield Monday night. The former lieutenant governor says she is looking to unify the Republican party. And while the GOP primary for governor will be closely watched, there are, of course, other races on the ballot.
WISN
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun says he'll challenge primary election results
BURLINGTON, Wis. — During WISN 12 News' town hall last week, GOP gubernatorial candidate Timothy Ramthun said he would accept the results of the primary election, but on Monday, he made an about-face. Ramthun was answering a question by radio host Stan Milam on Janesville radio station, WCLO. "Am...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Severson re-elected as Waukesha County sheriff
WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson will serve another term after the primary election on Tuesday night. Severson faced off against Waukesha County Deputy Sheriff James Soneberg. Severson received 46,975 votes or 64.8% while Soneberg received 25,346 votes or 38.3%. There were 131 write-ins. Election results are unofficial...
captimes.com
Opinion | A pair of GOP cynics: Pence and Kleefisch
Donald Trump’s appearance Friday in Waukesha on behalf of Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was an embarrassing exercise in electoral hypocrisy. Two rich guys who don’t know each other pretended to care about the future of a state where neither of them has chosen to reside. But as...
newsfromthestates.com
National Guard unit ‘discreetly monitored’ Summerfest
National Guard soldiers during the curfew in Wauwatosa during 2020. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) The over 445,000 people who flocked to Summerfest along Milwaukee’s lakefront were likely unaware that among them were soldiers from the National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team (CST). A press release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs discloses that soldiers from the unit were “discreetly monitoring the large music festival for potential threats.”
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: UW Credit Union distributes more than $130,000 in scholarships to UW system students
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. UW Credit Union awarded 10 students a combined $30,000 this month on behalf of the credit union’s...
The cost of courts: how cash bail impacts Wisconsin communities
LA CROSSE (WKBT) –When it comes to a crime, money can determine when a suspect is released from jail. The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy posted $1,000 cash bond 10 days before prosecutors he killed 6 people. The incident has raised questions about violent criminals being released on low amounts of bond. but experts say cash bond isn’t just about violent criminals. It impacts people who can’t afford to pay.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair closes Hank Aaron Trail section, cyclists protest
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Part of the Hank Aaron State Trail has been closed during the Wisconsin State Fair. Fair officials said it's due to safety concerns, leading to frustration for some who use the trail. A group that relies on the Hank Aaron Trail to commute to work and...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: You’re invited: Discover Wellness in Grant Park August 18
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Diverse groups from across Milwaukee County are inviting individuals and families to Grant Park on Thursday, August...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Meet the candidates running for Waukesha County Sheriff on Tuesday
Meet the candidates running for Waukesha County Sheriff in Tuesday's primary election. Both candidates have decades of experience in law enforcement in the county.
