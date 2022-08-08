Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Larson Wins Front Row Challenge
Kyle Larson was not to be denied Monday night at the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa as he stormed past Carson Macedo in lapped traffic to take the lead for good with three laps to go. Larson, Macedo and eventual 3rd place finisher Anthony Macri fought for the final ten laps but Larson prevailed. Tonight is an off night for Southern Iowa Sprint Week as everyone now prepares for the 61st Running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals starting on Wednesday. KNIA will have full coverage each night of the Nationals with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
kniakrls.com
Fan Forums Held Daily at Hall of Fame
The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum holds daily Fan Forums each day through Friday of the 61st running of the Knoxville Nationals. Fan Forums slated for Thursday include Amatol Speedway also known as “Atlantic City Boards,” at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. is a “Members Only VIP Reception,” with Brian Brown.
kniakrls.com
Highway G-28 to Undergo Work Sometime by September
Travelers who drive on Highway G-28 to get from Knoxville and Pleasantville to Pella and back may experience delays soon. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian says there is planned patching coming up soon on the stretch of road from Highway 14 to the western city limits of Pella near the T-15 intersection. Christian says no firm date has been set, but he anticipates the work to take place sometime by the end of September.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville – National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Coordinator Bill Wright
Bill Wright, Coordinator of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum, joins Let’s Talk Knoxville to talk about autograph sessions, fan forums, among other topics. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Radio Iowa
Knoxville set to host sprint car racing’s biggest event
Sprint Car Racing’s biggest event begins Wednesday night with the first of two nights of qualifying at the Knoxville Nationals. Saturday night’s championship lineup will be determined by a point system that even includes time trials and heat races. “And then we come around an run a feature...
kniakrls.com
Beverly June Rusco Gould
Services for Beverly June Rusco Gould, 89, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16th, at the Indianola First Baptist Church with burial following in the Carlisle Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Memorials may be given in Beverly’s name to the Iowa SID’s Foundation or Iowa Heart Association. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfuneals.com.
kniakrls.com
Home Playoff Victory Highlights 2021-22 for Indianola
The year of 2021-22 was one of many successes for the Indianola High School Activities Department, with many wins, conference championships, postseason victories, and more highlighting the past year. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports it is very difficult to pick just one moment out of many, but the football squad getting to host the first home playoff game in decades is one for the history books.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Texas company buys two warehouse properties on Delaware Avenue
An Austin, Texas, venture capital group has purchased two industrial properties located in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. The company, AIC Ventures, bought both properties from ColorArt LLC, located in Sarasota, Fla. 2525 Delaware Ave. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes 65,134 square feet of warehouse and other...
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
1380kcim.com
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
kniakrls.com
2022 Pleasantville Volleyball Schedule Preview
After finishing the 2021 fall season with a 14-20 record, the Pleasantville volleyball squad will look to get over .500 in 2022. The Trojans open the season with a road West Central Conference game on Tuesday, August 23rd, when they travel to Des Moines Christian. Pleasantville then has a pair Thursday triangulars on August 25th and September 8th, with a road match against AC/GC sandwiched in between on August 30th. The Trojans then have three straight tournaments or triangulars at Chariton (September 10th), Southeast Warren (September 13th), and North Mahaska (September 17th).
kniakrls.com
Nationals Parade Set for Saturday at 11 a.m.
The McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is a celebration of sprint car racing’s biggest event of the year and the community that has embraced the sport in order to be titled the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.”. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive...
kniakrls.com
Autographs, Yoga, Fan Forums all at National Sprint Car Hall of Fame
It’s Nationals, and daily activities for the Knoxville Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum for Wednesday through Saturday include autograph sessions at 11 am, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in front of the Trostle Garage. Another event is Rooftop Yoga Wed-Fri at 9 am on the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Observation Deck.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball To Face Some New Opponents This Fall
In two weeks, the Knoxville Volleyball Squad will open its season with a home quad against Carlisle, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa. A couple of new opponents will appear on the Panthers schedule this season as Knoxville will have a conference road match with new SCC member Cardinal on September 27th and Mid-Prairie joins in on the final home event for the Panthers this fall in the Knoxville Invitational on October 15th. The Panthers return several key players from last season’s squad including front row players Ella Breazeale and Brittany Bacorn.
kniakrls.com
Rollover Accident North of Knoxville
Shortly after 7:00 a.m., rescue crews were called to the scene of a rollover accident north of Knoxville, a few hundred feet west of Highway 14 on Illinois. A small white sedan left the roadway and rolled multiple times landing approximately 75 feet into a yard. Witnesses on scene say the accident involved a young woman who was on her way to work. The woman was transported from the scene by Mercy Helicopter. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s office responded to the call.
theperrynews.com
Pickup crashes south of Perry Tuesday evening
A pickup truck left the roadway of J Avenue south of Perry Tuesday night, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 16700 block of J Avenue (County Road P58) near the intersection of K Trail. The vehicle came to rest in timber on...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian Grade School Back-to-School
Pella Christian Grade School Principal Ben Dirksen previews the upcoming academic year and key back-to-school dates. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Football With A 9 Game Slate This Fall
The Twin Cedars Football Squad will have nine games this season starting with a week zero contest at home against Murray. The Sabers on August 19th then travel to Tri-County for week one. Other home games will include BGM on September2nd, Moravia for homecoming on September 16th, Montezuma on September 30th, and Woodward Academy on October 7th. The Sabers annual game against arch-rival Melcher-Dallas will be on the road this season on September 23rd.
