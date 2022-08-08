Read full article on original website
Indianola Activities Preparing for 2022-23 Season
With activities and sports competition looming for the 2022-23 school year, the Indianola Activities Department is ready for students to be back in the classroom and competing on the field, course, court, and pool for the various fall sports. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports this time of year is always filled with anticipation, and this year is no different with a lot of talented teams hosting meets and games and he is excited to have the athletes back out and competing again.
Official Shortage A Major Concern For Local ADs
One of the issues facing every athletic director in every state is the growing concern of the referee and officials shortage. Two events for Knoxville this past school year on the varsity level were postponed or canceled due to the event not having enough officials. Many other states have had to cancel multiple games and events because they cannot find officials and Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports schools sometimes get into a bidding war for officials.
Pella Schools and KRLS Continuing Video Stream Partnership
A partnership between Pella High School and 92.1 KRLS will once again bring award winning play-by-play to video streams hosted by the Dutch athletic department. Those tuning into the Pella Dutch Live YouTube streams for all football and basketball home games will hear the full radio broadcast produced by KRLS Radio, which has been the home and away voice of Dutch athletics for over three decades. This video/audio mix has since expanded to include select summer sports home broadcasts as well.
Home Playoff Victory Highlights 2021-22 for Indianola
The year of 2021-22 was one of many successes for the Indianola High School Activities Department, with many wins, conference championships, postseason victories, and more highlighting the past year. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports it is very difficult to pick just one moment out of many, but the football squad getting to host the first home playoff game in decades is one for the history books.
Video Stream Partnership Between Pella Christian and 92.1 KRLS Continues
Pella Christian High School and 92.1 KRLS will once again be partnering to bring award-winning play-by-play coverage to Eagles home athletic events. The Pella Christian High School YouTube channel will have our full KRLS broadcasts for all home football and basketball games. Whether Eagles fans are traveling or are simply unable to attend events in person, the stream provides a way to stay connected to all the action on Eagle Lane. Eagles Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst was initially worried that the live stream would hurt athletes’ game day experiences, but said it’s actually enhanced PC sports and that their live stream technology continues to improve.
Indianola Activities Thanks Fans for Support
One of the ways the 2021-22 school year stood out for the Indianola High School Activities Department was the fan support for the teams and programs. Activities Director Lee Nelson said no matter what, Indianola fans showed up to support the students. “The more people generally makes a more memorable...
Pella Christian Grade School Preparing for Return to Class
The first day of school is now less than two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian Grade School Principal Ben Dirksen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Liberty Street. He invites the community to their opening chapel on Tuesday, August 23rd as new students are welcomed to the building, as well as a prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian Grade School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
KHS Panthers YouTube Channel Gives Relatives That Live Out Of Town A Chance To See Games
In recent seasons, the advent of video streaming at high school sports contests has become popular. It was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic when schools were restricting crowds. Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the KHS Activities You Tube Channel coupled with audio provided by KNIA has been a great thing for friends and relatives that are not able to make it to the home games.
Twin Cedars AD Davis Hoping For More Success On The Playing Field This Fall
Not many new athletic directors can say that they oversaw a state championship in their first couple of months on the job. That is what Theresa Davis did as she accepted the position of athletic director at Twin Cedars in May, then watched the softball squad win the class 1A state title. Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports her phone was blowing up after the final with calls and texts from fellow ADs and others wishing the Twin Cedars district…
Knoxville Volleyball To Face Some New Opponents This Fall
In two weeks, the Knoxville Volleyball Squad will open its season with a home quad against Carlisle, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa. A couple of new opponents will appear on the Panthers schedule this season as Knoxville will have a conference road match with new SCC member Cardinal on September 27th and Mid-Prairie joins in on the final home event for the Panthers this fall in the Knoxville Invitational on October 15th. The Panthers return several key players from last season’s squad including front row players Ella Breazeale and Brittany Bacorn.
2022 Pleasantville Volleyball Schedule Preview
After finishing the 2021 fall season with a 14-20 record, the Pleasantville volleyball squad will look to get over .500 in 2022. The Trojans open the season with a road West Central Conference game on Tuesday, August 23rd, when they travel to Des Moines Christian. Pleasantville then has a pair Thursday triangulars on August 25th and September 8th, with a road match against AC/GC sandwiched in between on August 30th. The Trojans then have three straight tournaments or triangulars at Chariton (September 10th), Southeast Warren (September 13th), and North Mahaska (September 17th).
Excitement for Fall Sports Season Ramping Up on Eagle Lane
While the temperatures might say otherwise, the fall sports season at Pella Christian is just around the corner. The first fall sporting events for the Eagles are just over two weeks away. The PC football team will be the first team in action this fall, welcoming Des Moines Christian to Eagle Lane. Volleyball’s season begins with a tournament at Bondurant-Farrar, while cross country opens their campaign at Central College. Pella Christian Athletics Director Dan Branderhorst says it’s always fun to think about the fresh start of a new season, but he’s excited to see who will step into leadership roles this fall.
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball With A Full Schedule This Fall
A full schedule for Melcher-Dallas Volleyball is in store this season. The Saints will start off with three games at Orient-Macksburg, Mormon Trial and Moravia before playing their first game as a home team against Moulton-Udell on September 8th. The Saints host their invitational on September 17th, travel to arch-rival Twin Cedars on September 26th, and the Bluegrass Conference Tournament starts October 11th. All Saints home games will again be played at Southeast Warren while the Saints gym is being rebuilt.
Central Football Ranked Top-15 in Two Polls, Herbers Earns Preseason Recognition
Coming off an NCAA Division III quarterfinal-round playoff appearance, Central College is ranked #14 in the D3football.com preseason poll. College Football America Yearbook also has the Dutch ranked, but at #8 in its NCAA Division III preseason top 30 rankings. Coming in at #14 on D3football.com’s preseason poll, Central is...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Lee Nelson
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola High School Activities Director Lee Nelson about the past year for the Indians. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Fan Forums Held Daily at Hall of Fame
The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum holds daily Fan Forums each day through Friday of the 61st running of the Knoxville Nationals. Fan Forums slated for Thursday include Amatol Speedway also known as “Atlantic City Boards,” at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. is a “Members Only VIP Reception,” with Brian Brown.
Mayor Hatch Shares his Thoughts on the Nationals
This is the week of the 410 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch shares his thoughts on what the Nationals mean for Knoxville. “The Knoxville Nationals means a lot. Whenever you have an event that can bring in 20 to 30,000 people for a week into your town spending money and going to businesses, eating at restaurants, potentially coming here to live…We get a lot of people, I talk to people all the time that live here that say we were here for the races, fell in love with your town, and a couple years later we moved here, so potentially growing our community. It’s huge in any and every aspect we love having it, and it’s just such a great time for us, that energy that you feel, all the stuff that’s going on throughout that couple weeks of racing, it’s just such a good time for our community, and we just we love having them here.“
Norwalk Warrior Productions/KNIA Radio partnership to continue
The Norwalk Warrior Productions YouTube channel and the KNIA3 stream will once again be partnering during the 2022-2023 school year to provide live coverage of all Norwalk home football games and select basketball games. Those watching the Warrior Productions YouTube video stream will also hear the full radio broadcast produced...
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian High School Back-to-School
Principal Kevin Herdegen previews the 2022-23 school year coming on Eagle Lane at Pella Christian High School. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Kayden Fish Commits To Iowa State
Kayden Fish, AAU teammate of Omaha Biliew has committed to Iowa State this evening. The 6ft 6 power forward caught the eye of T.J. Otzelberger while recruiting Omaha Biliew and became a target right away for the Cyclone staff. Fish holds offers from Xavier, Boston College, Colorado State, and others....
