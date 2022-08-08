ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!

50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Hey Milwaukee, it's Bronzeville Week!

Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention

I have written about the Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) in some of my past articles. As a matter of fact, I have attended some of the events they have held and everything to me appears to be very positive. Its annual budget is $3.7 million dollars. Through the American Rescue Act, it is now getting an additional $8.4 million dollars. Alderman state they want to see the resources deployed to help make Milwaukee safer. The director position was not renewed so there is an opening at this time. Sources state a new director will be hired in the next several weeks sometime. Alderman Bohl states “it is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety”.
Doyne Park Golf Course Is Closed. Now What?

There are a lot of options for what the shuttered course could become, and neighbors are weighing in. Disc golf course. Mountain biking trail or pump track. A prairie with native plants. Community Garden. Dog Park. Multi-use trail. Butterfly garden. Vendor area. All are proposals that have been raised as...
Family of Breon Green demand video release from Milwaukee jail

“This is everybody’s son,” Monique Brewer, aunt of 21-year-old Breon Green, said during a protest Saturday. “This is everybody’s nephew, this is everybody’s friend, this is everybody’s brother, this is everybody’s child. It could be anybody. All we’re asking for is transparency.” In June, Green was taken to jail by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office […] The post Family of Breon Green demand video release from Milwaukee jail appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Post From Community: You're invited: Discover Wellness in Grant Park August 18

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Diverse groups from across Milwaukee County are inviting individuals and families to Grant Park on Thursday, August...
Post From Community: START…in the name of love

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Faith Leaders in Lindsay Heights: You are invited to a Love Asset Mapping Partnership (LAMP) Workshop. Saturday,...
Post From Community: Radio Milwaukee celebrates 15 years with birthday party on Oct. 1 at Walker's Point Studios

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-88.9FM) will host its 15th birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 1 at its Walker’s Point...
Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks on shakeup of OVP

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke publicly for the first time since the major shakeup at Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman led the department for 14 months before the city removed her from the position last week. Her tenure as director had been fraught with rising...
Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison

Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
Post From Community: City Champs expands free martial arts training for youths to Milwaukee's Northwest Side

MILWAUKEE – City Champs Foundation, a local organization dedicated to helping youths gain confidence and maturity via the discipline of martial arts, has launched a new free training program on the city’s northwest side. City Champs is offering a free eight-week program at its City Training Center, located...
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

