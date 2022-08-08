ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BioNTech Earnings Shocker: Posts Lower Than Expected Q2 Profits, Revenues Fall

  • BioNTech SE BNTX has reported Q2 FY22 revenues of €3.19 billion, down from €5.3 billion a year ago and €6.37 billion in Q1 FY22.
  • BioNTech believes the development of the pandemic remains dynamic, causing a re-phasing of orders and leading to fluctuations in quarterly revenues.
  • This revenue fluctuation caused by the re-phasing of orders is expected to remain over the rest of the financial year with uptake in demand in key markets in Q4 FY22 related to the Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine, subject to regulatory approval.
  • EPS of €6.45 ($6.872) missed the consensus of $7.36.
  • The company and its partner Pfizer Inc PFE signed an agreement with the U.S. government to provide additional 105 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with an option for another 195 million doses.
  • BioNTech and Pfizer will start a clinical trial of a Covid-19 vaccine adapted to the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of omicron in August.
  • Outlook: BioNTech reaffirms FY22 COVID-19 vaccine revenues of €13 billion - €17 billion as the doses scheduled for delivery in June through August will now be delivered in September through to Q4 FY22.
  • BioNTech has started manufacturing bivalent Omicron BA.1- and BA.4/5-adapted vaccines and expects to be able to start delivering shots targeted at BA.4 and BA.5 as early as October if it receives regulatory approval.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are down 4.98% at $173.99 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
