Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Home Playoff Victory Highlights 2021-22 for Indianola
The year of 2021-22 was one of many successes for the Indianola High School Activities Department, with many wins, conference championships, postseason victories, and more highlighting the past year. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports it is very difficult to pick just one moment out of many, but the football squad getting to host the first home playoff game in decades is one for the history books.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Football With A 9 Game Slate This Fall
The Twin Cedars Football Squad will have nine games this season starting with a week zero contest at home against Murray. The Sabers on August 19th then travel to Tri-County for week one. Other home games will include BGM on September2nd, Moravia for homecoming on September 16th, Montezuma on September 30th, and Woodward Academy on October 7th. The Sabers annual game against arch-rival Melcher-Dallas will be on the road this season on September 23rd.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Activities Preparing for 2022-23 Season
With activities and sports competition looming for the 2022-23 school year, the Indianola Activities Department is ready for students to be back in the classroom and competing on the field, course, court, and pool for the various fall sports. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports this time of year is always filled with anticipation, and this year is no different with a lot of talented teams hosting meets and games and he is excited to have the athletes back out and competing again.
kniakrls.com
61st Knoxville Nationals Begins A Four Day Run Tonight
The four greatest days on the sprint car calendar have arrived. Tonight begins the 61st Running the Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals with over 100 entries ready to qualify the next two nights. Tonight and tomorrow night the field will be split in half and will go to qualifying based on a points system. After tomorrow night the top 16 in points are locked into Saturday’s championship race with four more to come in on Friday’s Hard Knox Night and then the final four running from the B-Main on Saturday. One driver that has had recent success at Knoxville is Rico Abreu. He won the All-Star Circuit of Champions race on July 30th and tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he will work on getting into the A on Saturday with a shot at sprint car immortality.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
KHS Panthers YouTube Channel Gives Relatives That Live Out Of Town A Chance To See Games
In recent seasons, the advent of video streaming at high school sports contests has become popular. It was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic when schools were restricting crowds. Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the KHS Activities You Tube Channel coupled with audio provided by KNIA has been a great thing for friends and relatives that are not able to make it to the home games.
kniakrls.com
Central’s Maiuri given expanded football post
One of the architects of a Central College offense that has set 90 school records during his tenure, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Maiuri has been named the school’s associate head coach. Maiuri joined the Dutch staff in 2015 and has helped the squad post a 55-14 (.797)...
kniakrls.com
Excitement for Fall Sports Season Ramping Up on Eagle Lane
While the temperatures might say otherwise, the fall sports season at Pella Christian is just around the corner. The first fall sporting events for the Eagles are just over two weeks away. The PC football team will be the first team in action this fall, welcoming Des Moines Christian to Eagle Lane. Volleyball’s season begins with a tournament at Bondurant-Farrar, while cross country opens their campaign at Central College. Pella Christian Athletics Director Dan Branderhorst says it’s always fun to think about the fresh start of a new season, but he’s excited to see who will step into leadership roles this fall.
kniakrls.com
Video Stream Partnership Between Pella Christian and 92.1 KRLS Continues
Pella Christian High School and 92.1 KRLS will once again be partnering to bring award-winning play-by-play coverage to Eagles home athletic events. The Pella Christian High School YouTube channel will have our full KRLS broadcasts for all home football and basketball games. Whether Eagles fans are traveling or are simply unable to attend events in person, the stream provides a way to stay connected to all the action on Eagle Lane. Eagles Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst was initially worried that the live stream would hurt athletes’ game day experiences, but said it’s actually enhanced PC sports and that their live stream technology continues to improve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Football With 5 Home Games In 8 During Regular Season
First official practices for football can start today, and the Melcher-Dallas Saints will be trying to improve on a 3-6 campaign in 2021. The Saints will start off on the road against Mormon Trail on August 26th, the home opener will be against Baxter on September 2nd. Homecoming will be September 23rd against arch-rival Twin Cedars with Woodward Academy and Grandview Christian finishing a three game home stand. The Saints end the regular season on October 14th on the road against BGM.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Grade School Preparing for Return to Class
The first day of school is now less than two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian Grade School Principal Ben Dirksen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Liberty Street. He invites the community to their opening chapel on Tuesday, August 23rd as new students are welcomed to the building, as well as a prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian Grade School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Activities Thanks Fans for Support
One of the ways the 2021-22 school year stood out for the Indianola High School Activities Department was the fan support for the teams and programs. Activities Director Lee Nelson said no matter what, Indianola fans showed up to support the students. “The more people generally makes a more memorable...
kniakrls.com
Central Football Ranked Top-15 in Two Polls, Herbers Earns Preseason Recognition
Coming off an NCAA Division III quarterfinal-round playoff appearance, Central College is ranked #14 in the D3football.com preseason poll. College Football America Yearbook also has the Dutch ranked, but at #8 in its NCAA Division III preseason top 30 rankings. Coming in at #14 on D3football.com’s preseason poll, Central is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Highway G-28 to Undergo Work Sometime by September
Travelers who drive on Highway G-28 to get from Knoxville and Pleasantville to Pella and back may experience delays soon. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian says there is planned patching coming up soon on the stretch of road from Highway 14 to the western city limits of Pella near the T-15 intersection. Christian says no firm date has been set, but he anticipates the work to take place sometime by the end of September.
kniakrls.com
High Participation, New Facilities Anticipated in 2022-23 for Dutch
After another year filled with special moments, a busy fall awaits the athletes of Pella High School, with practice officially beginning today. Pella Activities Director Matt Fouch says they anticipate another strong year of participation across football, volleyball, cross country, and girls swimming, as well as their many other sports and activities throughout the academic year.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian Grade School Back-to-School
Pella Christian Grade School Principal Ben Dirksen previews the upcoming academic year and key back-to-school dates. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Mayor Hatch Shares his Thoughts on the Nationals
This is the week of the 410 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch shares his thoughts on what the Nationals mean for Knoxville. “The Knoxville Nationals means a lot. Whenever you have an event that can bring in 20 to 30,000 people for a week into your town spending money and going to businesses, eating at restaurants, potentially coming here to live…We get a lot of people, I talk to people all the time that live here that say we were here for the races, fell in love with your town, and a couple years later we moved here, so potentially growing our community. It’s huge in any and every aspect we love having it, and it’s just such a great time for us, that energy that you feel, all the stuff that’s going on throughout that couple weeks of racing, it’s just such a good time for our community, and we just we love having them here.“
kniakrls.com
Fan Forums Held Daily at Hall of Fame
The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum holds daily Fan Forums each day through Friday of the 61st running of the Knoxville Nationals. Fan Forums slated for Thursday include Amatol Speedway also known as “Atlantic City Boards,” at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. is a “Members Only VIP Reception,” with Brian Brown.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville – National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Coordinator Bill Wright
Bill Wright, Coordinator of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum, joins Let’s Talk Knoxville to talk about autograph sessions, fan forums, among other topics. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Lee Nelson
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola High School Activities Director Lee Nelson about the past year for the Indians. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Marching Dutch Show in 2022 to Highlight Rose Parade Experience
A new season is about to begin for one of Iowa’s best marching bands. Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins are leading the Pella Marching Dutch into another competitive season that starts in September. The trio says this year’s show centers around the group’s participation in the esteemed Rose Parade on January 2nd, an invitation that’s considered the highest honor a high school marching band can receive in the United States. The first public performance of the Pella Marching Dutch comes at the opening football game vs. Norwalk on Friday, August 26th, and the complete show will be unveiled on Saturday, September 17th as part of a fundraiser to support the upcoming trip to California. A mattress fundraiser to support the effort is returning on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Comments / 0