Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ
It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
NJ senator likens teachers union fact-check campaign to Soviet secret police
TRENTON – A state senator is accusing the New Jersey Education Association of “resorting to KGB tactics” through its effort to gather information about political skirmishes over schools through its Center for Honesty in Education. The teachers’ union says the center aims to combat disinformation and dangerous...
N.J. reports 2,350 COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths; daily deaths hit new 5-month high
New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 2,350 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 new confirmed deaths, a new five-month high for daily deaths. The state’s rate of transmission was 0.92 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new...
Popular Website Says This NJ City is Among the Worst to Visit in America
A popular website says one city in New Jersey is among the worst to visit in the entire country. The editors at mindyourdollars.com recently assembled a list of the 40 worst cities to visit in America. The best that I can tell, there is no formal methodology to the towns...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
N.J. reports 2,287 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths as rate of transmission continues to decline
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another 2,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new confirmed deaths as the transmission rate continues to drop below its key benchmark. The state’s rate of transmission was 0.92 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health. A transmission rate below 1 is an...
Can progressive crime policies make NJ safer? Murphy nominee thinks so
TRENTON – After nearly six months on the job, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin was finally interviewed and endorsed for the position Monday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. However, final approval for the appointment will wait until October. Platkin, 35, a resident of Montclair, was advanced in an 8-2...
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
Inflation Reduction Act attacks climate change and creates jobs | Opinion
The U.S. Congress is facing the opportunity of a generation to bolster the economy of New Jersey and the country while simultaneously addressing the existential threat of our lifetimes – climate change. The Inflation Reduction Act, recently approved by the Senate and under consideration in the House, includes sections...
NJEA Calls for Parent Blacklist to Discredit “Bad Actors”, Parents Concerned About Direction of Education
TRENTON, NJ – If you disapprove of the way Governor Phil Murphy’s Department of Education,...
N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation.
N.J. school librarian who opposed attempts to remove LGBTQ+ books receives national award
North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School Librarian Martha Hickson received the American Library Association’s Lemony Snicket Prize for Noble Librarians Faced with Adversity in June for her efforts to challenge efforts to ban books housed in the district’s collection. Hickson opposed efforts in 2021 to ban five LGBTQ+ books...
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
NJ democrats fail to deliver promised tax break
For months, members of New Jersey's congressional delegation insisted they would not vote for any spending package that did not restore a key property tax deduction that would benefit thousands of taxpayers in the Garden State. All of them have now done an about face on their hardline stance. Among...
phillyvoice.com
Drexel will offer 50% tuition discount to community college grads from Pennsylvania, New Jersey
Beginning in 2023, Drexel University will make access to its bachelors degree programs more affordable with a 50% tuition discount for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Drexel Promise program, unveiled on Tuesday, will welcome applications from transfer students who hold associate degrees from accredited community colleges...
EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant
Franklin and Linden are two of 23 towns U.S. environmental officials say have higher cancer risks from factory-emitted air pollution. The post EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
This N.J. hospital canceled surgeries over alleged understaffing. Now it’s suing.
The alarming message came at 10 a.m. on a busy day in the operating room. The majority of the 70 scheduled surgeries at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center would have to be canceled, Jennifer O’Neill, its chief operating officer, learned one winter morning earlier this year.
Will Multigenerational Living Soon Be The Norm Here In New Jersey?
Have you ever thought about how much income you'll bring in per month here in the Garden State once you retire?. Sure, we all do our best to save for once we've reached that point where we're on a fixed income, but let's be serious: nobody knows how much they'll actually need to survive by that time until the moment finally comes. The market is forever changing, so even the best forecasting models are never one hundred percent accurate.
New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns
There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention. As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.
