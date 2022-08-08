Read full article on original website
City Dogs Cleveland kennel currently over capacity; lowers adoption fees
CLEVELAND — City Dogs Cleveland's dog kennel is overflowing with adoptable dogs and they're looking for families and individuals who will help give these dogs forever homes. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
Cleveland Oktoberfest Dates Announced for 2022
The popular Cleveland Oktoberfest will return to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds (19201 E. Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights) for two weekends in September. The festivities begin Labor Day weekend (September 2-5) and resume the following weekend (September 9-10). “Get ready to soak in the culture as you celebrate this annual...
Kyla Singer
Kyla Singer will become a bat mitzvah Aug. 13, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Kyla is the daughter of Annie and Ari Singer of Solon and the sister of Easton. She is the granddaughter of Merle and Allan Rogoff of Deerfield Beach, Fla., and Vivian and David Singer of Chester Township. Kyla attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys playing softball, soccer and volleyball. Kyla is also a madricha at Fairmount Temple Religious School. For her mitzvah project, Kyla is assisting at the Cleveland Food Bank with her savta.
Fox 8 viewers help photographer find elderly couple having ‘a blast’
A local photographer says it may be a long shot, but she is hoping someone recognizes this elderly couple and can help her get in touch with them.
Silver Linings: Jerry Block
When Solon resident Jerry Block retired in 2015, he wasn’t going out of his way to really commit to anything. But soon after he retired, Block was admitted into the hospital to receive a total of 11 surgeries on his left knee. After surgery, he went to Menorah Park in Beachwood for rehab and it all clicked for him when he happened to come across the volunteer office.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 11-14)
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The International Ohio Burlesque Festival returns to the Beachland today through Sunday to celebrate its 10th year. The festival motto for the year is “with one voice we stand." Throughout the weekend, there will be classes, exhibits and book signings. Consult the website for more info.
The Cuyahoga County Fair is happening now
Fairgoers can enjoy live music, dog stunt shows, a demolition derby, magic shows, food, amusement rides and so much more.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby rhino has a name
The adorable baby rhino recently born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now has a name.
Stay Hungry 216 to Open in South Euclid on Wednesday, August 17
Stay Hungry 216 (359 S. Green Rd., 216-727-0101), a new fast-casual comfort and soul food spot in South Euclid, will open on Wednesday, August 17th. The restaurant is operated by chef Chad Lewis, with partnership by chef Eric Rogers of Black Box Fix fame. You can find the eatery tucked into the Glengate Plaza at Green and Glenridge.
Beat the dog days of summer with some cool and creamy frozen custard: Best custard stands in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The hot, sultry dog days of summer are upon us, bringing a slight malaise -- and an overwhelming desire to chill with some great frozen custard. It’s the ultimate smooth-and-creamy frozen treat. The invention of frozen custard can be traced back to 1919 in Coney...
Free admission to the Akron Zoo for Summit County residents in September
The Akron Zoo is offering free admission as a thank you to the Summit County residents who have supported them over the years.
The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year
It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
2 NE Ohio eateries land on list of best Jewish delis in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of delicatessens in Cuyahoga County have landed on a list of the best Jewish delis in the nation. The delis - Larder in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood and Jack’s Deli in University Heights – were lauded by Tasting Table, a food-focused site.
Westlake Rec offering Memberships
The City of Westlake Recreation Center, located at 28955 Hilliard Boulevard, is now offering Non-Resident Annual Memberships to cities that border Westlake that do not offer full service recreation centers under their Neighbor Membership Program. This includes Avon, Avon Lake, Bay Village and North Ridgeville. A maximum of 500 Neighbor...
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
I'm lactose-intolerant and prone to cavities. So naturally, I love bubble tea, which contains both milk and tons of sugar. The other week, after watching Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (a beautiful film that might or might not have made me tear up) at the movie theater in Westlake, I was craving bubble tea, so I walked to Pacific East, a local restaurant that serves great sushi and, of course, great bubble tea.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Rummi the puppy
CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is featuring a cute little pup named Rummi. He needs a home that can provide some extra care for some health issues he has. "Rummi is a very special little guy, who has simply won the hearts of all the staff and volunteers here at the APL. Rummi is looking for a family just as special as he is," the APL said.
Now Open: Nubeigel Bagel Shop in Cleveland Heights
It just got easier to score a bag of fresh-baked bagels on Cleveland's east side thanks to Nubeigel (2254 Lee Rd.), which opened last month on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. The bakery/café is owned by Josh Admon, a chef who recently relocated from Jerusalem to University Heights. The...
Two Cleveland delis named among best Jewish delis in the country
Two Cleveland eateries were recently named in a popular food website's list of the 20 best Jewish delis in America. 3News' Russ Mitchell reports.
