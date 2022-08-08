Read full article on original website
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown residents honor late native
In honor of the late Lynn Ware and her years of service to the township, Moorestown residents Holly Myers and Laura Moretti Cooper have organized a fundraiser for the Community House of Moorestown. All contributions will merge into a memorial gift – to be determined – for the community house...
thesunpapers.com
‘It takes a special person’: County has new firefighters
The Burlington County fire service welcomed 36 new firefighters into its ranks late last month at the county’s fire academy graduation. The graduation ceremony was held at the Burlington County Institute of Technology in Westampton (BCIT) to mark the end of cadet training. Each graduate attended 59 training sessions that totaled 220 hours.
Proud mother rents billboard in South Jersey after daughter becomes doctor
Kristine Smalls' face and her accomplishments are visible to everyone traveling along Route 130. It's all thanks to her very proud mother.
Burlington County, NJ Restaurant Week Kicks Off Sunday
Hope you're hungry. Burlington County Restaurant Week kicks off this Sunday (August 14th), according to the event's official website. If you love dining out this week is for you. Bring your family and friends. Burlington County Restaurant Week is happening from August 14th - 20th, sponsored by Burlington County Commissioners and NJ Senator Troy Singleton.
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Cardinal O’Hara Student Aids in Her Education Finances
Jack Albright.Image via Boyertown Area High School at Dunkin'. Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del.
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
Could the Old Friendly’s in Clementon, NJ Be Transforming Into Something Right on Trend?
Have you been wondering what, if anything, will become of the old Friendly's Restaurant off Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township? Well, there's reportedly a proposal to bring something right on trend to the vacant building. With all the construction going on across the road (Super Wawa; new car wash), I'd...
Have you seen this missing Gloucester Township, NJ woman?
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A township woman has been missing for well over a month, and police are asking the public’s help to locate her. On July 1, 30-year-old Brandi Albano was reported missing from the Sicklerville section. Police said the family last heard from her via social media...
fox29.com
Officials investigate chemical leak in Gloucester County, advise residents to remain indoors
PAULSBORO, N.J. - Officials in Gloucester County work to clean a chemical leak which created a strong odor that emanated from a truck stop in East Greenwich and permeated throughout the county. New Jersey OEM advised residents to stay indoors due to the odor. Firefighters doused a tanker truck parked...
thesunpapers.com
Haddon Fortnightly hosts annual mum sale
The Haddon Fortnightly Mum Sale is back! It’s time to order some of these beautiful and hardy mums to add the rich colors of autumn to your landscape palette. This year’s sale will feature plants of the same high-quality as in the past, and the prices remain untouched by inflation.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds’ Big Day In Trenton, NJ
Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds will travel to Trenton, New Jersey today and appear before all 40 State Senators. It’s his confirmation day. The senators will be exercising their supreme role of advice and consent. Rarely do you find the exact right person for a key position. Reynolds...
wrnjradio.com
Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Camden and Somerset Counties
NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, August 9, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Camden County: Quick Food Mart, located at...
thesunpapers.com
Cars on Main revs into town
The Mullica Hill Business Association (MHBA) will again host its Cars on Main show on Sunday, Sept. 18, an event that began 15 years ago. “It’s a very collective show and we’re open to everything from 1900 to 2022,” said George Murphy, MHBA president. “We try to base it around Wildwood’s (car show), which is huge.”
thesunpapers.com
Mullica Hill ‘slowly’ rebuilds after last year’s tornado
Nearly a year after a category F3 tornado ripped through South Jersey and caused severe damage in Mullica Hill, rebuilding what was lost has been a slow process. “The recovery is slow with those displaced just in the rebuilding phase now,” said Mayor Lou Manzo, who added that affected homeowners would see rebuilt homes beginning in October. Thirty-nine homes were destroyed.
Wealth and Power ‘a Vehicle, Not an End’ for Bryn Mawr Man Remembered for His Philanthropy
Anderson Pew.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Bryn Mawr’s R. Anderson “Andy” Pew — an executive at Sun Oil, director at the Glenmede Trust Co., and celebrated philanthropist — has died at 85, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
Widespread odor prompts emergency calls around South Jersey
Officials in South Jersey were investigating widespread reports of an odor that prompted multiple emergency calls in the area Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the odor were centered in the Gloucester County area, according to officials. Initial reports from police said the smell was caused by a natural gas leak, but officials later said it was from a fuel additive venting from a tanker.
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Montgomery County will soon expire
CENTER SQUARE, Pa. — A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 that was sold last year will soon expire, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The unclaimed winning ticket from the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021, was sold at the Wawa at 1015 Dekalb Pike in Center Square, Montgomery County.
