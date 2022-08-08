ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Moorestown residents honor late native

In honor of the late Lynn Ware and her years of service to the township, Moorestown residents Holly Myers and Laura Moretti Cooper have organized a fundraiser for the Community House of Moorestown. All contributions will merge into a memorial gift – to be determined – for the community house...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

‘It takes a special person’: County has new firefighters

The Burlington County fire service welcomed 36 new firefighters into its ranks late last month at the county’s fire academy graduation. The graduation ceremony was held at the Burlington County Institute of Technology in Westampton (BCIT) to mark the end of cadet training. Each graduate attended 59 training sessions that totaled 220 hours.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Burlington County, NJ Restaurant Week Kicks Off Sunday

Hope you're hungry. Burlington County Restaurant Week kicks off this Sunday (August 14th), according to the event's official website. If you love dining out this week is for you. Bring your family and friends. Burlington County Restaurant Week is happening from August 14th - 20th, sponsored by Burlington County Commissioners and NJ Senator Troy Singleton.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddon Fortnightly hosts annual mum sale

The Haddon Fortnightly Mum Sale is back! It’s time to order some of these beautiful and hardy mums to add the rich colors of autumn to your landscape palette. This year’s sale will feature plants of the same high-quality as in the past, and the prices remain untouched by inflation.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Cars on Main revs into town

The Mullica Hill Business Association (MHBA) will again host its Cars on Main show on Sunday, Sept. 18, an event that began 15 years ago. “It’s a very collective show and we’re open to everything from 1900 to 2022,” said George Murphy, MHBA president. “We try to base it around Wildwood’s (car show), which is huge.”
MULLICA HILL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mullica Hill ‘slowly’ rebuilds after last year’s tornado

Nearly a year after a category F3 tornado ripped through South Jersey and caused severe damage in Mullica Hill, rebuilding what was lost has been a slow process. “The recovery is slow with those displaced just in the rebuilding phase now,” said Mayor Lou Manzo, who added that affected homeowners would see rebuilt homes beginning in October. Thirty-nine homes were destroyed.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Widespread odor prompts emergency calls around South Jersey

Officials in South Jersey were investigating widespread reports of an odor that prompted multiple emergency calls in the area Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the odor were centered in the Gloucester County area, according to officials. Initial reports from police said the smell was caused by a natural gas leak, but officials later said it was from a fuel additive venting from a tanker.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

