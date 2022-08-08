On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.

5 DAYS AGO