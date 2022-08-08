Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Questions remain over Sheriff’s office employee’s death
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The public is beginning to ask more questions about the investigation into the death of a county employee. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee Kristy Marie Taylor was found dead Saturday, July 9, at her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem. A press release from...
KTLO
Man with long list of criminal charges pleads guilty to more
Beginning in his late teens, a Mountain Home man has been arrested and charged with a long string of crimes, including breaking into businesses, homes, a hunting cabin, an outbuilding and a large number of storage units. Twenty-seven-year-old Brian Ashley Calvert appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday, pled...
KTLO
2 Baxter County residents arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges
A tip given to Baxter County investigators of two local residents with multiple arrest warrants resulted in additional charges for drugs and weapons. Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Alsup of rural Mountain Home and 27-year-old Rayndii Tolliver of Cotter have been in the Baxter County Detention Center since Friday. According to the probable...
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall
A Koshkonong, Missouri man who allegedly stole over $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Midway Antique Mall on Sunday morning was arrested and charged on Monday. The post Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Man is both suspect and victim
A 26-year-old man listing a Yellville address pled guilty to charges in two open criminal cases during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and was put on probation for six years. Both of Kevin Andrew Gerts’ arrest came in 2021 and stemmed from traffic stops – one in...
KYTV
Bystanders save crash victim from burning vehicle in Everton, Ark.
EVERTON, Ark. (KY3) - Valley Springs Fire Department responded to a single car accident call along State Highway 206 in Everton on Sunday afternoon. Before first responders arrived, a group of bystanders rescued the victim from the burning vehicle. Details of what caused the crash, witnesses say the car came...
tncontentexchange.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
KTLO
Man waiting to go to prison picks up new charges in county jail after confrontation with staff
A man waiting to go to prison on charges of assaulting his uncle and two neighbors is now accused of a violent attack on staff at the Baxter County Detention Center. Forty-four-year-old Jeremy Allen Woods appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled not guilty to charges of aggravated assault, 2nd degree battery and impairing the operations of a vital public facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ozarkradionews.com
15-Year-Old Injured in Theodosia Crash
Theodosia, MO. – Two males from Theodosia have been injured following a crash that happened yesterday morning, at roughly 6:50am. A 2005 Hyundai GX350 was heading Northbound on Highway P, when they crashed around 3 miles Southwest of Theodosia. Michael Renne, 43 of Theodosia, overcorrected after going off the right side of the roadway, and struck a tree.
KYTV
Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
KTLO
Victim won’t testify, Gassville man’s charges dropped
The charges against a 21-year-old Gassville man accused of drugging and raping a juvenile were dropped by the state after the victim’s family said they did not want to put the girl through the ordeal of a trial. The family moved out-of-state after the incident and made it clear...
KTLO
Pamela Sue Swift, 64, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 64-year-old Pamela Sue Swift of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Pamela Swift died Sunday in Mountain Home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
KTLO
Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage
On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
ozarkradionews.com
Crash in West Plains; Intersection of Broadway and Porter Wagoner
West Plains, MO. – The busy intersection of Porter Wagoner and Broadway in West Plains saw an accident today just after 12PM. The accident blocked off traffic in the intersection while it was worked. Preliminary investigation appears to be that a green Chevy 1500 turned left into the intersection...
KTLO
Boil order lifted for Mountain View Waterworks
The Arkansas Department of Health has lifted a boil order for Mountain View Waterworks in Stone County. The boil order lifted Wednesday afternoon affected customers along West Webb Street between Knox and Peabody Avenues. The order was issued Monday due to a water line break.
KTLO
Baxter County clerk compares Tuesday’s election to past special elections
Tuesday marks another special election in the Twin Lakes Area. Registered voters in the Mountain Home School District will be asked to decide on a proposed increase of 2 1/4 mills. If approved, funds would go toward a construction and renovation project at Mountain Home High School Career Academies. The...
KTLO
Robert Lowell Conner, 86, Mountain Home (Roller)
Robert Lowell Conner, Sr., of Mountain Home, passed away at his home following a brief illness on August 5th, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1935, in Logan, Ohio to John Shelton Conner and Margaret Betty Pavlik Conner. He was known as Bob, but also answered to Lowell, Junior, and Brother. Bob grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana, where he graduated from high school at age 15.
KTLO
MH City Council member changes mind, files for re-election
Filings for municipal positions are continuing to come into courthouses around Arkansas, and more races have been developed in Baxter and Marion counties. A current member of the Mountain Home City Council who had announced she did not intend to seek another term appears to have had a change of heart. Jennifer Baker has filed for re-election for Ward 2, Position 1, and Jay Volkman filed to be her challenger.
Comments / 2