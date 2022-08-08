Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFAA
Who is Nicole Linton? Houston nurse had multiple prior crashes, LA County DA confirms
LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash near Los Angeles that killed five people -- including a pregnant woman, her baby and her unborn baby -- has been charged with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, also was charged...
WFAA
Texas lawmaker says failure of abortion referendum in Kansas shows voters are motivated
TEXAS, USA — The resounding defeat of the abortion referendum in Kansas continues to reverberate across the nation. And Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher believes what happened in Kansas, won’t stay in Kansas. “The referendum in Kansas is consistent with what we’ve seen in Texas which is a majority...
WFAA
Ohio girl's lemonade stand launches into nationwide charity program
Peyton opened her first lemonade stand to help support kids in hospitals. She was inspired by her time as a patient when she was younger.
WFAA
Here are the finalists for the State Fair's 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards food competition
DALLAS — It's the final chowdown!. After weeks of eating and judging, the 10 finalists have been announced for the Big Tex Choice Awards food competition. The contest started off with 51 entries. Each dish went through a "blind judging" from start to finish, meaning the judges didn't eat the food or learn about who made them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFAA
Gustnado pops up in North Texas. Here's what causes it
Don't be alarmed, that's not a tornado! A gustnado, or dust devil, popped up in North Texas on Tuesday. Here's how it appeared.
WFAA
DFW weather: Will North Texas finally see some rain this week?
Some slightly good news in the forecast, with a few days in a row of rain chances. Here's the latest.
WFAA
A beautiful sight | Parts of North Texas got some much-needed rain
Were you lucky enough to get any rain on Tuesday, Aug. 9? Here's Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus with a forecast outlook.
WFAA
DFW weather: Back to school forecast, and will we see more rain this week?
Parts of North Texas saw some much-needed rain on Tuesday. Is there more in store this week? Here's the latest.
Comments / 0