Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
After weeks of quiet tropics, hurricane forecasters are watching a disturbance off Africa
The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed tropical wave that emerged in the eastern Atlantic early Saturday morning. Meteorologists are forecasting the disturbance to move off the west coast of Africa this weekend.
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year
Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
What’s ahead for hurricane season? NOAA has an update and a prediction on storms
It’s been a quiet hurricane season so far, but NOAA says a busy peak is ahead.
Expect downpours and street flooding
Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Incoming Tropical Rainstorm May Bring Relief to Drought Stricken Southest
AccuWeather experts predict that drought-quenching showers, flooding downpours, and gusty thunderstorms will continue to target the southern United States until the later half of this week. The rainy pattern is still being pushed mostly by a stalled cold front, but a disorganized tropical rainfall along the northern Gulf of Mexico's coastlines may bring extra troubles.
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
Cold Fronts with Rainfall and Strong Winds to Batter Southern Western Australia in the First Week of August
Cold fronts have been forecasted to cause wet and windy weather in the southern part of Western Australia state during next week starting Monday, August 1. Australian meteorologists forecasted that the weather system will bring strong winds, rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions in the said region. The Australian Government's Bureau...
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
Tropical Atlantic may soon stir from its weeks-long slumber
After spawning three early season storms, the Atlantic hurricane season screeched to a halt six weeks ago, but AccuWeather forecasters say there are signs of life as they monitor a couple of areas in the basin for potential tropical development. A batch of thunderstorms moving westward over the tropical Atlantic...
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding
Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the severe thunderstorms across New England
“If you hear thunder coming, make sure you go indoors into a secure building until the storm passes.”. The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, extending into Thursday evening. Northern Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire faced extreme weather conditions Thursday afternoon. But Alan Dunham, a...
Potential Storm Brewing as Tropical Depression Develops in the Atlantic
After a prolonged break in an activity that has lasted more than a month, a new tropical depression is anticipated to emerge in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, reports in this afternoon's Tropical Outlook that there may be favorable circumstances for the formation of a tropical depression.
One More Bout of Thunderstorms for Washington DC Area on Friday Before Weekend of 100-Degree Heat Index
As the oppressive heat and humidity are predicted to reach a heat index of 100 degrees over the weekend, the Washington, D.C., the area is forecasted to see more thunderstorms on Friday. Due to the possibility of a storm and the heat, Storm Team 4 has issued a weather alert.
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
Forecasters double down on warning of busy Atlantic hurricane season
Government weather gurus have updated their Atlantic hurricane season predictions, and chances remain high that it's going to be unusually active this year. Driving the news: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made predictions Thursday that six to 10 hurricanes will form in the Atlantic Ocean by the end of November.
Rain chances increase today
The rain is not easing up. “Tuesday brings more showers and t-storms through midday and the afternoon. Some t-storms will be heavy enough that we need to watch for localized street flooding, but nothing it too far out of the norm
