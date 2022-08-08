ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bear Necessities: Matt Adams, Joe Thomas battling at SAM linebacker

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIHJB_0h8ssRU000

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears have a battle brewing at linebacker between Matt Adams and Joe Thomas, who are competing for playing time and reps.

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams praised the play of both Adams and Thomas, who have been standouts through the first couple of weeks. Adams comes to Chicago with a knowledge of Matt Eberflus’ defense during his time with the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, Thomas has excelled taking the ball away through these first 10 practices.

“I heard Nick [Morrow] mention the other day in his [press] conference he said the reason why Matt’s here is because he understands the defense, because he plays with high tempo, because he’s physical,” Williams said. “And then Thomas, he stands out because he’s leading the group in turnovers. We keep track of how many guys have intercepted the ball, how many balls you’ve knocked out, how many scoop and scores and he’s leading the group. So those two guys are standouts right now.”

Roquan Smith remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the start of camp, and he remains locked in a contract dispute. While there’s no doubt Smith will be the starter at weak-side linebacker when he returns, there’s been some shake-up in his absence.

Adams has been taking reps at weak-side linebacker with Nicholas Morrow in the middle. Thomas has been on the strong side, but the expectation is Adams will move to the strong-side role once Smith returns.

“Whoever you have, you gotta play with whoever you have and that’s reality in the NFL,” Williams said. “If you spend your entire time thinking about what you don’t have instead of what you do have solving in terms of what you do have, you’ll be behind the eight ball,” Williams said. “And that’s not what we’re gonna do and we’re not gonna make excuses and reasons why we can’t. We’re gonna find reasons why we can.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H941J_0h8ssRU000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DH7d_0h8ssRU000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves

Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Adams
Person
Joe Thomas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the Packers' first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season

The Green Bay Packers released their first “unofficial” depth chart of the 2022 season. As is always the case, these depth charts are not created by coaches, so what appears on the page does not necessarily reflect the reality of where players sit on the actual depth chart. But it can be a handy guide to where some things stand at this point in the training camp process.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#Bear Necessities#Sam#The Chicago Bears
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby 'unblockable' during training camp

For the Raiders to have a successful season in 2022, they will need their stars to play like it. That includes Maxx Crosby, who is coming off his first Pro Bowl season. The former fourth-round pick led the NFL in pressures and hurries last year and now he is trying to find ways to bring down the quarterback more often. And while we are only a few weeks into training camp, it appears Crosby has already taken another leap as a player.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Practice gets chippy, Micah Parsons on Barr addition, depth chart observations

Tuesday’s practice saw fists flying in Oxnard as the players are getting eager to hit guys in different colors for a change. While tempers flared on the field, fans got a first glimpse of how the team views the overall role sort with the release of the depth chart as it stands now. The kicker competition has booted one contestant to the curb and brought a familiar face back to the locker room. And an assistant coach has to take a step back for medical reasons.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints

Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Day 10 of Patriots training camp

After taking a couple of days off, the New England Patriots were back at it on the practice field on Monday. It was the first game week practice with the team set to face the New York Giants in Thursday’s preseason opener. And it wasn’t a pretty sight, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
NFL
Yardbarker

Alec Pierce Named Starter on Indianapolis Colts' First Depth Chart

CINCINNATI — If the Colts' first unofficial depth chart is any indication, then former Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce is exceeding early NFL expectations. The Colts listed Pierce as a starting wide receiver, along with Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. Pierce has been making plays nearly every day...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy