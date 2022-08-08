Read full article on original website
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Transportation limited for Mahomet-Seymour students
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — School starts in the Mahomet-Seymour district next week, but some students may have to find alternate transport options to get to and from school. The district sent a letter to parents this week saying that students who live within 1.5 miles of the school do not qualify for hazard transportation and […]
Packed Council Chamber Welcomes New Danville Firefighters, Police Officers
(Above) Danville Police and Fire Board members Amy Hoose and Dr. Stephen Nacco welcome newly sworn in firefighters Jason Toth and Trae Ford; along with probationary police officers Noah Darr and Zane Reining. A packed house in the Danville City Council Chambers Wednesday morning saw two new firefighters and two...
Man charged in connection to burglary
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County state’s attorney said a Decatur man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary. In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Jeffrey Pettyjohn was charged regarding a burglary at 32 Below. She said that Pettyjohn is accused of going into the building on April […]
Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location. Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said […]
Decatur man brings light and color to area bus stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a simple idea is growing even larger at a Decatur bus stop. James Bond is working to spread positivity and connect the community. The stop is near the Dairy Queen on Maryland Street between Airport Plaza Drive and Mt. Zion Road. Bond said he wanted to bring more […]
Transgender Hari fears she’ll be sent to male prison, files civil complaint
URBANA — Domestic terrorist Emily Claire Hari has filed a civil complaint against the Federal Bureau of Prisons in an attempt to prevent her transfer to a male prison, where she claims she would be “exposed to a high risk of sexual harassment, sexual assault/abuse or physical abuse.”
Lane closing on Champaign’s Kirby Avenue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on eastbound Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closing later this week in order to allow construction crews to complete driveway and sidewalk construction. The closure will take place between Rose and Waverly Drives and will begin on Thursday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in this area […]
Homeless man found living in U of I building, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was trespassing on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign property. U of I police say an employee notified them that Gregory Cowart was seen trying to enter Illinois Hall through a door that is currently out of service for a remodeling project.
McLean County, Ill., Police Have Issues With Body Cams
(TNS) — A recently released report from the Illinois Law Enforcement and Training Standards Board identified multiple issues Bloomington, Normal and Illinois State University police departments have experienced since implementing body-worn cameras. However, the departments largely attribute any technical issues to human error or to battery issues when their...
Vermilion County Animal Shelter has Many Dogs and Cats Available
(Above) Ava, one year old domestic short hair female (left); and Draxton, one year old shep mix male (right). Over at the Vermilion County Animal Shelter they’ve had a lot more to be concerned about over the last couple weeks than just chasing down escaped emus. They happen to have a lot of dogs and cats available for adoption. Ann Puzey from the shelter says, this is usually a busy time of year for cats. But this time around, it’s both. Sometimes residents bring in animals they can no longer care for, but other times, they just leave them behind.
Scooters brewing up growth in Illinois
Scooter's Coffee, an Omaha-based drive-thru coffee franchise, is expanding its Illinois presence in Champaign, Urbana, Danville and Paris, Illinois. The expansion into Southeast Illinois is the result of franchise agreements signed by Matt and Angela Kade, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, who own a veterinary hospital. "At one point, I talked with...
Normal Police looking for missing, possibly endangered woman
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police in Normal are asking for the public’s help in finding Brittany Mitchell - a missing and possibly endangered woman. Police say she was last heard from August 7. It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she wears glasses and has pierced...
Mr. Kluckers, Krekel's Dairy Maid mascot, back home
DECATUR — Mr. Kluckers has made it safely home. Krekel's Dairy Maid on U.S. 36 recovered the human-sized metal rooster Tuesday afternoon after he was stolen earlier in the day. The restaurant posted information on its Facebook page about the theft and images of two men as they escaped...
Bloomington Police: Dead person found in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car. BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released. Anyone […]
This Dying Retro Mall In Illinois Might Not Be Open Much Longer
I'm back with another episode of "How Long Will This Mall Stay Open?" I really used to love malls. As a kid, it was one of my favorite places to go on weekends with my parents. Now with the power of social media and online stores, I think malls are just out of date. You'd think cities would want every inch of their city to thrive, but somehow seem to neglect the eyesores in town - aka their dying shopping malls that even look rundown on the outside.
Danville Fire: Four houses destroyed in weekend fires
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Danville responded to four fires over the weekend that resulted in the total loss of four homes. The first fire happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters responded to 322 Harmon Street for a house fire and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. They extinguished […]
Gilman man accused of pushing kids out of moving car
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old man from Gillman was arrested last week in connection to an incident of children being pushed out of a moving car. Jesse McGehee was charged with two counts each of domestic battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life of a child, along with a violation of an order […]
Decatur Man Sentenced To Prison For Injuring Child
A Decatur man is receiving a 12 year prison sentence for seriously injuring a baby. Christopher Pulliam was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child. Pulliam was arrested last December after security camera video showed him hitting the infant in the head on multiple occasions.
I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
