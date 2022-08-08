Read full article on original website
Home Playoff Victory Highlights 2021-22 for Indianola
The year of 2021-22 was one of many successes for the Indianola High School Activities Department, with many wins, conference championships, postseason victories, and more highlighting the past year. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports it is very difficult to pick just one moment out of many, but the football squad getting to host the first home playoff game in decades is one for the history books.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Lee Nelson
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola High School Activities Director Lee Nelson about the past year for the Indians. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Pella Christian Grade School Preparing for Return to Class
The first day of school is now less than two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian Grade School Principal Ben Dirksen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Liberty Street. He invites the community to their opening chapel on Tuesday, August 23rd as new students are welcomed to the building, as well as a prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian Grade School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Indianola Activities Preparing for 2022-23 Season
With activities and sports competition looming for the 2022-23 school year, the Indianola Activities Department is ready for students to be back in the classroom and competing on the field, course, court, and pool for the various fall sports. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports this time of year is always filled with anticipation, and this year is no different with a lot of talented teams hosting meets and games and he is excited to have the athletes back out and competing again.
Norwalk Warrior Productions/KNIA Radio partnership to continue
The Norwalk Warrior Productions YouTube channel and the KNIA3 stream will once again be partnering during the 2022-2023 school year to provide live coverage of all Norwalk home football games and select basketball games. Those watching the Warrior Productions YouTube video stream will also hear the full radio broadcast produced...
Pella High School Seeking Another Special Year
In two weeks, K-12 students will return to class and on the horizon of a new academic year, one area administrator is excited to build on a lot of success. Pella High School Principal Adam Beckel says the 2021-22 school year was special again in their hallways through another round of special achievements in academics, athletics, and activities. Beckel says as they gear up for back-to-school activities, he’s excited to build advancement in leadership for the next group of 9th through 12th grade students. Hear more about Pella High School ahead of the new academic year on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Pella Volleyball Bringing New Look Into 2022
It’s probably fair to describe the Pella volleyball team as very new in 2022 — but that doesn’t mean they won’t be competitive this coming fall. The Dutch were co-Little Hawkeye Conference champions with Oskaloosa and Indianola and graduated five seniors that all played in at least 101 of the team’s 103 sets last fall. Pella Head Coach Mallory Peterson says this is definitely a different look, but she believes by late in the season, they can be a dangerous opponent.
IN DEPTH: Pella is 175 Years Old!
Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Bruce Boertje, with the Historic Pella Trust. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
Official Shortage A Major Concern For Local ADs
One of the issues facing every athletic director in every state is the growing concern of the referee and officials shortage. Two events for Knoxville this past school year on the varsity level were postponed or canceled due to the event not having enough officials. Many other states have had to cancel multiple games and events because they cannot find officials and Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports schools sometimes get into a bidding war for officials.
Pella Schools and KRLS Continuing Video Stream Partnership
A partnership between Pella High School and 92.1 KRLS will once again bring award winning play-by-play to video streams hosted by the Dutch athletic department. Those tuning into the Pella Dutch Live YouTube streams for all football and basketball home games will hear the full radio broadcast produced by KRLS Radio, which has been the home and away voice of Dutch athletics for over three decades. This video/audio mix has since expanded to include select summer sports home broadcasts as well.
Beverly June Rusco Gould
Services for Beverly June Rusco Gould, 89, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16th, at the Indianola First Baptist Church with burial following in the Carlisle Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Memorials may be given in Beverly’s name to the Iowa SID’s Foundation or Iowa Heart Association. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfuneals.com.
Marching Dutch Show in 2022 to Highlight Rose Parade Experience
A new season is about to begin for one of Iowa’s best marching bands. Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins are leading the Pella Marching Dutch into another competitive season that starts in September. The trio says this year’s show centers around the group’s participation in the esteemed Rose Parade on January 2nd, an invitation that’s considered the highest honor a high school marching band can receive in the United States. The first public performance of the Pella Marching Dutch comes at the opening football game vs. Norwalk on Friday, August 26th, and the complete show will be unveiled on Saturday, September 17th as part of a fundraiser to support the upcoming trip to California. A mattress fundraiser to support the effort is returning on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
High Participation, New Facilities Anticipated in 2022-23 for Dutch
After another year filled with special moments, a busy fall awaits the athletes of Pella High School, with practice officially beginning today. Pella Activities Director Matt Fouch says they anticipate another strong year of participation across football, volleyball, cross country, and girls swimming, as well as their many other sports and activities throughout the academic year.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian High School Back-to-School
Principal Kevin Herdegen previews the 2022-23 school year coming on Eagle Lane at Pella Christian High School. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
KHS Panthers YouTube Channel Gives Relatives That Live Out Of Town A Chance To See Games
In recent seasons, the advent of video streaming at high school sports contests has become popular. It was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic when schools were restricting crowds. Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the KHS Activities You Tube Channel coupled with audio provided by KNIA has been a great thing for friends and relatives that are not able to make it to the home games.
Knoxville Volleyball To Face Some New Opponents This Fall
In two weeks, the Knoxville Volleyball Squad will open its season with a home quad against Carlisle, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa. A couple of new opponents will appear on the Panthers schedule this season as Knoxville will have a conference road match with new SCC member Cardinal on September 27th and Mid-Prairie joins in on the final home event for the Panthers this fall in the Knoxville Invitational on October 15th. The Panthers return several key players from last season’s squad including front row players Ella Breazeale and Brittany Bacorn.
Mayor Hatch Shares his Thoughts on the Nationals
This is the week of the 410 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch shares his thoughts on what the Nationals mean for Knoxville. “The Knoxville Nationals means a lot. Whenever you have an event that can bring in 20 to 30,000 people for a week into your town spending money and going to businesses, eating at restaurants, potentially coming here to live…We get a lot of people, I talk to people all the time that live here that say we were here for the races, fell in love with your town, and a couple years later we moved here, so potentially growing our community. It’s huge in any and every aspect we love having it, and it’s just such a great time for us, that energy that you feel, all the stuff that’s going on throughout that couple weeks of racing, it’s just such a good time for our community, and we just we love having them here.“
Central’s Maiuri given expanded football post
One of the architects of a Central College offense that has set 90 school records during his tenure, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Maiuri has been named the school’s associate head coach. Maiuri joined the Dutch staff in 2015 and has helped the squad post a 55-14 (.797)...
Video Stream Partnership Between Pella Christian and 92.1 KRLS Continues
Pella Christian High School and 92.1 KRLS will once again be partnering to bring award-winning play-by-play coverage to Eagles home athletic events. The Pella Christian High School YouTube channel will have our full KRLS broadcasts for all home football and basketball games. Whether Eagles fans are traveling or are simply unable to attend events in person, the stream provides a way to stay connected to all the action on Eagle Lane. Eagles Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst was initially worried that the live stream would hurt athletes’ game day experiences, but said it’s actually enhanced PC sports and that their live stream technology continues to improve.
Indianola Schools Bond Issue Informational Meeting Tomorrow
The Indianola Community School District is holding the first in a series of meetings for the public to receive more information regarding the upcoming bond issue for Indianola High School improvements tomorrow morning. The meeting will be a Coffee and Question Event, with the community invited to ask questions and hear from school officials and experts about the project.
