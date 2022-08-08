Read full article on original website
Tony Miller
2d ago
if you are collecting more than you need, you need to return that money back to the tax payers. especially the local tax payers that did not get to vote for or against the tax
KTLO
More municipal races develop in Big Flat, Bull Shoals
With just a few hours left for potential candidates to file for municipal positions for the general election, two more races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Big Flat Mayor Glenda Wiseman will be challenged for her seat in November. Charles Schmitt is challenging Wiseman after filing his candidacy on Tuesday.
KYTV
City of Harrison, Ark. discovers obstacles to economic development grants
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - In July, Harrison City Council looked to approve its first economic development grant to a business in the city limits. Instead, the council came back to awarding their first grant after discovering additional state regulations involving city funds and private businesses. The most significant change with...
KTLO
Boil order lifted for Mountain View Waterworks
The Arkansas Department of Health has lifted a boil order for Mountain View Waterworks in Stone County. The boil order lifted Wednesday afternoon affected customers along West Webb Street between Knox and Peabody Avenues. The order was issued Monday due to a water line break.
KTLO
MH superintendent reacts to rejection of millage proposal
Following Tuesday’s special election in which voters in the Mountain Home School District narrowly rejected a millage proposal, Superintendent Dr. Jake Long gave his thoughts on the results. He spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis.
KTLO
MH City Council member changes mind, files for re-election
Filings for municipal positions are continuing to come into courthouses around Arkansas, and more races have been developed in Baxter and Marion counties. A current member of the Mountain Home City Council who had announced she did not intend to seek another term appears to have had a change of heart. Jennifer Baker has filed for re-election for Ward 2, Position 1, and Jay Volkman filed to be her challenger.
KTLO
Yellville-Summit School Board faces busy agenda Monday
The Yellville-Summit School Board will meet in regular session Monday evening at 5:30. The board will be requested to take action on items including the monthly budget and financial reports; petitions for student transfers; proposed COVID leave; federal assurances for 2022-2023; a proposed revised bell schedule; a proposed bus purchase; a contract renewal for David’s cleaning; ARP recruitment and retention incentive plans; and career coach approval.
mymoinfo.com
Ozark Run Scenic Byway to Pass Through Several Local Counties & Towns If Approved
(Belleview) A proposed 375-mile long scenic byway would go right through the heart of the Regional Radio listening area if it is given approval. A group called “Scenic Missouri” has submitted the application for the Ozark Run Scenic Byway. Travis Koestner with the Missouri Department of Transportation explains...
whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: Mountain View man named Arkansas First Responder of the Year
He was there in attendance — but had no idea what was coming his way. It happened in Hot Springs at the Emergency Medical Technician or EMT State Convention, held earlier this month. The Arkansas First Responder of the Year Award was being presented. The master of ceremonies told...
travelawaits.com
9 Spectacular Branson Vacation Rentals For A Family Vacation
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. A family-friendly vacation spot like no other, Branson, Missouri, is a great location for family members of all ages to enjoy each other’s company. The purported Live Music Capital of the Universe, Branson has an entertainment culture that rivals those of the country’s biggest cities. Spectacle awaits around every corner.
KTLO
2 area organizations receive grants from Parks, Heritage and Tourism
Two area organizations are among 10 receiving grants from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism for historic properties and museums. The Calico Rock Community Foundation and the Newton County Historical Society will each be awarded $2,500. The Calico Rock Community Foundation will use its funds toward operating expenses...
KTLO
Blanchard Springs Caverns to reopen after two year closure
Officials from the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest have announced Blanchard Springs Caverns in Stone County will reopen for the first time in two years on Aug. 18. According to a release from the forest service, multiple factors contributed to the lengthy closure of the caverns, including ongoing facility repairs and safety mitigation measures related to the pandemic. Officials state safety and the desire to provide a quality visitor experience remain the top priorities for Forests and Caverns staff.
whiterivernow.com
Mountains Music and Motorcycles begins in Mountain View Aug. 19
Riding enthusiasts agree that some of the best motorcycling in America is in the Ozarks. In fact, Roadrunner Magazine has named the Ozark Mountain region around Mountain View as one of the top 10 riding destinations in America. Built on that simple premise, a festival was organized 18 years ago...
ozarkradionews.com
Vehicle in Flames Outside of Mountain Home
Mountain Home, AR. – A vehicle caught ablaze just Northeast of Mountain Home on Friday, August 5th, leaving the three occupants to escape the fire. The fire happened around the intersection of Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane, and was caused by sparks after two of the vehicles tires had blown. It is not known the extent of the injury of those inside, but it appears they were treated by emergency responders on-scene.
tncontentexchange.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
KTLO
Man with long list of criminal charges pleads guilty to more
Beginning in his late teens, a Mountain Home man has been arrested and charged with a long string of crimes, including breaking into businesses, homes, a hunting cabin, an outbuilding and a large number of storage units. Twenty-seven-year-old Brian Ashley Calvert appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday, pled...
KTLO
Pamela Sue Swift, 64, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 64-year-old Pamela Sue Swift of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Pamela Swift died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
2 Baxter County residents arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges
A tip given to Baxter County investigators of two local residents with multiple arrest warrants resulted in additional charges for drugs and weapons. Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Alsup of rural Mountain Home and 27-year-old Rayndii Tolliver of Cotter have been in the Baxter County Detention Center since Friday. According to the probable...
KTLO
Man, teen injured in 1-vehicle accident in Ozark County
Two Theodosia residents were transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center after being hurt in a one-vehicle accident in Ozark County Tuesday morning. Forty-three-year-old Micheal Renne had minor injuries, and his passenger, a 15-year-old male, suffered moderate injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Renne and the teen...
KTLO
Marion County woman accused of threatening, inappropriately grabbing deputy
A Marion County woman reported for drunk driving is accused of threatening a deputy and grabbing him in an inappropriate manner. Thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Sanford has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication. According to...
KTLO
Man is both suspect and victim
A 26-year-old man listing a Yellville address pled guilty to charges in two open criminal cases during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and was put on probation for six years. Both of Kevin Andrew Gerts’ arrest came in 2021 and stemmed from traffic stops – one in...
