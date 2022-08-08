Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh Jurberg
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the GulfT. WareAustin, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Attorney files lawsuit for Galveston golf cart crash victims; Family’s hosting several benefit fundraisers this weekend
ROSENBERG – We are getting new details about the deadly golf cart accident in Galveston over the weekend that killed two adults and two children from Rosenberg. The surviving family members are filing a lawsuit and on Wednesday the attorney representing the family spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner.
Man dies after crash caused by 19-year-old driver on Houston's southside, police say
The 19-year-old failed to yield the right of way while leaving a stop sign, police said. The crash caused the victim's car to hit a tree and gas station support poles.
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
'He will always be with us' | Mother of twin toddler killed in freak concrete truck crash talks about tragedy
HOUSTON, Texas — Despite their devastating loss, the Resendiz family considers it a miracle that three out of four of them survived when a concrete truck literally landed on top of their SUV. Sadly, 22-month-old Nicolas lost his life in an instant when the truck fell from the Beltway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHOU
Rosenberg grandpa, his niece and 2 grandchildren killed in Galveston crash involving golf cart
The grandparents took the children and a niece to the island for a quick vacation before school starts. Two grandchildren were killed and a third critically injured.
2 adults and 2 children from deadly crash involving golf cart identified by Galveston police
GALVESTON, Texas — Four victims of a horrible Galveston crash involving a golf cart over the weekend have been identified. All of them were from Rosenberg and their ages ranged from 4 to 49, according to Galveston police. We don't know how -- or if -- they are related,...
Driver charged after hitting man trying to cross Westheimer and leaving scene, HPD says
The driver left the scene, but later returned. Police are charging the driver with failure to stop and render aid, but the charges could be upgraded if the victim doesn't make it.
Man accused of pointing gun at firefighters while stopped at light in Westchase
Kingsley Tian reportedly pointed a gun at two firefighters who were in an ambulance. When he was arrested, police said he made threatening remarks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston police hope surveillance video will show what led to up deadly convenience store shooting
Police believe there is surveillance video, and once they can figure out what led up to the deadly shooting, they will let a grand jury determine any charges.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $2.5K for suspected drunk driver accused of striking tree with 10-year-old inside vehicle: Pct. 4
CYPRESS, Texas – A suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged after striking a tree while her 10-year-old daughter was inside of the vehicle Saturday, Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said. Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a tree in the 21600 block...
WFAA
16-year-old arrested in suspected road rage incident caught on video in Houston
HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in connection with a case of suspected road rage where a dumbbell was thrown through the victim’s windshield. Editor's note: KHOU 11 decided to blur the video and remove previously published social media posts because the suspect in this case is a minor.
'It’s very violating and scary': Woman's purse stolen while unloading groceries at sister's home in The Heights
HOUSTON, Texas — A Heights woman believes she and her sister were followed home from a shopping trip Saturday, only to have her sister’s purse stolen while they were unloading groceries. It’s something we’ve all done. “We just got a lot of groceries," the sister said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman holding 1-year-old killed after shooter walks up and shoots her in SE Houston, police say
Police said the woman was with a friend when another woman walked up to her and fired multiple times. The victim turned her back to protect her child from the gunfire.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Names of victims of Galveston crash released, woman says slain suspect obsessed over daughter
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Authorities release names of victims of deadly Galveston crash. We now know the names of the family members killed by a suspected drunk driver when he crashed into a golf cart in Galveston over the weekend.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman known as ‘Baby’ lures man to be robbed at hotel along Gulf Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help in tracking down a woman who set up a man to be robbed by two suspects at a hotel along the Gulf Freeway. Footage of the trio was captured on video and released by police.
fox26houston.com
Shooting after argument over lawnmower in N. Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police say an argument about a lawnmower may have led to a shooting in north Houston Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call at the scene in the 900 block of Ringold. They found one adult male victim, who they say is expected to survive. HPD says initial...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Galveston officials to address golf cart safety in wake of fatal collision
Four people, including two children, were killed Saturday night when their golf cart was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The tragedy comes amid a golf cart boom on Galveston Island. Tiffany Gibson and her husband, Jesse, started a golf cart rental business in 2020, during the midst of what...
Texas Nurse Arrested In California Car Crash That Killed Six People
Over the weekend, you may have seen a horrific video that has been making the rounds of a deadly car crash in the Los Angeles area where a car going well over 50 miles per hour blows through an intersection and destroys several vehicles in its path before smashing into a gas station.
22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
HPD looking for 2 armed robbers accused of slamming man into window in SW Houston
Do you know them? The young suspects were caught on video slamming the victim into a glass window, causing it to break. They got away with his money, police said.
Comments / 0