Pella Christian Coaches Reflecting Missions of Eagles Athletics
Consistency and continuity are valuable assets to have in an athletics coach at the high school level. Pella Christian will have that across almost all of their sports for the 2022-2023 school year. Of the Eagles 17 varsity sports, Pella Christian has just one new head coach entering this school year. Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst says that he is thankful to have great coaches that reflect the mission of Eagles Athletics.
Home Playoff Victory Highlights 2021-22 for Indianola
The year of 2021-22 was one of many successes for the Indianola High School Activities Department, with many wins, conference championships, postseason victories, and more highlighting the past year. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports it is very difficult to pick just one moment out of many, but the football squad getting to host the first home playoff game in decades is one for the history books.
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball With A Full Schedule This Fall
A full schedule for Melcher-Dallas Volleyball is in store this season. The Saints will start off with three games at Orient-Macksburg, Mormon Trial and Moravia before playing their first game as a home team against Moulton-Udell on September 8th. The Saints host their invitational on September 17th, travel to arch-rival Twin Cedars on September 26th, and the Bluegrass Conference Tournament starts October 11th. All Saints home games will again be played at Southeast Warren while the Saints gym is being rebuilt.
Pleasantville Football Schedule Sets New Stadium Debut for Week 2
The Pleasantville Football team will look to use the momentum from a great end of the 2021 regular season, to make another run at the Class 1A playoffs this season. The Trojans open the season on the road at Lynnville-Sully on August 26th. Pleasantville will open the doors to their brand-new stadium in week two, hosting Interstate-35 on September 2nd. The Trojans remaining home games will be on September 16th, 23rd, and October 7th against Sigourney-Keota, Central Decatur, and Van Buren. Outside of the opening road game against Lynnville-Sully, Pleasantville will travel to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Pella Christian, and Cardinal on September 9th, 30th, and October 14th.
Twin Cedars AD Davis Hoping For More Success On The Playing Field This Fall
Not many new athletic directors can say that they oversaw a state championship in their first couple of months on the job. That is what Theresa Davis did as she accepted the position of athletic director at Twin Cedars in May, then watched the softball squad win the class 1A state title. Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports her phone was blowing up after the final with calls and texts from fellow ADs and others wishing the Twin Cedars district…
Indianola Activities Preparing for 2022-23 Season
With activities and sports competition looming for the 2022-23 school year, the Indianola Activities Department is ready for students to be back in the classroom and competing on the field, course, court, and pool for the various fall sports. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports this time of year is always filled with anticipation, and this year is no different with a lot of talented teams hosting meets and games and he is excited to have the athletes back out and competing again.
Video Stream Partnership Between Pella Christian and 92.1 KRLS Continues
Pella Christian High School and 92.1 KRLS will once again be partnering to bring award-winning play-by-play coverage to Eagles home athletic events. The Pella Christian High School YouTube channel will have our full KRLS broadcasts for all home football and basketball games. Whether Eagles fans are traveling or are simply unable to attend events in person, the stream provides a way to stay connected to all the action on Eagle Lane. Eagles Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst was initially worried that the live stream would hurt athletes’ game day experiences, but said it’s actually enhanced PC sports and that their live stream technology continues to improve.
Melcher-Dallas Football With 5 Home Games In 8 During Regular Season
First official practices for football can start today, and the Melcher-Dallas Saints will be trying to improve on a 3-6 campaign in 2021. The Saints will start off on the road against Mormon Trail on August 26th, the home opener will be against Baxter on September 2nd. Homecoming will be September 23rd against arch-rival Twin Cedars with Woodward Academy and Grandview Christian finishing a three game home stand. The Saints end the regular season on October 14th on the road against BGM.
KHS Panthers YouTube Channel Gives Relatives That Live Out Of Town A Chance To See Games
In recent seasons, the advent of video streaming at high school sports contests has become popular. It was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic when schools were restricting crowds. Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the KHS Activities You Tube Channel coupled with audio provided by KNIA has been a great thing for friends and relatives that are not able to make it to the home games.
Official Shortage A Major Concern For Local ADs
One of the issues facing every athletic director in every state is the growing concern of the referee and officials shortage. Two events for Knoxville this past school year on the varsity level were postponed or canceled due to the event not having enough officials. Many other states have had to cancel multiple games and events because they cannot find officials and Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports schools sometimes get into a bidding war for officials.
Central Football Ranked Top-15 in Two Polls, Herbers Earns Preseason Recognition
Coming off an NCAA Division III quarterfinal-round playoff appearance, Central College is ranked #14 in the D3football.com preseason poll. College Football America Yearbook also has the Dutch ranked, but at #8 in its NCAA Division III preseason top 30 rankings. Coming in at #14 on D3football.com’s preseason poll, Central is...
Norwalk Warrior Productions/KNIA Radio partnership to continue
The Norwalk Warrior Productions YouTube channel and the KNIA3 stream will once again be partnering during the 2022-2023 school year to provide live coverage of all Norwalk home football games and select basketball games. Those watching the Warrior Productions YouTube video stream will also hear the full radio broadcast produced...
Knoxville set to host sprint car racing’s biggest event
Sprint Car Racing’s biggest event begins Wednesday night with the first of two nights of qualifying at the Knoxville Nationals. Saturday night’s championship lineup will be determined by a point system that even includes time trials and heat races. “And then we come around an run a feature...
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian High School Back-to-School
Principal Kevin Herdegen previews the 2022-23 school year coming on Eagle Lane at Pella Christian High School. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Pella High School Seeking Another Special Year
In two weeks, K-12 students will return to class and on the horizon of a new academic year, one area administrator is excited to build on a lot of success. Pella High School Principal Adam Beckel says the 2021-22 school year was special again in their hallways through another round of special achievements in academics, athletics, and activities. Beckel says as they gear up for back-to-school activities, he’s excited to build advancement in leadership for the next group of 9th through 12th grade students. Hear more about Pella High School ahead of the new academic year on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Fan Forums Held Daily at Hall of Fame
The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum holds daily Fan Forums each day through Friday of the 61st running of the Knoxville Nationals. Fan Forums slated for Thursday include Amatol Speedway also known as “Atlantic City Boards,” at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. is a “Members Only VIP Reception,” with Brian Brown.
Pella Christian Grade School Preparing for Return to Class
The first day of school is now less than two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian Grade School Principal Ben Dirksen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Liberty Street. He invites the community to their opening chapel on Tuesday, August 23rd as new students are welcomed to the building, as well as a prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian Grade School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Indianola Activities Thanks Fans for Support
One of the ways the 2021-22 school year stood out for the Indianola High School Activities Department was the fan support for the teams and programs. Activities Director Lee Nelson said no matter what, Indianola fans showed up to support the students. “The more people generally makes a more memorable...
Autographs, Yoga, Fan Forums all at National Sprint Car Hall of Fame
It’s Nationals, and daily activities for the Knoxville Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum for Wednesday through Saturday include autograph sessions at 11 am, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in front of the Trostle Garage. Another event is Rooftop Yoga Wed-Fri at 9 am on the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Observation Deck.
Let’s Talk Knoxville – National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Coordinator Bill Wright
Bill Wright, Coordinator of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum, joins Let’s Talk Knoxville to talk about autograph sessions, fan forums, among other topics. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
