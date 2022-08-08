ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Aussie Swimmer Mckeon Ne Banaya Ek Unique Record

Emma Mckeon, Jo Ki 28-Years-Old Swimming Sensation Hai Australia Ki, Unhone Ek Unique Record Set Kiya Hai Is Saal Huye Commonwealth Games 2022 Mein. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Emma Mckeon, Jo Ki 28-Years-Old Swimming Sensation Hai Australia Ki, Unhone Ek Unique Record Set Kiya Hai Is Saal Huye...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Michael Andrew Bets His Olympic Gold Medal on a Swimming Race

Michael Andrew staked his Olympic gold medal on a swimming race against two brothers in a "boss battle." Who came out on top? Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. US Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Andrew, who was on the World Record setting 400 medley relay at the Tokyo 2020...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
swimswam.com

Day 1 Euros Scratches: Top Seeds Proud And Hopkin Drop 50 Fly And 100 Free

LCM (50m) Annika Johnson contributed to this report. Day one of the 2022 European Championships is here and there were few scratches for the prelims session. The highest-ranked scratches came from Great Britain’s Ben Proud and Anna Hopkin in the 50 butterfly and 100 freestyle, respectively. Proud is fresh off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 50 butterfly, having won the event in front of a home audience just a few weeks ago. He won the event in Birmingham with a 22.81 meet record and was entered as top seed at this meet with a 22.76.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Hodgson
swimswam.com

Suryanshu Ne Senior Inter-District Aquatic Championship Me Jeeta 4 Gold Medals

Suryanshu Ne Senior Inter-District Aquatic Championship Ke Four Categories Me Top Honours Bagged Kiya. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Suryanshu Ne Senior Inter-District Aquatic Championship Ke Four Categories Me Top Honours Bagged Kiya. Suryanshu Ne 50m Freestyle Mei 24.80s Ki Timing Ke Sath Aur 50m Butterfly Events Mei 26.55s...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Tom Shields and Wife Gianna Welcomed Their First Child on August 6

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields (above) and his wife Gianna welcomed their first son, Magnus Giovanni, on Saturday morning. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Tom Shields and his wife Gianna (Tinetti) Shields have welcomed their first child, Magnus Giovanni Shields. Gianna gave birth...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Masters Swimming#Wink#The World Record#Fina#Usms Records#R A Long High School#The Seattle Times#Huskies
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Men’s Backstroke Still Loaded Despite Key Absences

LCM (50m) While the men’s backstroke events at the 2022 European Championships are missing some big names and medalists from the 2020 edition, they still project to be some of the most exciting races of the meet. That’s thanks to the large crop of European backstrokers that have emerged this season as serious contenders, some from the 50 all the way up to the 200.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Izzy Cox of Manta Ray Aquatics Commits to Queens University- Charlotte

Izzy Cox is set to arrive at Queens University of Charlotte in 2023. The Royals are currently transitioning to Division I, which should be complete in 2026. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
CHARLOTTE, NC
swimswam.com

Kristof Milak Adds Freestyle To Butterfly For European Championships

LCM (50m) With the entry lists for the 2022 European Aquatics Championships now published, we know that Hungary’s world record holder Kristof Milak will be broadening his horizons. Beyond the 100m and 200m butterfly events, the latter of which he reigns as the current world record holder, Olympic champion...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Irish Record Holder Jack McMillan Will Compete for Great Britain Moving Forward

Irish Record holder Jack McMillan has decided to represent Great Britain in international competition moving forward, robbing Ireland of one of its great talents, and filling a hole in the British lineup heading toward Paris 2024. The news came buried in a Swim Ireland release about Ireland’s team for this...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Pilato, Meilutyte Set for Breaststroke Rematches

LCM (50m) Just when it seemed like there had been a changing of the guard among women’s breaststrokers, 25-year-old Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte came out of retirement to edge 17-year-old Italian world record holder Benedetta Pilato for the 50 breast title at the World Championships in June. Two months later,...
WORLD
swimswam.com

5th National Finswimming Federation Cup 2022 Me U.P. Ke Swimmers Ne Jeeta Silver

The Underwater Sports Association India- USAI Dwara 5th National Finswimming Championship 5th To 7th August 2022. Current photo via Ayaan Khan. The Underwater Sports Association India- USAI Dwara 5th National Finswimming Championship 5th To 7th August 2022 Tak Indore, Madhya Pradesh Me Organize Krayi Gyi. Underwater Ke Sabhi Events Indore Ke ‘The Shishukunj Swimming Academy’ Me Krayi Gyi.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

World Record Holder Regan Smith To Leave Stanford, Turn Pro & Join Bob Bowman

Smith is leaving the Cardinal after racing just one season in the NCAA, having won the national title last year in the women's 200 backstroke. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In a surprising turn of events that will alter the course of the collegiate swimming landscape this season, three-time...
STANFORD, CA
swimswam.com

FINIS Set of the Week: Under The Sea We Live Care Free

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes). That’s right! More underwaters! It’s everything you never wanted!. 400 warmup – every 4th 25 kick.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy