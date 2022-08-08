Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Aussie Swimmer Mckeon Ne Banaya Ek Unique Record
Emma Mckeon, Jo Ki 28-Years-Old Swimming Sensation Hai Australia Ki, Unhone Ek Unique Record Set Kiya Hai Is Saal Huye Commonwealth Games 2022 Mein. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Emma Mckeon, Jo Ki 28-Years-Old Swimming Sensation Hai Australia Ki, Unhone Ek Unique Record Set Kiya Hai Is Saal Huye...
swimswam.com
Herrmann Making The Most Of Her Return To The Pool: U.S. Masters Nationals Wrap Up
The Clovis Swim Club Masters member set a FINA Masters world record at Summer Nationals. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Danielle Herrmann was finished with swimming. After competing at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials, she retired from the sport, moved halfway across the country to start working as...
swimswam.com
A Brief History of Female Swimmers Turning Pro Early & Forgoing NCAA Eligibility
Regan Smith is the latest in a long line of female swimmers who have turned pro early, and history shows us it's a decision that doesn't always work out. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Following Tuesday morning’s bombshell news that Regan Smith was turning pro and forgoing her final...
swimswam.com
Michael Andrew Bets His Olympic Gold Medal on a Swimming Race
Michael Andrew staked his Olympic gold medal on a swimming race against two brothers in a "boss battle." Who came out on top? Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. US Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Andrew, who was on the World Record setting 400 medley relay at the Tokyo 2020...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swimswam.com
Rob Woodhouse Becomes Australia’s First Olympic Medallist to Swim English Channel
Rob Woodhouse becomes Australia's first Olympic medallist to cross the English Channel all while raising money for Can Too and North Ayrshire Swim Club. Archive photo via Can Too Foundation. On Saturday, Australian Olympic medallist and former GM of the International Swimming League’s London Roar, Rob Woodhouse, completed his solo...
swimswam.com
Day 1 Euros Scratches: Top Seeds Proud And Hopkin Drop 50 Fly And 100 Free
LCM (50m) Annika Johnson contributed to this report. Day one of the 2022 European Championships is here and there were few scratches for the prelims session. The highest-ranked scratches came from Great Britain’s Ben Proud and Anna Hopkin in the 50 butterfly and 100 freestyle, respectively. Proud is fresh off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 50 butterfly, having won the event in front of a home audience just a few weeks ago. He won the event in Birmingham with a 22.81 meet record and was entered as top seed at this meet with a 22.76.
swimswam.com
Wellbrock’s Coach: World Championship Medalist Likely to Skip 800 Free at Euros
Florian Wellbrock (above) and Lukas Maertens both had bouts of COVID-19 after the World Championships, with both likely to skip a race at Euros as a result. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti/SwimSwam.com. German swimmer Florian Wellbrock says that while he plans to swim at this week’s European Championships in Rome...
swimswam.com
Tokyo 400 IM Silver Medalist Jay Litherland Joining Rapidly Growing ASU Pro Group
Olympic Silver medalist Jay Litherland has confirmed to SwimSwam that he will be moving to Arizona to train under Bob Bowman with the ASU pro group. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Well, the news just keeps on churning today, doesn’t it? The European Championships are less than 2 days...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
The 5 Most Important Storylines of the 2022 Euro Champs (Women’s Edition)
LCM (50m) The European Championships start tomorrow and the women’s side is set to have some key matchups. Here SwimSwam has come up with five of the top storylines to follow on the women’s side:. Another Week of Taper for the British Sprinters. Both Freya Anderson and Anna...
swimswam.com
Suryanshu Ne Senior Inter-District Aquatic Championship Me Jeeta 4 Gold Medals
Suryanshu Ne Senior Inter-District Aquatic Championship Ke Four Categories Me Top Honours Bagged Kiya. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Suryanshu Ne Senior Inter-District Aquatic Championship Ke Four Categories Me Top Honours Bagged Kiya. Suryanshu Ne 50m Freestyle Mei 24.80s Ki Timing Ke Sath Aur 50m Butterfly Events Mei 26.55s...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: The Popo Show Readies For Men’s 100 & 200 Free
LCM (50m) With the nation of Russia banned from the 2022 European Championships, we know that the men’s 100m and 200m freestyle podiums will indeed look different from last year. Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the frontrunners across the men’s freestyle sprint events headed to Rome.
swimswam.com
Tom Shields and Wife Gianna Welcomed Their First Child on August 6
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields (above) and his wife Gianna welcomed their first son, Magnus Giovanni, on Saturday morning. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Tom Shields and his wife Gianna (Tinetti) Shields have welcomed their first child, Magnus Giovanni Shields. Gianna gave birth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Men’s Backstroke Still Loaded Despite Key Absences
LCM (50m) While the men’s backstroke events at the 2022 European Championships are missing some big names and medalists from the 2020 edition, they still project to be some of the most exciting races of the meet. That’s thanks to the large crop of European backstrokers that have emerged this season as serious contenders, some from the 50 all the way up to the 200.
swimswam.com
Izzy Cox of Manta Ray Aquatics Commits to Queens University- Charlotte
Izzy Cox is set to arrive at Queens University of Charlotte in 2023. The Royals are currently transitioning to Division I, which should be complete in 2026. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Adds Freestyle To Butterfly For European Championships
LCM (50m) With the entry lists for the 2022 European Aquatics Championships now published, we know that Hungary’s world record holder Kristof Milak will be broadening his horizons. Beyond the 100m and 200m butterfly events, the latter of which he reigns as the current world record holder, Olympic champion...
swimswam.com
Irish Record Holder Jack McMillan Will Compete for Great Britain Moving Forward
Irish Record holder Jack McMillan has decided to represent Great Britain in international competition moving forward, robbing Ireland of one of its great talents, and filling a hole in the British lineup heading toward Paris 2024. The news came buried in a Swim Ireland release about Ireland’s team for this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Pilato, Meilutyte Set for Breaststroke Rematches
LCM (50m) Just when it seemed like there had been a changing of the guard among women’s breaststrokers, 25-year-old Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte came out of retirement to edge 17-year-old Italian world record holder Benedetta Pilato for the 50 breast title at the World Championships in June. Two months later,...
swimswam.com
5th National Finswimming Federation Cup 2022 Me U.P. Ke Swimmers Ne Jeeta Silver
The Underwater Sports Association India- USAI Dwara 5th National Finswimming Championship 5th To 7th August 2022. Current photo via Ayaan Khan. The Underwater Sports Association India- USAI Dwara 5th National Finswimming Championship 5th To 7th August 2022 Tak Indore, Madhya Pradesh Me Organize Krayi Gyi. Underwater Ke Sabhi Events Indore Ke ‘The Shishukunj Swimming Academy’ Me Krayi Gyi.
swimswam.com
World Record Holder Regan Smith To Leave Stanford, Turn Pro & Join Bob Bowman
Smith is leaving the Cardinal after racing just one season in the NCAA, having won the national title last year in the women's 200 backstroke. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In a surprising turn of events that will alter the course of the collegiate swimming landscape this season, three-time...
swimswam.com
FINIS Set of the Week: Under The Sea We Live Care Free
Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes). That’s right! More underwaters! It’s everything you never wanted!. 400 warmup – every 4th 25 kick.
Comments / 0