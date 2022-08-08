ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
The Independent

Charlotte Fry crowned dressage world champion in Denmark

Great Britain’s Charlotte Fry has been crowned dressage world champion in the individual grand prix special event.Barely 24 hours after spearheading the British team’s second-place finish, Fry produced another majestic performance with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale.Fry is flying high! 🔝 It was an evening of Dressage delight as the best of the best did battle as the Danish daylight went down. 👏Brit Charlotte Fry & Glamourdale brought their A game, dancing & prancing to FEI Dressage World Championship Grand Prix Special GOLD! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/r91N4CPNPd— The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 8, 2022Scarborough-born Fry, who is based in the Netherlands with five-time Olympian Anne...
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

LCM (50m) The first session of the 2022 European Championships in Rome is here! This morning, we’ll see prelims heats of the men’s 50 fly, women’s 100 free, men’s 400 IM, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 breast, women’s 4×200 free relay, men’s 4×200 free relay, and women’s 800 free. Finals of the men’s 400 IM and the relays will be swum tonight, while semifinals of the rest of the events will be swum tonight as well. Notably, the women’s 800 free final will take place tomorrow night (day 2).
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Great Britain Aims To Defend Mixed Relay Sweep

LCM (50m) At the 2020 European Championships, Great Britain swept the mixed relays. While they look like the favorites in the mixed freestyle relays (at the European Championships, they also race the mixed 4×200 freestyle relay) the medley relay is an entirely different story. All season best splits add...
swimswam.com

Rainy Week Forecasted in Rome, Italy for Outdoor European Championships

LCM (50m) Weather forecasts are calling for a rainy week at the European Champs. According to the 10 day forecast on weather.com, there will be a chance of rain everyday next week in the city of Rome, Italy during the 2022 European Championships, including days of thunderstorms on Tuesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 11.
swimswam.com

Day 1 Euros Scratches: Top Seeds Proud And Hopkin Drop 50 Fly And 100 Free

LCM (50m) Annika Johnson contributed to this report. Day one of the 2022 European Championships is here and there were few scratches for the prelims session. The highest-ranked scratches came from Great Britain’s Ben Proud and Anna Hopkin in the 50 butterfly and 100 freestyle, respectively. Proud is fresh off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 50 butterfly, having won the event in front of a home audience just a few weeks ago. He won the event in Birmingham with a 22.81 meet record and was entered as top seed at this meet with a 22.76.
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships Previews: Toussaint, Panziera Lead Women’s Backstroke

LCM (50m) The women’s backstroke events at the 2022 European Championships don’t feature the trio of Kaylee McKeown (AUS), Kylie Masse (CAN), and Regan Smith (USA), but there’s still plenty of talent, especially in the sprints, to make the races exciting. One of the leading backstrokers at these Championships is Netherlands’ Kira Toussaint, who is the fastest women’s sprint backstroker in European history. The European Record holder in the LCM 50 back, Toussaint stands a good chance of winning both the 50 back and 100 back at these championships.
swimswam.com

2022 European Championship Previews: Quadarella Eyes Distance Free Triple-Triple

LCM (50m) Women’s distance freestyle in Europe has been a bit top-heavy for the last few years. There are European distance stars, like Italy’s Simona Quadarella, a world champion, Germany’s Isabel Gose, who has been consistently performing at a very high level, and Hungary’s Ajna Kesely, who won four medals at the 2017 World Junior Championships.
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Men’s Backstroke Still Loaded Despite Key Absences

LCM (50m) While the men’s backstroke events at the 2022 European Championships are missing some big names and medalists from the 2020 edition, they still project to be some of the most exciting races of the meet. That’s thanks to the large crop of European backstrokers that have emerged this season as serious contenders, some from the 50 all the way up to the 200.
swimswam.com

Kristof Milak Adds Freestyle To Butterfly For European Championships

LCM (50m) With the entry lists for the 2022 European Aquatics Championships now published, we know that Hungary’s world record holder Kristof Milak will be broadening his horizons. Beyond the 100m and 200m butterfly events, the latter of which he reigns as the current world record holder, Olympic champion...
swimswam.com

Swimming Australia Reveals Second Half Of Duel In The Pool Roster

Cody Simpson, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister, and Shayna Jack are amongst some of the additions onto the second half of Australia's duel in the pool team. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Tuesday, Swimming Australia announced the second half of their Duel In The Pool roster, which is set...
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Pilato, Meilutyte Set for Breaststroke Rematches

LCM (50m) Just when it seemed like there had been a changing of the guard among women’s breaststrokers, 25-year-old Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte came out of retirement to edge 17-year-old Italian world record holder Benedetta Pilato for the 50 breast title at the World Championships in June. Two months later,...
