Read full article on original website
Related
Speed skating-Olympic medallist gets 18-month competition ban for post-party car prang
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Olympic speed skater Kim Min-seok has been handed a lengthy ban from competition by the Korea Skating Union (KSU) after pranging his car after a party at the national training centre south of Seoul.
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm plans to boycott the World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will boycott the World Cup this winter over host nation Qatar's poor human rights record. FIFA has faced widespread criticism for awarding the tournament to the tiny Gulf nation, which has a population over just over two million people. Qatar had never...
FIFA・
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England secure record haul of 176 medals at Birmingham 2022
England are celebrating a record haul of 176 medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It passed the mark of 174 from Glasgow 2014, with 57 golds in Birmingham one behind the tally from eight years ago. Team England chef de mission Mark England said Birmingham people had "come out in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Charlotte Fry crowned dressage world champion in Denmark
Great Britain’s Charlotte Fry has been crowned dressage world champion in the individual grand prix special event.Barely 24 hours after spearheading the British team’s second-place finish, Fry produced another majestic performance with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale.Fry is flying high! 🔝 It was an evening of Dressage delight as the best of the best did battle as the Danish daylight went down. 👏Brit Charlotte Fry & Glamourdale brought their A game, dancing & prancing to FEI Dressage World Championship Grand Prix Special GOLD! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/r91N4CPNPd— The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 8, 2022Scarborough-born Fry, who is based in the Netherlands with five-time Olympian Anne...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
LCM (50m) The first session of the 2022 European Championships in Rome is here! This morning, we’ll see prelims heats of the men’s 50 fly, women’s 100 free, men’s 400 IM, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 breast, women’s 4×200 free relay, men’s 4×200 free relay, and women’s 800 free. Finals of the men’s 400 IM and the relays will be swum tonight, while semifinals of the rest of the events will be swum tonight as well. Notably, the women’s 800 free final will take place tomorrow night (day 2).
swimswam.com
The 5 Most Important Storylines of the 2022 Euro Champs (Women’s Edition)
LCM (50m) The European Championships start tomorrow and the women’s side is set to have some key matchups. Here SwimSwam has come up with five of the top storylines to follow on the women’s side:. Another Week of Taper for the British Sprinters. Both Freya Anderson and Anna...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Great Britain Aims To Defend Mixed Relay Sweep
LCM (50m) At the 2020 European Championships, Great Britain swept the mixed relays. While they look like the favorites in the mixed freestyle relays (at the European Championships, they also race the mixed 4×200 freestyle relay) the medley relay is an entirely different story. All season best splits add...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Rainy Week Forecasted in Rome, Italy for Outdoor European Championships
LCM (50m) Weather forecasts are calling for a rainy week at the European Champs. According to the 10 day forecast on weather.com, there will be a chance of rain everyday next week in the city of Rome, Italy during the 2022 European Championships, including days of thunderstorms on Tuesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 11.
swimswam.com
Day 1 Euros Scratches: Top Seeds Proud And Hopkin Drop 50 Fly And 100 Free
LCM (50m) Annika Johnson contributed to this report. Day one of the 2022 European Championships is here and there were few scratches for the prelims session. The highest-ranked scratches came from Great Britain’s Ben Proud and Anna Hopkin in the 50 butterfly and 100 freestyle, respectively. Proud is fresh off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 50 butterfly, having won the event in front of a home audience just a few weeks ago. He won the event in Birmingham with a 22.81 meet record and was entered as top seed at this meet with a 22.76.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championship Previews: Brits, Swedes Highlight Women’s Relays
LCM (50m) Great Britain has become the team to beat in the women’s relays on the European scene, as they’re coming off a sweep of all three at the 2020 edition held last May. On the international stage, the European women haven’t been particularly competitive in recent years...
swimswam.com
Federico Burdisso On Euros: “We Don’t Feel Any Pressure Competing At Home”
LCM (50m) In a press conference prior to the start of the 2022 European Championships, Italian swimmer Federico Burdisso was asked about the high expectations placed on Italy to perform in front of a home crowd in Rome. His answer was simply that it didn’t bother him. “We don’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships Previews: Toussaint, Panziera Lead Women’s Backstroke
LCM (50m) The women’s backstroke events at the 2022 European Championships don’t feature the trio of Kaylee McKeown (AUS), Kylie Masse (CAN), and Regan Smith (USA), but there’s still plenty of talent, especially in the sprints, to make the races exciting. One of the leading backstrokers at these Championships is Netherlands’ Kira Toussaint, who is the fastest women’s sprint backstroker in European history. The European Record holder in the LCM 50 back, Toussaint stands a good chance of winning both the 50 back and 100 back at these championships.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: The Popo Show Readies For Men’s 100 & 200 Free
LCM (50m) With the nation of Russia banned from the 2022 European Championships, we know that the men’s 100m and 200m freestyle podiums will indeed look different from last year. Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the frontrunners across the men’s freestyle sprint events headed to Rome.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championship Previews: Quadarella Eyes Distance Free Triple-Triple
LCM (50m) Women’s distance freestyle in Europe has been a bit top-heavy for the last few years. There are European distance stars, like Italy’s Simona Quadarella, a world champion, Germany’s Isabel Gose, who has been consistently performing at a very high level, and Hungary’s Ajna Kesely, who won four medals at the 2017 World Junior Championships.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Men’s Backstroke Still Loaded Despite Key Absences
LCM (50m) While the men’s backstroke events at the 2022 European Championships are missing some big names and medalists from the 2020 edition, they still project to be some of the most exciting races of the meet. That’s thanks to the large crop of European backstrokers that have emerged this season as serious contenders, some from the 50 all the way up to the 200.
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Adds Freestyle To Butterfly For European Championships
LCM (50m) With the entry lists for the 2022 European Aquatics Championships now published, we know that Hungary’s world record holder Kristof Milak will be broadening his horizons. Beyond the 100m and 200m butterfly events, the latter of which he reigns as the current world record holder, Olympic champion...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championship Previews: Can Martinenghi Keep His Momentum in Rome?
LCM (50m) After dominating the last four editions of the European Championships, Adam Peaty is skipping this year’s meet. With Anton Chupkov also out of the meet due to the Russian ban, we’ll see new champions in all three male breaststroke events in 2022. Italian Nicolo Martinenghi is...
swimswam.com
Swimming Australia Reveals Second Half Of Duel In The Pool Roster
Cody Simpson, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister, and Shayna Jack are amongst some of the additions onto the second half of Australia's duel in the pool team. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Tuesday, Swimming Australia announced the second half of their Duel In The Pool roster, which is set...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Pilato, Meilutyte Set for Breaststroke Rematches
LCM (50m) Just when it seemed like there had been a changing of the guard among women’s breaststrokers, 25-year-old Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte came out of retirement to edge 17-year-old Italian world record holder Benedetta Pilato for the 50 breast title at the World Championships in June. Two months later,...
Comments / 0