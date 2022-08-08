Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6a: What’s the latest go-to Android phone?
Google’s latest mid-range smartphone is now in shops, offering a classy experience for half the price of a flagship. But what are its chances against the current people’s champ, the Samsung Galaxy S22?. There are some fascinating points of comparison between these two phones, with the two manufacturers...
TechRadar
Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CNET
Samsung Unpacked August 2022 Live Blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Reveals To Come
Samsung is likely to reveal a new wave of foldable phones at today's Unpacked event. Samsung's August Unpacked event is today, and we're expecting Samsung to update the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones with new hinges, cameras and speedier chips. These devices don't sell anywhere close to as much as Samsung's mainline Galaxy S22 phones, which the company updated earlier this year. But for Samsung, the Fold and Flip represent innovation and a stark shift away from Apple, which typically offers incremental updates for its well-regarded iPhones.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled
Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
NFL・
Digital Trends
When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more
Android 13 is almost here, and it’s a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that’s only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — as well as Google’s policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they’re ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it’s still one worth getting excited for.
The Verge
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: all the news and updates from the event
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is here, with the event starting for viewers on Wednesday, August 10th, at 9AM ET / 6AM PT. Over the last few months, Samsung has dropped breadcrumbs about what we can expect out of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. Along the way, we’ve had some good clues about what’s to come from the event. Design and software leaks have indicated we should see the launch of the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Digital Trends
Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Best launch deal
With Samsung’s announcement that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now available for pre-ordering, we also have some great Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals starting to show up. Our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on review declares that the best gets better with this foldable smartphone, making it a near certainty it’s a device you’ll want to get your hands on. It’s also a near certainty everybody else will, too, which is why we’ve tracked down the best pre-order deal available. Read onward for more details.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: Is it time for you to upgrade?
Samsung’s 2022 foldable lineup is here. It includes the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. While they might not look very different from their predecessors, both of these smartphones are more than just an iterative update, more so with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Fold device features upgraded internals, better optics, and a superior front display alongside an improved hinge mechanism.
Digital Trends
Grab a 65-inch 4K TV for only $350 at Amazon for a limited time
It’s no secret that turning your living room into a home theater can be pretty expensive. Luckily, we’re always keeping our eye out for 4K TV deals to make those upgrades easier on your wallet. Today, Amazon has an incredible deal on the Insignia 65-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV happening right now. Originally $570, this pretty sweet TV is on sale today for only $350, saving you $220 off the retail price.
Digital Trends
Get a fantastic student laptop for only $200 with this crazy Best Buy deal
When it comes to tracking down one of the best student laptop deals, HP’s lineup of laptops is a great place to start. Currently the HP 14-inch laptop is one of the best HP laptop deals available, as its price has been slashed an impressive $230 at Best Buy. This makes its sale price just $200, marked down all the way from $430. A discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 is available with your purchase, as is six free months of security software. This is a time-sensitive deal, and the clock is counting down, so act quickly to claim your HP 14-inch laptop.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are here at last, and even though their value for money is objectively good at the same starting prices as their predecessors, early adopters of these refined and faster-than-ever foldables can get a lot of great pre-order deals in a lot of different places.
TechCrunch
Walmart is reportedly looking at deals with streaming services
Given the rivalry with Amazon and its Prime membership program, Walmart exploring a streaming deal could give it an opportunity to attempt its own service that is similar to Amazon Prime. The company declined to comment to TechCrunch. While it remains unconfirmed that Paramount+, Disney+ or Peacock could strike an...
Digital Trends
How to hide a channel on YouTube TV
YouTube TV has lots of channels. About 100 of them, more or less, in the base plan, all for a single fee every month. It's as competitive a lineup as you'll find in live, streaming television (also known as linear TV in 2022), and that's just one of the reasons YouTube TV is the most popular service in the U.S.
notebookcheck.net
New Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro teased with a 12.4-inch display as evidence of a Snapdragon 870 and 8 GB of RAM emerges
Xiaomi has plenty of products planned for Lei Jun's annual speech tomorrow, including a new version of the Pad 5 Pro. Announced a year ago today, the original Pad 5 Pro has an 11-inch display, a Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 50 MP primary camera, plus an 8,600 mAh battery. Based on the Xiaomi has shared so far, the new Pad 5 Pro will be a larger alternative than last year's Pad 5 Pro. There are a few other changes too, although there may be just as many similarities between the two models.
AOL Corp
Xiaomi is joining the August foldable phone party
Xiaomi is launching a new foldable smartphone, the Mix Fold 2, on Aug. 11 in China. In an announcement post on Weibo, Xiaomi hints that this is the phone that will take foldable phones into the practical era, but there are no details about its specs. The accompanying image shows little besides the fact that the phone is, indeed, foldable, and that it will benefit from Xiaomi's partnership with Leica.
