ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case

A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Two Northwest Georgia Men Arrested in Wake of Shooting Incident

On Sunday, July 31st just after midnight Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots having been fired from a vehicle, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. Police say that during the initial investigation officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and the...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Leesburg, AL
State
Georgia State
City
Gaylesville, AL
County
Cherokee County, AL
weisradio.com

Not Just Another Day in the Park…

A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Dade Sheriff: Did you drop these bags of meth last night?

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the person who dropped some bags last night in Trenton to come reclaim it. The baggies have about two pounds of meth and fentaynl in it. Deputies says the “gentleman” who dropped it out the window...
TRENTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Detention Center#Marijuana#Drug Paraphernalia
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Seeking Identity of Vehicle Burglar

Jacksonville, AL –  – Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Citywide request for information. Case: JPD22-0809A Jacksonville Police Department 256-782-3897 The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating multiple cases of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s). Jacksonville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect that […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Troopers Respond to County Road 91 Wreck Tuesday Afternoon

State Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident in Cherokee County around 3:45 on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the wreck took place on County Road 91 – and involved a 2008 Ford, being driven by a male resident of Gayleville.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/01/22 to 08/07/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/01/22 to 08/07/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 909 calls for service. There were 84 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 48 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were six felony arrests. There were 20 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 168 traffic stops, and 53 traffic citations. 14 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Fort Payne teen awarded scholarship

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne teenager was awarded a scholarship as announced by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Sonny Martin was awarded the Airborne Public Safety Association, Southeast Region Scholarship. Martin will be attending Auburn University in the fall to study computer engineering. DeKalb...
FORT PAYNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy