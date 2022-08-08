Read full article on original website
Related
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, August 10, 2022 report below.
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case
A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
WAFF
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
weisradio.com
Two Northwest Georgia Men Arrested in Wake of Shooting Incident
On Sunday, July 31st just after midnight Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots having been fired from a vehicle, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. Police say that during the initial investigation officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Not Just Another Day in the Park…
A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
Man indicted for manslaughter in DeKalb County crash
A Cottondale man has been indicted on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault following an investigation into a crash late last year, court records show.
WDEF
Dade Sheriff: Did you drop these bags of meth last night?
TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the person who dropped some bags last night in Trenton to come reclaim it. The baggies have about two pounds of meth and fentaynl in it. Deputies says the “gentleman” who dropped it out the window...
Dekalb County Sheriff works to reduce repeat crime, takes inmates to church offering ‘real’ transformation
The Dekalb County Sheriff is working to help inmates in the county jail change their life for good by allowing those who want to attend church services to go under supervision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jacksonville Police Seeking Identity of Vehicle Burglar
Jacksonville, AL – – Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Citywide request for information. Case: JPD22-0809A Jacksonville Police Department 256-782-3897 The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating multiple cases of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s). Jacksonville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect that […]
WAAY-TV
Guntersville man charged with distributing cocaine that led to at least 3 overdoses
A Guntersville man is behind bars on drug-related charges after investigators say he distributed cocaine that led to at least three overdoses in Marshall County. John Siggers of the Marshall County Drug Task Force said those overdoses were among five confirmed overdoses in the county between Feb. 25 and 28, two of which were fatal.
weisradio.com
Troopers Respond to County Road 91 Wreck Tuesday Afternoon
State Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident in Cherokee County around 3:45 on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the wreck took place on County Road 91 – and involved a 2008 Ford, being driven by a male resident of Gayleville.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/01/22 to 08/07/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/01/22 to 08/07/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 909 calls for service. There were 84 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 48 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were six felony arrests. There were 20 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 168 traffic stops, and 53 traffic citations. 14 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fatal Calhoun County Accident – Report Released
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sergeant Jeremy Burkett shared that on Friday, August 5th a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man.
Accused killer of Alabama grandmother, her 7-year-old grandson and neighbor denied parole
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday denied parole to an inmate accused of killing three people during his last release from prison. The board, as expected, denied parole to Jimmy O’Neil Spencer whose previous release from prison drew outrage and a move to restrict paroles in the state.
Deputies: $42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Alabama pawn shop
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
Deputies called ‘heroes’ for searching burning home for kids, mom they say attacked them
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two Paulding County deputies are being awarded for running into a burning home to search for trapped kids and the mother authorities say tried to kill them. Corporal Jamie Winkles and Deputy Joshua Bishop were given the Medal of Merit, which is the second highest...
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 4, executed a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop on a 4-month joint investigation involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, ATF and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Officer. According to MCSO, the Loss Prevention units of Walmart,...
WAAY-TV
3rd person arrested in Albertville pawn shop raid; sheriff says more arrests expected
UPDATE: Joe Campbell, 47, of Albertville was booked into the Marshall County Jail at 9:20 p.m. Thursday on one count of buying/receiving stolen property. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed Joe Campbell is the son of Wandarine Campbell. The two are among multiple arrests related to a raid at Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
WAFF
Fort Payne teen awarded scholarship
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne teenager was awarded a scholarship as announced by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Sonny Martin was awarded the Airborne Public Safety Association, Southeast Region Scholarship. Martin will be attending Auburn University in the fall to study computer engineering. DeKalb...
Liquor License for Brothers Bar and Short Term Rental Ordnance Among Items Approved At Jacksonville City Council Meeting
Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville City Council met for their regular scheduled work session and city council meeting on August 8th, 2022. S&ME Change Order re Permit 08-03 for Landfill.
Comments / 0