ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Arora Hospitality Group and Mehtani Restaurant welcome culinary director and re-envision Indian culinary space in Edison

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Edison, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Edison, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
Time Out New York

You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island

Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy