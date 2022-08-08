Arora Hospitality Group and Mehtani Restaurant welcome culinary director and re-envision Indian culinary space in Edison

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
CBS News
Chatham beach closed to swimming twice after Portuguese man o'war sightings
CHATHAM -- A beach on Cape Cod had to close to swimmers twice this weekend because Portuguese man o' wars were in the water and came ashore. Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday and then closed again early Sunday afternoon because of the danger. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey
A highly anticipated new restaurant will be opening soon in New Jersey. Don't you love when a new restaurant opens in your neighborhood? If you've been in the mood to try something new, you'll be delighted to learn that Mona Souvlaki, a highly anticipated Greek restaurant, will be opening soon in Jersey City.
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New Jersey
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. Whole Foods Market, a grocery store chain specializing in healthy and organic food, opened a new store location last week in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
cntraveler.com
The Worst Airports in the World for Flight Delays and Cancellations, According to New Data
Bleary-eyed after midnight, I reloaded the United Airlines app for the umpteenth time, desperately hoping my 8 p.m. flight to London Heathrow, now scheduled for 1:30 a.m., would finally start boarding. Instead, I received a text at 12:39 a.m.: my flight had been canceled. Perhaps it shouldn’t have come as...
Funding For Spotted Lanternfly Treatment Available in All NJ Counties
Funds of potentially over $15,000 is available for all 21 NJ counties to put towards the use of Spotted Lanternfly treatment control. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has announced that reimbursement funding is available for all New Jersey counties for treatment of the spotted lanternfly.
RELATED PEOPLE
You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island
Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This Year
For a notoriously expensive city, there are actually many fun, free things to do in NYC!. You can explore so many cool things in New York City for free without sacrificing quality.
