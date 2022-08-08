Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
butlerradio.com
Seminar Will Highlight Benefits For Veteran-Owned Businesses
Slippery Rock University’s Government Contracting Assistance Center and Procurement Technical Assistance Center are cohosting an upcoming free seminar. This presentation on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon is titled “Is Your Veteran Owned Company Prepared to do Business with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs?” and will be held at the Regional Learning Alliance in Cranberry Township.
butlerradio.com
Ghouls For Good Fundraiser Happening This Week
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for a fundraiser event later this week. The 7th annual Ghouls for Good fundraiser will take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the 11th Frame Bar and Grille Back Alley to kick off fundraising efforts for the annual Ghouls for Good Costume Shop.
butlerradio.com
Butler Football Hometown Hero Major General Peter Talleri
Major General Peter J Talleri will be speaking at the VFW Post 249. He is being honored by the Butler Football Hometown Hero Organization for his military service career and his former years as a Butler Golden Tornado Football player. All Veteran, Active Service Members and Public are Welcome to attend.
cranberryeagle.com
Sheetz rep at Adams Twp. meeting: ‘They card everybody’
ADAMS TWP — A representative of Sheetz explained the company’s policies for alcohol sales at a public hearing for a liquor license transfer at a new Sheetz location at the intersection of Route 228 and Three Degree Road. The hearing was held ahead of the Adams Township meeting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Local JD Vance, Ron DeSantis rally will no longer be happening at Maronite Center
Ohio-based U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance, along with Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis were scheduled to appear in the Mahoning Valley for a rally on Friday, August 12. Now, the fate of that event is unknown. Blue Wolf Tavern & Catering Owner, Joe Rzonsa tells 21 News that conservative organization, Turning...
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.
wtae.com
Butler Farm Show underway in Butler County
BUTLER, Pa. — The 74th annual Butler Farm Show is underway in Butler County, continuing through Aug. 13. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist Cary Toaso visited the showgrounds on Route 68 to give viewers a look at this year's fair. Watch the video above. Visitors can see animals and...
butlerradio.com
Spirit of Christmas Parade
Butler’s Downtown district offers a variety of unique shops and eateries, many of whom will be celebrating Small Business Saturday with special deals and discounts for customers. General Rules. This is a nighttime parade…all entries must incorporate the use of lights on their unit. This includes floats, marching units,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic
Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Fort Pitt Brewery in Jeannette among dozen of properties bought by land bank
Westmoreland County’s Land Bank purchased a dozen tax delinquent properties Monday, including a former brewery building in west Jeannette that officials long have described as blighted and targeted for removal. The county’s tax office sold 27 properties at Monday’s judicial sale and earned more than $199,600. Officials put 49...
butlerradio.com
Donald L. Steffy
Donald L. Steffy, 71, of Butler, PA, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. He was born September 22, 1950 in Butler, PA, the son of the late William Edward Steffy Sr. and Jane (Sarver) Steffy. Donald had attended Faith Fellowship Church. He had worked at Petrac Auto, PARC, YWCA, and volunteered through CCR for Golden Opportunities. He loved playing his guitar and listening to music, especially his song Elvira.
beavercountyradio.com
Construction, Resignations, and Hires during New Brighton School Board Special Voting Session
The featured photo above shows a lion painting in the NBHS Gymnasium. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published August 8, 2022 8:31 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) The New Brighton Area School Board held a special voting session prior to their committee meeting Monday night. The board ratified changes to orders with 2 companies for construction and plumbing work being done to the high school. Superintendent Dr. Joseph Gaurino clarified that the change in order was due to additional unforeseen work required to complete the project properly as well as plumbing issues discovered in two restrooms due to improper past work. D.J. Hannon & Sons, Inc. will be paid an additional $17,685 for plumbing work and GEM Building Contractors and Developers Inc. will receive an additional $17,243 for construction. The board went on to approve the resignation of 4 district employees before hiring 4 new instructional assistants, a custodian, and a certified school nurse. Also approved was the renewal of the cooperative sports agreement with the Freedom Area School District for Boys Wrestling during the 2022-2023 school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Response to Penn Township boy's need shows hope for us all
Sometimes it can seem as though the worst is happening all around us all the time. Inflation, high gas prices, rising turnpike tolls are bad enough. Then there are the really ugly political divisions, especially in a midterm election year. War in Ukraine. Gun deaths. Violent crime. Whether you are...
explore venango
Units Respond to Structure Fire at Joy Mining Machinery Plant
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
butlerradio.com
Butler County’s 2020 Election Review Continues
Butler County’s review of the 2020 election is continuing this week. County Solicitor Wil White says they finished the review of the Butler City 4-1 precinct and found the results were 99.9 percent accurate between the hand recount and the machine. In the Butler City 4-1 precinct, there were...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in unassuming places.
butlerradio.com
Butler Transit To Offer Special Discount For Student Workers
The Butler Transit Authority is offering discounted bus passes to students involved with a new program. Executive Director John Paul was recently contacted by a Butler High School staff member concerning a program that would allow some students to engage in employment during part of the school day. Since transportation...
CBS News
Machine Gun Kelly aids local veterans by donating surplus meals, concession items
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Machine Gun Kelly, the popular rapper, and musician is currently embarking on an international tour promoting his most recent album, Mainstream Sellout. His musical endeavors brought him to Pittsburgh and PPG Paints Arena earlier this week for a highly-anticipated show. After performing to a packed house, MGK...
PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
wtae.com
Fire tears through home in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — The Red Cross was helping people who were forced out of their home following a fire in Ellwood City, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a house on Hazen Avenue. A neighbor said one person who was inside the house...
Comments / 0