ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Seminar Will Highlight Benefits For Veteran-Owned Businesses

Slippery Rock University’s Government Contracting Assistance Center and Procurement Technical Assistance Center are cohosting an upcoming free seminar. This presentation on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon is titled “Is Your Veteran Owned Company Prepared to do Business with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs?” and will be held at the Regional Learning Alliance in Cranberry Township.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Ghouls For Good Fundraiser Happening This Week

The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for a fundraiser event later this week. The 7th annual Ghouls for Good fundraiser will take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the 11th Frame Bar and Grille Back Alley to kick off fundraising efforts for the annual Ghouls for Good Costume Shop.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Football Hometown Hero Major General Peter Talleri

Major General Peter J Talleri will be speaking at the VFW Post 249. He is being honored by the Butler Football Hometown Hero Organization for his military service career and his former years as a Butler Golden Tornado Football player. All Veteran, Active Service Members and Public are Welcome to attend.
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Sheetz rep at Adams Twp. meeting: ‘They card everybody’

ADAMS TWP — A representative of Sheetz explained the company’s policies for alcohol sales at a public hearing for a liquor license transfer at a new Sheetz location at the intersection of Route 228 and Three Degree Road. The hearing was held ahead of the Adams Township meeting...
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler, PA
Government
City
Butler, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Butler, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
wtae.com

Butler Farm Show underway in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — The 74th annual Butler Farm Show is underway in Butler County, continuing through Aug. 13. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist Cary Toaso visited the showgrounds on Route 68 to give viewers a look at this year's fair. Watch the video above. Visitors can see animals and...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Spirit of Christmas Parade

Butler’s Downtown district offers a variety of unique shops and eateries, many of whom will be celebrating Small Business Saturday with special deals and discounts for customers. General Rules. This is a nighttime parade…all entries must incorporate the use of lights on their unit. This includes floats, marching units,...
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Veteran#Local Wwii Vet Celebrates#Navy
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Donald L. Steffy

Donald L. Steffy, 71, of Butler, PA, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. He was born September 22, 1950 in Butler, PA, the son of the late William Edward Steffy Sr. and Jane (Sarver) Steffy. Donald had attended Faith Fellowship Church. He had worked at Petrac Auto, PARC, YWCA, and volunteered through CCR for Golden Opportunities. He loved playing his guitar and listening to music, especially his song Elvira.
BUTLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Construction, Resignations, and Hires during New Brighton School Board Special Voting Session

The featured photo above shows a lion painting in the NBHS Gymnasium. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published August 8, 2022 8:31 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) The New Brighton Area School Board held a special voting session prior to their committee meeting Monday night. The board ratified changes to orders with 2 companies for construction and plumbing work being done to the high school. Superintendent Dr. Joseph Gaurino clarified that the change in order was due to additional unforeseen work required to complete the project properly as well as plumbing issues discovered in two restrooms due to improper past work. D.J. Hannon & Sons, Inc. will be paid an additional $17,685 for plumbing work and GEM Building Contractors and Developers Inc. will receive an additional $17,243 for construction. The board went on to approve the resignation of 4 district employees before hiring 4 new instructional assistants, a custodian, and a certified school nurse. Also approved was the renewal of the cooperative sports agreement with the Freedom Area School District for Boys Wrestling during the 2022-2023 school year.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Response to Penn Township boy's need shows hope for us all

Sometimes it can seem as though the worst is happening all around us all the time. Inflation, high gas prices, rising turnpike tolls are bad enough. Then there are the really ugly political divisions, especially in a midterm election year. War in Ukraine. Gun deaths. Violent crime. Whether you are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Units Respond to Structure Fire at Joy Mining Machinery Plant

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
FRANKLIN, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler County’s 2020 Election Review Continues

Butler County’s review of the 2020 election is continuing this week. County Solicitor Wil White says they finished the review of the Butler City 4-1 precinct and found the results were 99.9 percent accurate between the hand recount and the machine. In the Butler City 4-1 precinct, there were...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Transit To Offer Special Discount For Student Workers

The Butler Transit Authority is offering discounted bus passes to students involved with a new program. Executive Director John Paul was recently contacted by a Butler High School staff member concerning a program that would allow some students to engage in employment during part of the school day. Since transportation...
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Fire tears through home in Lawrence County

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — The Red Cross was helping people who were forced out of their home following a fire in Ellwood City, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a house on Hazen Avenue. A neighbor said one person who was inside the house...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy