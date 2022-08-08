Read full article on original website
Thunderstorm chances continue on Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have another 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 99 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 100. Thursday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies.
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
One More Day of Rain Chances
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few hit and miss storms will be around again on Wednesday but starting Thursday, we say good-bye to those rain chances for a while. This leads to hotter weather with highs back up close to 100 again.
Hit and Miss Storm Chances
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak front in the area will bring hit and miss rain chances to the area Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Temperatures will not be quite as hot thanks to extra clouds and some rain chances. Highs will mainly be in the 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. Rain chances will diminish by the weekend with an increase in temperatures.
Parts of Daniels Road to close for repairs
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A section of Daniels Road south of Burkburnett will soon be closed for repairs. Mickey Fincannon, Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 2, told our newsroom on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, a section of Daniels Road between Interstate 44 and Texas Highway 240, the Daniel’s Road Bridge, will be closing on Wednesday. […]
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?
If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center
While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherman Road. Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the home around 10:22 p.m. They first extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home before entering and putting out the fire above a bedroom, according to WFFD officials. A grass fire in the backyard was also put out.
Preseason Previews: Dist. 4 3A-DI
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the preseason previews for District 4 3A Division I!
Farmers Market Association finds new location to finish out summer season
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association has announced their new location for the remainder of the summer season. They will now be located at the OneLife Community Church pavilion at 807 Austin Street. Business hours will be Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 22, 2022. Association officials found the site met all necessary criteria.
Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
Dobson Fiber nears completion of Duncan internet expansion
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents will soon have another option for internet service in Duncan, after Dobson Fiber announced Wednesday they are nearing completion on their fiber internet expansion. According to Francisco Maella, the Dobson Fiber CEO, the expansion began in Duncan in October 2021, offering residential customers speeds of...
Preseason Preview: 1A DII District 6
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Preseason Previews are here for the upcoming high school football season!
Rollover accident sends one to hospital
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is currently working the scene of a rollover wreck that happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday on Spur 325 near Sheppard Air For Base. Officials on scene told our reporter that one woman was transported by AMR for non-life threatening injuries after she rolled her vehicle coming off the Spur […]
James Staley trial moves to Tarrant County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Everett Young approved a change of venue request Wednesday for James Staley III, who is accused of murdering 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018. He has pleaded not guilty. The trial will now take place in a Tarrant County district...
Explosion at Vitro plant sends nine to hospital
WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (KSWO) - Nine people are in the hospital after an explosion at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He said it was next to a burner, which caused an ignition...
Rolled ice cream shop owned by teen open downtown
The ice cream made at Bee's Rolled Ice Cream is made to order at a whopping negative 20 degrees Celsius, and the owner Briady Hutchinson is only 14 years old.
WF Farmers Market Association announces new location
The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association has announced that they will be changing their location for the rest of the summer season.
Wichita Falls taxes set to change following proposed 2023 budget
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Property taxes lowering, sales tax revenue increasing and a rise in your water bill were the big talking points in Tuesday’s budget meeting with the Wichita Falls City Council. City officials described this year’s budget as one of the most challenging they have had...
