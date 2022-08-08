Read full article on original website
ktoe.com
Tourtellotte Pool and Summer Bus Routes Seasons to End Soon
Tourtellotte Pool and the summer bus routes are scheduled to end their 2022 season in mid-August. The summer bus routes were created to help connect the community to recreation locations in Mankato and North Mankato. Learn more about these routes on the Mankato CityStream podcast.
ktoe.com
City of North Mankato Encourages Water Conservation Measures
North Mankato, Minn. The City of North Mankato is encouraging water conservation measures, following a letter received by the DNR notifying water suppliers and utilities the state is in the drought watch phase. Based upon the request from the DNR to complete water reduction strategies, the City requests residents put...
ktoe.com
Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota Holds Annual Mankato Walk
On Saturday, August 11th the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota will host their annual Mankato walk to raise awareness and funding for epilepsy. The annual walks take place in 8 cities across Minnesota, bringing hundreds of supporters to the events. The walks will feature local epilepsy ambassadors sharing their story, as well as Glen Lloyd, CEO of Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.
ktoe.com
Update: Walz Announces 2023 Fishing Opener to Be In Mankato/Madison Lake
Governor Tim Walz announced that Mankato will host the 75th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener on May 12-13 of 2023. This is just the fifth time since 1948 that the Fishing Opener will be held in Southern Minnesota. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the summer tourism season.
ktoe.com
Homestead Road in Mankato to Temporarily Close
The City of Mankato says a portion of Homestead Road between Monks Avenue and Heron Drive will be closed today to repair a storm mainline. It is expected to reopen later today, weather permitting. Related Posts.
redlakenationnews.com
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M
Minnesota's most famous barbecue chain is going Canadian. Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced Tuesday. BBQ Holdings Chief Executive Jeff Crivello said the Minnetonka corporate office and its 75 employees will remain and he...
ktoe.com
Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash
A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
KEYC
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Aug. 12-14)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From antique cars to monster trucks, there is plenty to see in Minnesota this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Irish Fair of Minnesota:. Harriet Island Park, St. Paul. Aug. 12-14 Get your Guinness or your afternoon tea at...
ktoe.com
Mankato School Board to Meet About Map Drive
The Mankato Area Public School Board will meet tonight at 5 p.m. to review the process of naming the Map Drive Property and will also receive a construction and programming update. Related Posts.
ktoe.com
8/8/22 Mankato Area Foundation-Maureen Gustafson and Shannon Gullickson
Lisa chats with Maureen and Shannon about Mankato Area Foundations partnership with Kiwanis Camp Patterson.
ktoe.com
Apply to Join the Public Safety Advisory Committee
City of Mankato says consider applying to the Public Safety Advisory Committee to get involved in local government. Individuals interested in joining this Mankato Committee are encouraged to apply online by Tuesday, August 23; however, applications are accepted anytime. Members of the Public Safety Advisory Committee are proactively involved in...
ktoe.com
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault
A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
ktoe.com
Update: Victims of Mapleton Bike Crash Released From Hospital
The following is an update to the motor vehicle crash on Friday near Mapleton involving bicyclists. The following individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. Those that were transported to hospitals have been released and are expected to recover. • 13-year-old Nora Caven of rural Mankato – serious injury...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County races; Strom, Shea advance in race for Sheriff
(ABC 6 News) - Several important races were on the ballot in Freeborn County on Tuesday, however the big race was for Sheriff. Jeffrey D. Strom and Ryan Shea will be moving on to the general election in November for Freeborn County Sheriff. Jeffrey D. Strom - 37% (2,435) Ryan...
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
ktoe.com
National Manhunt Declared For MOA Shooting Suspects
(Bloomington, MN) — There is now a nationwide manhunt for the suspects in last week’s shooting at the Mall of America. Police in Bloomington say the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man who police say encouraged the shooting remain at large. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said they will not rest until Lark and his accomplice are in custody. Surveillance footage shows them leave the mall, then get a ride to a near-by hotel. After that, no one is guessing where they went.
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
fox9.com
Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp
(FOX 9) - A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.
