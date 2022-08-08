Read full article on original website
What's dynamic pricing? An operations management scholar explains
Whether you’re booking a plane ticket at the last minute or looking to go to a lackluster preseason football game, you might encounter what’s known as dynamic pricing. Using this strategy, companies adjust what they are charging in response to demand. They can cut or raise the prices as high as the market will bear in real time to maximize the money they make through sales. In addition to airlines and sports teams, hotel chains, car rental companies, ride-sharing platforms, entertainment companies, cruise lines and any retailers selling seasonal goods or hot items use dynamic pricing. It uses specialized software and sophisticated algorithms...
FedEx, Berkshire Grey Expand Robotics Deal
Click here to read the full article. Berkshire Grey Inc., a specialist in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, and package delivery giant FedEx Corp. announced they have expanded their strategic relationship. As part of the expansion, Berkshire Grey and FedEx have entered into an agreement for new development activities that will provide broader AI robotic automation capabilities to help improve the safety and efficiency of FedEx package handling operations globally. The two companies also expect to execute a master system purchase agreement in 2022 that will streamline and expedite the procurement process for Berkshire Grey solutions across all...
