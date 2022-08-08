ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Myanmar's ambassador to China dies

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Myanmar's ambassador to China has died, the Chinese government said Monday.

“I can confirm what you mentioned,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to a question about the reported death of Ambassador Myo Thant Pe.

He did not say when the diplomat had died or what the cause of death was.

Myo Thant Pe had been ambassador to China since 2019, Wang said.

“He dedicated himself to the development of China-Myanmar relations,” he said. “We express our deep condolences and regret over his sudden passing and our sincere sympathies to his family.”

China is one of Myanmar's closest allies and has expressed unequivocal support for the country's ruling military that seized power last year.

IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
