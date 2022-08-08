Read full article on original website
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get official
Samsung unveiled a wide range of devices at their press event yesterday, this included the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with wireless Hi-Fi 24bit audio and intelligent Audio 360, they also come with ANC which has been improved around 40 percent over the previous model.
Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones unveiled
Beats have teamed up with Kim Kardashian and are launching a new range of skin-colored Beats Fit Pro headphones, the Beats x Kim Fit Pro. The Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones come in a choice of three skin colors, Moon, Dune and Earth and the headphone will be launching soon.
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold folding touchscreen hybrid laptop tablet
Asus has introduced a new Windows 11 laptop this week with a folding touchscreen design and powered by an Intel Core i7-1250U processor supported by 16GB of RAM and equipped with 1TB of internal storage. Unveiled earlier this year at CES 2022 the Zenbook 17 is still not yet available to purchase but Asus has confirmed a press event will take place later this month on August 31, 2022. During this event Asus will hopefully announce more details together with pricing and availability.
QNAP ultra silent NAS TS-410E with 4 SSD bays and dual 2.5GbE
QNAP have launched a new ultra silent quad drive network attached storage solution (NAS) specifically created for noise sensitive and audiovisual environments. The new QNAP Dual 2.5GbE NAS TS-410E is powered by an Intel Celeron J6412 quad-core 4-thread processor offering burst capabilities of up to 2.6GHz supported by 8GB RAM which is unfortunately non-expandable. Connectivity on the QNAP NAS takes the form of 2x 2.5GbE ports, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports, 1x 4K HDMI output.
Protect your privacy with cybersecurity and cryptography
If you would like to learn more about how to protect yourself or teach your students how to stay safe online. You might be interested know that the recent Hello World magazine created by the team over at the Raspberry Pi Foundation features articles on security issues and the ethics and legalities of hacking, advice about teaching cybersecurity to primary-school children, and an introduction to quantum cryptography.
Xiaomi expands its IoT products for the kitchen with new Smart Air Fryers
Xiaomi’s range of IoT devices has a new product in its portfolio. The company has announced the latest Smart Air Fryer that will retail from Rs 9,999 on the company’s website from August 18. The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer comes in a familiar design that we’ve seen in...
ChillZ Pro portable air-conditioner and atomizer
With increasing world temperatures making headlines every day the engineers at Buddie have created a new portable air-conditioner and atomizer aptly named the ChillZ Pro. Designed to help you enjoy fast cooling technology down to -14°F. Equipped with a turbine inspired fan the ChillZ Pro air-conditioner has launched via Kickstarter this month and already has over 430 backers with still 31 days remaining. Equipped with a 20,000 mAh battery the air-conditioner also has an integrated Bluetooth speaker and camping light.
Mele Quieter3C fanless mini PC supports triple displays
The Mele Quieter3C is a compact fanless mini PC measuring just 18.5mm x 81mm x 131mm and powered by a Quad Core Celeron Jasper Lake N5105 with TDP 8W supported by 8GB Single Channel LPDDR4 and equipped with an single eMMC 128GB although the barebones system does not include a SSD. Connectivity is provided by support for Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 (802.11ax) MU-MIMO and wired via the integrated Gigabit Ethernet port.
Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
