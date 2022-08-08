Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
BET
Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing the world to their rainbow baby!. On Monday (Aug. 8), the busy mom took to her Instagram Story with an ultrasound of their little one. At this time, the sex of the baby has yet to be announced, but it is clear the cutie already has a personality. Take a look at how adorable the couple’s baby looks in the womb!
How much does Disney+ cost in the UK and US, and what’s included?
Disney+ is one of the latest streaming platforms to hit the UK, but thanks to the global media giant’s unmatched back catalogue of TV shows and movies, as well as its competitive price plan, it’s just become the most popular.But that explosive customer growth hasn’t come cheap for the streaming platform. Disney+ lost the media empire more than $1bn last quarter, which it now hopes to begin to claw back with a recently announced ad-supported tier in the US. From 8 December, Disney+ with ads will cost $7.99 in the US, the same as the regular ad-free version does today....
Comments / 0