Randolph, MA

Police investigating separate Randolph shootings that left 1 person wounded

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
(Jason Doly/iStock)

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Police are investigating a pair of separate shootings in Randolph that left one person wounded early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 25 Connolly Street around midnight found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Randolph police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Just minutes later, police were called to the scene of another reported shooting in the area of 52 Webster Street. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Investigators are working to determine if the incidents are related.

There were additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

