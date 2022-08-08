Police investigating separate Randolph shootings that left 1 person wounded

(Jason Doly/iStock)

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Police are investigating a pair of separate shootings in Randolph that left one person wounded early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 25 Connolly Street around midnight found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Randolph police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Just minutes later, police were called to the scene of another reported shooting in the area of 52 Webster Street. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Investigators are working to determine if the incidents are related.

There were additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group