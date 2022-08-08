Read full article on original website
Related
People
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
Khloé Kardashian is showing her daughter some love after welcoming a new addition to the family. Over the weekend, the Good American co-founder, 38, gave her 4-year-old True a special shout-out on Instagram, calling the little one her "happy sweet girl." In the cute photo, True sits on a...
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
ETOnline.com
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad
Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Stomach Tightening: "Painful, But Worth It!"
Kim Kardashian is keeping it real. When it comes to sort of faking her way through life. On Wednesday, the Hulu personality shared a candid photo of her stomach after undergoing some type of tightening treatment, opening up via her Instagram Story about the unusual procedure. “This is a game...
RELATED PEOPLE
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Very Sad’ About Pete Davidson Split Amid Reports He’s In Trauma Therapy Over Kanye’s Online Harassment
Kim Kardashian may have broken things off with Pete Davidson, but that doesn't mean she's not sad about their split.
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West
Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
Lamar Odom Reveals Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered At' Him For Another Baby
Lamar Odom is putting the offer out there! Khloé Kardashian's former husband has admitted he would have been available had The Kardashians star asked to have a baby with him. “She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said in a video while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26.
IN THIS ARTICLE
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”
Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
Pete Davidson’s Post-Breakup T-Shirt Implies How He Feels Amid Kim Kardashian Split
In the few days since news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the only public response has come from Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West. Still, Davidson’s post-breakup style may hint at how the SNL cast member is taking the split. While Davidson spent August 5 with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson Will Undergo Weight Loss Procedure With Boyfriend
Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Ready for a change, Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson will be undergoing a minimally invasive weight loss procedure later this summer. "Yes it's true she is having it done next month," her manager Gina Rodriguez confirmed to E! News on July 20....
Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together
Click here to read the full article. Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together. The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also not “surprised” that Thompson is having...
People
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding
Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids Are So Grown Up in Adorable New Beach Photos
Watch: Kim Kardashian Poses With All 4 Kids on Tropical Getaway. Kim Kardashian shared a series of snaps from her beach vacation with her children North West, 9; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 3, to Instagram on July 13, captioning the set "LIFE." The Kardashians star, 41, and her kids recently joined their fellow family members on a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Khloe Kardashian's 38th birthday.
TODAY.com
Chrissy Metz weighs in on whether Kate and Toby would get back together in a 'This Is Us' revival
It hasn’t even been three months since the series finale of “This Is Us,” but star Chrissy Metz is already up for bringing the Pearson family back. Metz, who played Kate for all six seasons on the hit NBC drama, said she would love to revisit her character in a spinoff or a reunion, if show creator Dan Fogelman and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were involved.
Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Conceiving Her 2nd Child With Tristan Thompson
Ready to give True a sibling. Khloé Kardashian has been candid about her fertility journey while trying to conceive baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that the on-again, off-again couple were “back together” after his two cheating scandals. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good […]
True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos
Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
Comments / 9