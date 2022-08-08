ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West

Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together

Click here to read the full article. Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together. The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is  “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also  not “surprised” that Thompson is having...
People

Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
E! News

Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids Are So Grown Up in Adorable New Beach Photos

Watch: Kim Kardashian Poses With All 4 Kids on Tropical Getaway. Kim Kardashian shared a series of snaps from her beach vacation with her children North West, 9; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 3, to Instagram on July 13, captioning the set "LIFE." The Kardashians star, 41, and her kids recently joined their fellow family members on a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Khloe Kardashian's 38th birthday.
TODAY.com

Chrissy Metz weighs in on whether Kate and Toby would get back together in a 'This Is Us' revival

It hasn’t even been three months since the series finale of “This Is Us,” but star Chrissy Metz is already up for bringing the Pearson family back. Metz, who played Kate for all six seasons on the hit NBC drama, said she would love to revisit her character in a spinoff or a reunion, if show creator Dan Fogelman and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were involved.
HollywoodLife

True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos

Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
