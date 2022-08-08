House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO