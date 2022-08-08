Read full article on original website
not doing it
2d ago
....roll'n roll'n roll'n keep them buses roll'n rawhide
Reply(1)
7
Related
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
americanmilitarynews.com
Lawmakers move to revoke Medals of Honor from soldiers who fought at Wounded Knee
U.S. House lawmakers moved to posthumously revoke Medals of Honor awarded to 20 soldiers who took part in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre – a battle during which an estimated 250 Native Americans and more than 30 soldiers died. Last week, an amendment entitled “Remove the Stain,” which sought...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell was forced to retire from law enforcement after he was badly beaten during the siege.
Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
Two New York reps join growing list of Democrats who refuse to commit to supporting Biden in 2024
Two New York Democrats declined to say whether they would support President Biden for president in 2024 Tuesday, adding to the list of Democrats who are soft on the idea of a Biden re-election campaign. When asked during a debate if Biden should seek re-election, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said...
'Visibly uncomfortable' Chuck Schumer declines comment when Rachel Maddow presses him on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow pressed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., about the FBI raid at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday evening, but Schumer was so reluctant to talk about it, one journalist called him "visibly uncomfortable." After Maddow asked Schumer for his reaction to the breaking news,...
RELATED PEOPLE
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
AOL Corp
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Daily Beast
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Game over’: Steve Bannon audio reveals Trump planned to claim early victory
Recording shows the president intended to ‘take advantage’ of early vote lead and declare himself the winner prematurely
The best way to 'go after' Republicans like Ron DeSantis is through the 'vibrant right-wing news ecosystem,' a Democratic political strategist says
Lis Smith offered her take on attack campaigns against Republicans like Ron DeSantis. The Democratic campaign veteran said the landscape has changed since she worked on Obama's campaign. A story by WaPo or NYT "might have been seen as the ultimate coup" 10 or 15 years ago, she said. A...
Retired sergeant in Trump's motorcade says Trump was adamant about going to Capitol on Jan. 6
Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser for President Trump, said the only people who believe President Biden is successful in his position are his staff members, adding on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that the administration is not taking action to build confidence among the American people. KELLYANNE CONWAY: Other presidents who have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sean Hannity: God forbid President Biden would ever give any credit to his predecessor
Sean Hannity discussed President Biden's comments following his COVID-19 recovery and how he refuses to give credit to his predecessor Trump on "Hannity." Fox News host Sean Hannity talked about President Joe Biden's diagnosis and recovery from COVID-19 and discussed Biden taking a swipe at former President Trump over his own brush with COVID-19.
Trump FBI raid: Hillary Clinton appears to fundraise off Mar-a-Lago search
Hillary Clinton’s campaign appears to be fundraising off the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "Just saying!"
Trump FBI raid: Lindsey Graham says Mar-a-Lago search increases likelihood he runs for president again in 2024
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that he believes the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home will make him more likely to run for president in 2024. Graham, R-S.C., also demanded more information on the impetus for the raid during comments at an event with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Eric Trump gives clearest indication yet of possible Trump 2024 run following FBI raid
Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Monday dropped the latest hint that his dad could be set to return to the presidential campaign trail as he slammed the FBI raid at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. During an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity,"...
Fox News
777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4