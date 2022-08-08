Drier and warmer this week with little rain expected

DENVER — Sunday's flooding rains dumped one to three inches of rain over the northern part of the Denver metro area. Southern locations barely had any moisture. The weather will now return to hot and dry for all of the Front Range for most of this week.

Highs Monday afternoon stayed in the mid-to upper 80s for the Denver metro area - close to the average for early August. A few evening thunderstorms may pop up over the mountains and foothills, but no widespread storms are expected tonight.

Lows will be mild overnight with readings in the low to mid-60s for lower elevations and in the middle 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

Hotter and drier starts on Tuesday, expect highs in the low 90s Tuesday and middle 90s on Wednesday. In the mountains, the weather will be comfortable with readings in the 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will remain hot and dry for Denver and the eastern plains with highs in the mid to upper 90s. So far in 2022, the Denver area has had 45 days of 90 degrees or hotter, 25 days of 95 degrees or hotter and 5 days at or above 100 degrees.

An increase in monsoon moisture will return by the weekend with a better chance for thunderstorms beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s Friday and Saturday and may stay in the upper 80s Sunday with a good chance for thunderstorms.

Denver7 Weather

