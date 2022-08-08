Roundup: Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act; Lili Reinhart Doesn't Question 'Riverdale'; Jacob deGrom Dominates

Read full article on original website
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Tom Brady bought a Bored Ape NFT for $430,000 in April. He's lost at least $194,000 on it since then.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady has lost tens of thousands of dollars on his Bored Ape NFT. He paid 133 ether ($430,000) for it in April, which is $235,436 right now. Its best offer is $136,034. Celebrities have famously hyped up NFTs to the masses, who stand to lose more amid...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts After Podcaster Asks How Many People He ‘Killed’ by Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
A very pointed question. Aaron Rodgers wasn't happy after a podcaster asked him about the potential consequences of his controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. "How many people do you think you killed?" Eric "PFT Commenter" Sollenberger, cohost of Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, asked the NFL player, 38, during the Monday, August 8, […]
Chiefs Reportedly Cut Former Big Ten Star On Monday
The Kansas City Chiefs made a defensive end swap on Monday, signing Matt Dickerson while cutting Shilique Calhoun. Dickerson, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on July 29, has played in 18 NFL games, all with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-20. In those 18 appearances, the former UCLA standout...
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury
The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
Looking back at how Red Sox messed up Christian Vazquez deal beyond the trade itself
The trade sending Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros was frustrating enough, but everything around it makes the Red Sox look even worse.
Watch: Video Of Suni Lee's First Pitch Attempt Goes Viral
First pitches are typically only noteworthy when they go horribly wrong. Simply getting the ball over, or at least near home plate is often a nerve-wracking task for anyone handling the ceremonial honor. However, Suni Lee took the challenge one step further when invited to Target Field to kick off Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
Aaron Boone’s power move amid Yankees’ losing streak
It hasn’t been a rosy second half of the 2022 MLB season so far for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. After getting swept in a three-game series by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees are now on a five-game losing skid, prompting Boone to make a move that he hopes would nip the issue in the bud.
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN
Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
Yankees’ surprise star suffers foot fracture
The resurgence of Matt Carpenter has been one of the most incredible stories in baseball this year, but now his status for the remainder of the season is in question. The New York Yankees announced that Carpenter suffered a left foot fracture in Monday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.
Roundup: Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Custody Battle; Sam Hartman Out Indefinitely; Frank Gore Arrested for Assault
Frank Gore arrested for assault ... Steve Martin will be subject of A24, Apple TV documentary ... Donald Trump pleads the fifth in NY civil investigation ... Nebraska mother, teenager face charges in teen's abortion after police obtain their Facebook DMs ... Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are having a custody battle ... Man charged in New Mexico Muslim murders ... Kobe Bryant helicopter crash photo trial begins ... Inflation has slowed significantly ... Iranian charged in plot to murder John Bolton ... Stock rose after good news on inflation ... Angela Yee departing "The Breakfast Club" after 12 years ... USC is finally getting an NIL collective ... Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely ... Tigers fired GM Al Avila ... Allen Lazard's huge opportunity ...
Roundup: Jennette McCurdy Releases Tell-All Book; Serena Williams to Retire; Mekhi Becton Likely Done for Season
Jennette McCurdy releases iCarly tell-all book, Serena Williams is retiring, Mekhi Becton is done for the season with a knee injury and more in the Roundup.
Ben Simmons reportedly left the Nets group chat after being asked to play in Game 4 vs. the Celtics
Calling the Brooklyn Nets a garbage fire is an insult to garbage fires. The second-tier New York squad has been a headline-grabber since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decided to take their talents to the Barclays Center. The team traded for and then traded away James Harden. Irving wanted out; now he’s staying. Durant has demanded a trade or that the general manager and coach be fired. And then there’s Ben Simmons who is in his own little world, totally fine not playing basketball, and wearing bright outfits on the sideline with spectacles that Elton John would envy.
