Every so often, there will be a part of a movie that catches your attention and leaves you wishing a different aspect of the film had been the focus. With Mack & Rita, there is the initial potential for a buddy comedy with the duo of Diane Keaton and Taylour Paige getting up to wacky adventures together. It starts with Elizabeth Lail's Mackenzie “Mack” Martin, who unexpectedly goes from 30 to 70 in the blink of an eye, after a detour into a magical tanning booth on the side of the road on a bachelorette trip to Palm Springs ages her 40 years. Mack becomes her future self, “Aunt Rita” (Keaton), and finds her way back to Paige’s Carla—her oldest friend who is soon getting married—and manages to convince her of what has happened. It is a solid start that seems like it is going to be about the two taking part in various shenanigans that will bring them closer together while also reflecting on Rita’s new perspective on the world. We can practically see this narrative door beckoning us through it.

MOVIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO