Collider
‘Mack & Rita’ Review: Diane Keaton Can’t Save This Magical Comedy of Wasted Potential
Every so often, there will be a part of a movie that catches your attention and leaves you wishing a different aspect of the film had been the focus. With Mack & Rita, there is the initial potential for a buddy comedy with the duo of Diane Keaton and Taylour Paige getting up to wacky adventures together. It starts with Elizabeth Lail's Mackenzie “Mack” Martin, who unexpectedly goes from 30 to 70 in the blink of an eye, after a detour into a magical tanning booth on the side of the road on a bachelorette trip to Palm Springs ages her 40 years. Mack becomes her future self, “Aunt Rita” (Keaton), and finds her way back to Paige’s Carla—her oldest friend who is soon getting married—and manages to convince her of what has happened. It is a solid start that seems like it is going to be about the two taking part in various shenanigans that will bring them closer together while also reflecting on Rita’s new perspective on the world. We can practically see this narrative door beckoning us through it.
‘Luck’ review: Star studded animation is a mixed bag
There is one central detail about Luck that made me want to see it. This seductive detail that lured me in was the casting of the legend herself, Jane Fonda. I am huge fan of Fonda and I see everything she does. While I enjoyed her scenes a lot and while this new animation does offer up some positives, this really is a very average middle of the road film. The casting is great and there’s an endearing sweetness that’s present, but the story does get a bit dull at several points along the way. This is no Inside Out or Soul but it’s also a far cry from something like Mars Needs Moms.
‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Director Explains What It Took to Pull Off One of the Year’s Most Charming Movies
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” the micro-budgeted, partially animated indie starring Jenny Slate as the voice of an andromorphic shell (with shoes on), is a mega-watt charmer that has also become one of the summer’s sleeper hits. Now in over 800 theaters, it feels like a balm for these troubled times – it is gloriously cute but not totally sanded down. (This is an A24 family movie, with everything that that implies.)
Timothée Chalamet Shares First Bones And All Trailer, And The Cannibal Movie Looks Both Horrific And Romantic
Timothée Chalamet reteams with the director of Call Me By Your Name for a cannibal romance.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million To Work For Just 1 Day On His 2007 Movie
“I’ve never said this publicly, but I took care of Ms. [Cicely] Tyson for the last 15 years of her life,” Tyler Perry told AARP Magazine. Tyler, 52, worked with Ms. Tyson on several films, including 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2007’s Why Did I Get Married? and its 2010 sequel, Why Did I Get Married Too? Ms. Tyson died in 2021 at the age of 96, and Tyler told AARP that he made sure the last few years of her life were spent in comfort. “She was a proud woman,” he said, “and the only reason I mention this is because she wrote it in her book. This woman had done so many amazing things, but she wasn’t well compensated for it.”
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Tyler Perry Talks Still Having A Stigma In Hollywood After Some Big Names Turned Down His Latest Movie
After big names turned down his latest movie, Tyler Perry talks about how he feels about having a stigma in Hollywood.
Next Big Thing: ‘Prey’ Star Amber Midthunder on Bringing an Indigenous Action Hero Into ‘Predator’ Franchise
Despite the month-long training for tomahawk fight sequences and wading through glacial Albertan river waters in traditional buckskin, for Amber Midthunder, a good gauge of the commitment to onscreen accuracy of Indigenous lives in the late 1700s in the new film Prey came down to how her character would brush her teeth. “Dan [Trachtenberg, the film’s director] at one point said, ‘Did people brush their teeth [back then]? Like how did that work?’ ” recalls the actress. Luckily, Prey producer Jhane Myers, a member of the Comanche Nation, provided the production with thick binders of reference materials and research and knew...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'
A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
Using Different Languages, Robin Williams Snuck ‘Dirty Stuff’ Past ‘Mork & Mindy’ Censors
Robin Williams is regarded as one of America’s greatest comedians. His fame grew exponentially following his appearance in Mrs. Doubtfire, but before his role in that 1993 film, he had been cast as Mork, first in the TV show Happy Days and then in the spin-off Mork & Mindy. In the sitcom, Mork was an alien from the planet Ork who came to Earth to experience a primitive civilization in the company of his friend and eventual, love interest, Mindy McConnell (Pam Dawber), reporting home on all he discovers.
Watch Trailer for David Bowie Documentary ‘Moonage Daydream’
Neon released a trailer for the upcoming David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream – the first officially sanctioned production about the late artist. Directed as a “cinematic experience” by Brett Morgen, the film arrives in theaters on Sept. 16, with TV airdate expected to follow. In the clip,...
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
Christopher Lloyd’s Spouse: Everything to Know About His Current Wife & His Previous 4 Marriages
Many may recognize Christopher Lloyd, 83, for his iconic roles in Back to the Future, Taxi, The Addams Family, and more. The iconic actor has been in the entertainment industry for decades, as his career took off back in the 1960s. However, few people know the details of his personal life — including his five marriages over the years. Below is a round-up of the details on his current wife, and his five ex-wives from previous marriages. Keep reading to learn more!
wegotthiscovered.com
A banal fantasy blockbuster that botched an awesome concept declares war on the streaming ranks
Director Chris Columbus knew his way around both winning family favorites and blockbuster fantasy from helming Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, so there was genuine optimism when he was announced to be taking charge on high concept big budget fantasy Pixels, which boasted a central conceit that was surely too good to go to waste.
‘A League of Their Own’ (2022) review: New stories and characters; same heart and laughs
A League of Their Own is one of the most beloved sports movies of all time. The 1992 classic is based on the on the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). Praised by critics and audiences, it has been the source of quotable lines and memorable moments. Its popularity even led to a short lived 1993 television series.
