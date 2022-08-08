ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Many St. Louis low-level court cases dismissed

By Ala Errebhi
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – City leaders said low-level cases are canceled almost annually to help the municipal courts focus on more serious crimes.

It also clears the records of St. Louisans when the cases might otherwise impede employment, housing, and other opportunities. The cases dismissed were ones that arrived in court no later than July 1, 2018.

Municipal offenses like DWIs, DUIs, leaving the scene, and dumping in unlicensed areas are not eligible for dismissal.

St. Louis also recently announced its fifth consecutive Warrant Reset Days Initiative. It’s designed to reduce the backlog of 160,000 outstanding bench warrants at the municipal court. The program allows people to come in without fear of arrest and set a new court date or handle their charges on the spot.

This year’s event will be on August 26 at 1520 Market Street from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The city’s department of personnel will be on-site as well to help connect residents to open city positions with a second chance job fair as well as free background checks.

Last year, more than 3,000 (3,155) warrants in the municipal court were reset. Individuals can check if they have municipal warrants on the municipal courts’ webpage .

Comments / 5

R. Nelson
2d ago

No wonder Saint Louis is a magnet 🧲 for crime, they enable small-time criminals to become something worse, a major source of public endangerment.

GodBless America
2d ago

Maybe we need a district attorney who is more organized.

FOX 2

FOX 2

