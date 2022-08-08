ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Adrian Peterson has hilarious complimentary take on Najee Harris

Adrian Peterson is a fan of Najee Harris but the NFL rushing legend had an odd way of going about complimenting the Steelers second-year running back. Najee Harris thrived in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially when you consider the factors he had working against him. He was playing behind a substandard offensive line with a quarterback who was well past his prime in Ben Roethlisberger and still put forth a 1,200-yard rushing season and was a massive receiving threat out of the backfield.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Barry Sanders has 'faith and confidence' Saquon Barkley will rebound in 2022

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has struggled through injuries in recent years and it has called into question his value. Already a criticized selection at No. 2 overall in 2018, Barkley’s lacking production in each of the previous two seasons has done little to sway his doubters. But one person who continues to express faith in Barkley’s long-term potential is Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders.
NFL
NBC Sports

AFC contender showing 'interest' in Reagor trade: report

Try as he might, Howie Roseman simply hasn't been able to unload Jalen Reagor. Roseman has made it abundantly clear to fellow front offices that Reagor is available, but no general manager has pulled the trigger on the disappointing 2020 first-round pick. That might change before the 2022 NFL regular...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates

In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

With mounting injuries, Eagles adding free agent running back

With a couple injuries in the last week, the Eagles are bringing in another running back. The Eagles are signing North Texas product DeAndre Torrey after a workout earlier in the day, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. NFL Network first reported the signing. This signing will give...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
