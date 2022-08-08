ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Caught on video: Laundromat worker attacked with hammer

NEW YORK -- Police say a robbery suspect attacked a 70-year-old laundromat worker with a hammer in Brooklyn.  It happened shortly before 5 a.m. last Thursday inside Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street in Brownsville.Surveillance video shows a man in a green t-shirt peering over the counter early on Aug. 4, eyeing the cleaning products for sale. He lets himself into the back and starts stealing the merchandise when a 70-year-old employee tries stopping him by throwing a hammer. Instead of being scared off, the suspect rushes the counter for the second time. "Disgusting, disgusting," one customer told CBS2's Christina Fan. "I...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Far Rockaway, NY
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn girl, 12, last seen at Brownsville home: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old Brownsville girl who has not been seen since last week. Natalia Acuna Botero was last seen inside her home near Legion Street and Pitkin Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. She’s described as about 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Woman says she was attacked, her dog fatally wounded in Prospect Park

NEW YORK -- A woman says she and her dog were attacked in a park in Brooklyn and days later, the dog died.She shared with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis how this changed her perspective on city safety."My world is shattered. My dog was my world," the woman named Jessica said on Tuesday.The devastated dog mom didn't want to face cameras as she described her unexpected last days with her beloved 2 1/2-year-old adopted pup, "Moose.""It's one thing when your dog dies when they're old and you can make peace with that, but he was not. We had so much more time,"...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Boyfriend Missing in Waters Off Far Rockaway After Overnight Dip

The search for a 25-year-old swimmer who disappeared in the waters off Far Rockaway after going for a dip overnight has turned into a recovery operation, authorities said Monday. The missing man's uncle says he got a frantic call around 1 a.m. from his friends, who said that Berman Gutierrez...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Scuba Diving#Police#Fdny#The Coast Guard
PIX11

Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Lower Manhattan burglary spree: Clothing stores hit for over $62K

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a serial burglar who has stolen more than $62,000 in merchandise from several Lower Manhattan clothing stores. The crook has pulled off six thefts, as well as one unsuccessful attempt in which he fled empty-handed, since July 3, according to authorities. In each […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

City employee struck with metal folding chair at Brooklyn pool: officials

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Parks Department employee was repeatedly struck with a metal folding chair at a Brooklyn pool Saturday morning, officials said. The staffer, a 30-year-old woman, was using a leaf blower to clear the front of the Betsy Head Pool facility in Brownsville when she was hit with the chair multiple times […]
BROOKLYN, NY
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Zuri Boston

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old from Fairview. Zuri Boston was reported missing from her home on the 3100 block of Constitution Road. She is described as a black female, 5’5”, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a mustard colored shirt with the word “Savage” on it. She is known to frequent the 700 block of Ware Street and the park at the corner of 9th Street and Carl Miller Boulevard.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
BRONX, NY
thevillagesun.com

Man, 58, hit from behind, mugged in West Village

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Police said a 58-year-old man was punched in the back of the head and robbed one night last month in the West Village. According to cops, on Mon., July 11, around 9 p.m., a man socked the victim from behind in front of 320 W. 13th St., between W. Fourth and Hudson Streets, then removed his wallet and cell phone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

52-Year-Old Man Found Dead Outside of Chase

The Brooklyn Reporter shared the story that a 52-year-old man was found dead outside of Chase on 19th Avenue and 86th Street at 7:45 am. (See here) The Reporter also wrote that they didn’t think there was foul play. RIP to the man. Prayers for his family – what...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy