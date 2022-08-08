Read full article on original website
Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed When Double-Decker Megabus Overturns On NJ Turnpike (PHOTOS)
Authorities have identified the two people killed when a double-decker Megabus overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said. Three others were seriously hurt, including the bus driver. The bus, carrying about 20 passengers, was heading south when it collided with a pickup truck on the outer roadway...
Caught on video: Laundromat worker attacked with hammer
NEW YORK -- Police say a robbery suspect attacked a 70-year-old laundromat worker with a hammer in Brooklyn. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. last Thursday inside Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street in Brownsville.Surveillance video shows a man in a green t-shirt peering over the counter early on Aug. 4, eyeing the cleaning products for sale. He lets himself into the back and starts stealing the merchandise when a 70-year-old employee tries stopping him by throwing a hammer. Instead of being scared off, the suspect rushes the counter for the second time. "Disgusting, disgusting," one customer told CBS2's Christina Fan. "I...
Jalopnik
NYC Lawyers Blame Pedestrian Parents in Crash That Killed 3-Month-Old
Lawyers for the City of New York submitted a brief this week that blamed the death of a 3-month-old baby killed by a reckless driver last year in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn on her grieving parents. Because really, they should have known how dangerous it is to exist on a New York sidewalk.
ALERT CENTER: Officials search for swimmer missing in Far Rockaway
According to police, they received a call around 2 a.m. for a male in the water at Beach 13th Street
Missing Brooklyn girl, 12, last seen at Brownsville home: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old Brownsville girl who has not been seen since last week. Natalia Acuna Botero was last seen inside her home near Legion Street and Pitkin Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. She’s described as about 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds […]
Woman says she was attacked, her dog fatally wounded in Prospect Park
NEW YORK -- A woman says she and her dog were attacked in a park in Brooklyn and days later, the dog died.She shared with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis how this changed her perspective on city safety."My world is shattered. My dog was my world," the woman named Jessica said on Tuesday.The devastated dog mom didn't want to face cameras as she described her unexpected last days with her beloved 2 1/2-year-old adopted pup, "Moose.""It's one thing when your dog dies when they're old and you can make peace with that, but he was not. We had so much more time,"...
NBC New York
Boyfriend Missing in Waters Off Far Rockaway After Overnight Dip
The search for a 25-year-old swimmer who disappeared in the waters off Far Rockaway after going for a dip overnight has turned into a recovery operation, authorities said Monday. The missing man's uncle says he got a frantic call around 1 a.m. from his friends, who said that Berman Gutierrez...
NBC New York
Illegal 60-Ton Pool Found on Brooklyn Building Roof Ordered Taken Down
The heat can make anyone a little crazy, especially the heat New York City had been dealing with for a number of days. But maybe don't take drastic — even dangerous — measures just to stay cool. The New York City Department of Buildings tweeted a photo of...
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
Lower Manhattan burglary spree: Clothing stores hit for over $62K
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a serial burglar who has stolen more than $62,000 in merchandise from several Lower Manhattan clothing stores. The crook has pulled off six thefts, as well as one unsuccessful attempt in which he fled empty-handed, since July 3, according to authorities. In each […]
NBC New York
80-Year-Old Woman Flies to Subway Car Floor in Unprovoked Manhattan Attack
An 80-year-old woman riding a subway in Manhattan found herself blindsided in a stranger ambush that landed her on the floor of the train car in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities say. According to police, the woman was on a southbound 6 train at Lexington Avenue and East 68th...
fox5ny.com
'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...
tornadopix.com
Woman killed on the subway in Times Square
Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
Man accused of killing bystander mistaken for rival gang member in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A purported gang member was charged Wednesday with killing an innocent bystander in 2019, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. Jean Carmona, 31, an alleged member of “the 200s” street gang, went to Washington Heights with other gang members and fatally shot Roberto Vasquez in the neck on Jan. 31, 2019, officials […]
City employee struck with metal folding chair at Brooklyn pool: officials
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Parks Department employee was repeatedly struck with a metal folding chair at a Brooklyn pool Saturday morning, officials said. The staffer, a 30-year-old woman, was using a leaf blower to clear the front of the Betsy Head Pool facility in Brownsville when she was hit with the chair multiple times […]
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Zuri Boston
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old from Fairview. Zuri Boston was reported missing from her home on the 3100 block of Constitution Road. She is described as a black female, 5’5”, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a mustard colored shirt with the word “Savage” on it. She is known to frequent the 700 block of Ware Street and the park at the corner of 9th Street and Carl Miller Boulevard.
Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
thevillagesun.com
Man, 58, hit from behind, mugged in West Village
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Police said a 58-year-old man was punched in the back of the head and robbed one night last month in the West Village. According to cops, on Mon., July 11, around 9 p.m., a man socked the victim from behind in front of 320 W. 13th St., between W. Fourth and Hudson Streets, then removed his wallet and cell phone.
GOTCHA! Resident Pursues Group Of Burglars To GWB: Englewood Cliffs PD
An Englewood Cliffs man chased a quartet of burglars from his home to the George Washington Bridge, where converging police captured them, authorities said. One of the bandits had opened the door to his vehicle and was climbing in when the owner came out around 8 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.
queenoftheclick.com
52-Year-Old Man Found Dead Outside of Chase
The Brooklyn Reporter shared the story that a 52-year-old man was found dead outside of Chase on 19th Avenue and 86th Street at 7:45 am. (See here) The Reporter also wrote that they didn’t think there was foul play. RIP to the man. Prayers for his family – what...
