East Brunswick, NJ

Reality TV star Teresa Giudice marries Louie Ruelas

By Karen Butler
 2 days ago
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has married her longtime beau, businessman Louie Ruelas.

Today reported the couple exchanged wedding vows during a sunset ceremony on Saturday in front of about 220 guests at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J.

The New York Post said Giudice's four daughters -- Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16 and Audriana, 12 -- served as bridesmaids.

Joe Giudice, Giudice's ex-husband and the father of her kids, shared on Instagram a photo of them in matching peach gowns.

Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Alexia Echevarria, Chanel Ayan, Loni Love, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Ashley Darbey, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider were among the guests.

The lavish affair was taped and will be shown on Bravo at a later date, E! News said.

Giudice wore a custom Mark Zunino fitted strapless dress with a mermaid silhouette.

She topped the ensemble off with a tiara and a veil embroidered with interlinking hearts and the words "Sempre Insieme," which means, "Always Together."

The bride carried a bouquet of white roses.

The groom wore a white tuxedo jacket, black bowtie and black pants.

Giudice, 50, and Ruelas, 47, have been together for about two years and got engaged last October.

Giudice and her first husband, Joe, were married from 1999 to 2020.

They both served time in jail after being accused of various financial, tax and fraud crimes. Joe was also deported to his native Italy, but now lives in the Bahamas.

