Nick Kyrgios made tennis history as he won the men's singles and doubles titles at the same tournament
On Monday, Kyrgios became the first player ever to win the Citi Open men's singles and doubles titles in the same year.
ESPN
Serena Williams survives opening-round challenge in first singles win in over a year
In the end, there was no smile when the nearly two-hour match was over. Just a look of relief, with arms raised triumphantly. It had been 14 months since Serena Williams had recorded a singles win. But with the support of the crowd in her first-round match at the Canadian Open on Monday, the 40-year-old returned to the win column with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz that was a much tougher battle than the score might indicate.
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
NBC Sports
Naomi Osaka exits opening match at Toronto with back injury
TORONTO — Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match at the National Bank Open due to a back injury. Osaka was trailing Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (4), 3-0 when she withdrew from the match. Entering the tournament, Osaka had been eliminated from her last three competitions in the...
Naomi Osaka's struggles continue with National Bank Open withdrawal
With the US Open a few weeks ago, Naomi Osaka is still trending downward. The four-time Grand Slam champion retired from her first-round match at the National Bank Open against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi on Tuesday due to a back injury. Kanepi had been leading 7-6 (4), 3-0 at the time of Osaka's withdrawal.
BBC
American Football Women's World Championships: GB beaten by USA in final
Great Britain had to settle for a silver medal after losing 42-14 to favourites USA in the final of the American Football Women's World Championships in Vantaa, Finland. The Lions took a surprise early lead as Siobhan Walker broke free from a catch to carry the ball into the endzone.
Grand slams, gold medals and foot faults: Serena Williams’ most notable moments
The American is one of the greatest tennis players of all time. We take a look back at what has been a remarkable career
Serena Williams ‘evolving away from tennis’ as women’s all-time greatest player
Serena Williams has announced her imminent retirement from tennis.The 23-time grand-slam champion has committed to playing at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati next week as well as the US Open which begins later this month, and it appears that will be her final tournament.Here, the PA news agency assesses where the American stands in a women's top 10.1. Serena Williams (Date of birth 26/09/81, 23 grand slam singles titles)Williams may have fallen just short in her bid to surpass Margaret Court's all-time record of grand slam singles titles but she deserves her spot at the top of the...
FOX Sports
Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more
Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
BBC
FEI World Championships: Britain's Charlotte Fry wins world championship dressage gold
Britain's Charlotte Fry is the new dressage world champion after triumphing at the FEI World Championships in Herning, Denmark. Her success in the individual grand prix special event came a day after helping GB win team silver. It is Britain's second grand prix special title after double Olympic champion Charlotte...
Laura Kenny left out of British team for European Championships
Dame Laura Kenny has been left out of British Cycling’s team for this week’s European Championships in Munich.Kenny had already raised the possibility of sitting out the competition during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she won gold in the scratch race, and could now also struggle to qualify for October’s World Championships.The five-time Olympic champion has endured a traumatic period since the Tokyo Games last summer, suffering a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.Former British road champion Pfeiffer Georgi takes Kenny’s place in the women’s endurance team led by Tokyo team pursuit silver medallists Josie Knight and Neah Evans, with...
Serena Williams tastes victory again at Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first match in over a year, pushing her way to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Nuria
ESPN
WNBA Hall of Famer Lauren Jackson, 41, named to Australia's World Cup team, capping stunning comeback from retirement
Three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson, who was forced to retire from the league following the 2012 season due to injuries, has been named to the Australian team for the upcoming FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup at the age of 41. It's the pinnacle of what has been a noteworthy comeback...
