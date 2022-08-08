Serena Williams has announced her imminent retirement from tennis.The 23-time grand-slam champion has committed to playing at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati next week as well as the US Open which begins later this month, and it appears that will be her final tournament.Here, the PA news agency assesses where the American stands in a women’s top 10.1. Serena Williams (Date of birth 26/09/81, 23 grand slam singles titles)Williams may have fallen just short in her bid to surpass Margaret Court’s all-time record of grand slam singles titles but she deserves her spot at the top of the...

