Serena Williams survives opening-round challenge in first singles win in over a year

In the end, there was no smile when the nearly two-hour match was over. Just a look of relief, with arms raised triumphantly. It had been 14 months since Serena Williams had recorded a singles win. But with the support of the crowd in her first-round match at the Canadian Open on Monday, the 40-year-old returned to the win column with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz that was a much tougher battle than the score might indicate.
Naomi Osaka exits opening match at Toronto with back injury

TORONTO — Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match at the National Bank Open due to a back injury. Osaka was trailing Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (4), 3-0 when she withdrew from the match. Entering the tournament, Osaka had been eliminated from her last three competitions in the...
Serena Williams ‘evolving away from tennis’ as women’s all-time greatest player

Serena Williams has announced her imminent retirement from tennis.The 23-time grand-slam champion has committed to playing at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati next week as well as the US Open which begins later this month, and it appears that will be her final tournament.Here, the PA news agency assesses where the American stands in a women’s top 10.1. Serena Williams (Date of birth 26/09/81, 23 grand slam singles titles)Williams may have fallen just short in her bid to surpass Margaret Court’s all-time record of grand slam singles titles but she deserves her spot at the top of the...
Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more

Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
Laura Kenny left out of British team for European Championships

Dame Laura Kenny has been left out of British Cycling’s team for this week’s European Championships in Munich.Kenny had already raised the possibility of sitting out the competition during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she won gold in the scratch race, and could now also struggle to qualify for October’s World Championships.The five-time Olympic champion has endured a traumatic period since the Tokyo Games last summer, suffering a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.Former British road champion Pfeiffer Georgi takes Kenny’s place in the women’s endurance team led by Tokyo team pursuit silver medallists Josie Knight and Neah Evans, with...
