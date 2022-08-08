Read full article on original website
LISTEN: Raccuia: We're 'very close' to revealing look of new Bills stadium
Executive Vice President of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, Ron Raccuia joined the “Howard and Jeremy Show” on Monday to provide an update on the progress of the new Bills stadium to come in Orchard Park. Here’s some of what he had to say:
Gloversville ‘field of dreams’ gets a boost
A historic baseball field is one step closer to restoration this week after a large donation from the family behind Stewart's Shops. The Dake Family has donated $100,000 this week to the Parkhurst Field Development Project.
Buffalo Bills training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know
Buffalo Bills training camp for 2022 is here, and New York fans are patiently waiting for a season filled with
NFL・
$25 million grant will spark transformation of middle Main Street in Buffalo
On the heels of a $54.5 million project to return cars to a section of lower Main Street in Buffalo, Rep. Brian Higgins Monday announced a $25 million federal grant that will transform the middle Main Street area from Goodell to Kensington Avenue.
