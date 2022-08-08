ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Law & Crime

Texas Mom Who Starved 6-Year-Old to Death Said She ‘Would Lock Herself in Her Bedroom’ and Let Kids ‘Do Whatever They Wanted’: Police

A 38-year-old mother of six in Texas is behind bars nearly a year after her 6-year-old daughter died due to alleged malnutrition and neglect. Stephanie Jimenez was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury by omission, a first-degree felony, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Newsweek

Cops Caught Pointing Guns at Teen for Recording Them: 'What Weapon'

Video of Virginia police officers pointing guns at a teenager who was filming them went viral this week, prompting an investigation. The anonymous teen posted the clip on Reddit Sunday, captioning his post, "Fairfax Police Department pointing their guns and threatening to kill me for recording their arrest last night." His video later surfaced on Twitter, where it has racked up 1 million views.
Cheryl E Preston

Uber driver shoots Texas pastor in road rage incident

An Uber driver has been charged with murder after reportedly he shot and killed a Texas pastor during an incident of road rage. The Sun is reporting that Deshawn Longmire, 23, shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton on June 24, on the Gulf Freeway although he denied the charge. Witnesses say they saw the two men arguing at a stoplight and that neither driver got out of their vehicle during the argument, and both men drove away after the dispute.
The Independent

Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes

Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
Black Enterprise

Here We Go Again: A ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home

A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
The Independent

Trial of father accused of killing his two daughters opens with details of teens’ failed escape

A father accused of murdering his two teenage daughters before evading arrest for 12 years was “obsessed with possession and control”, prosecutors said in the opening arguments of his capital murder trial in Texas.Yaser Said, 65, allegedly shot Amina Said, 18, and 17-year-old Sarah Said and left their bodies in his taxi outside of a hotel in Irving on New Year’s Day 2008 in a so-called “honour killing”.Prosecutor Lauren Black told the court that the sisters and their mother fled their Dallas home about a week before the killings after Mr Said put a gun to Amina’s head and...
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
