Read full article on original website
Related
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
‘You Don’t Want Me to Go in My Purse’: Suspect Allegedly Shot and Killed Another Woman in Uber After Night of Partying
A suspect shot and killed another woman early Saturday morning after partying, according to cops in Miami, Florida. Natalia Harrell, 24, is locked up at a local jail for murder in the second degree with a weapon, records show. Her partially redacted arrest affidavit identifies the victim as Gladys Yvette Borcela, 28.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Texas Mom Who Starved 6-Year-Old to Death Said She ‘Would Lock Herself in Her Bedroom’ and Let Kids ‘Do Whatever They Wanted’: Police
A 38-year-old mother of six in Texas is behind bars nearly a year after her 6-year-old daughter died due to alleged malnutrition and neglect. Stephanie Jimenez was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury by omission, a first-degree felony, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Daughter’s chilling claim before ‘bludgeoning her own mom, 66, to death with hammer after cops discover body under bed’
A DAUGHTER accused of bludgeoning her mom to death with a hammer believed she was possessed by demons, cops said. Silma Garcia, 66, was found under her bed in her apartment in the Bronx on July 15. Her daughter Charlene Novoa, 26, had scratches on her face and told officers...
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cops Caught Pointing Guns at Teen for Recording Them: 'What Weapon'
Video of Virginia police officers pointing guns at a teenager who was filming them went viral this week, prompting an investigation. The anonymous teen posted the clip on Reddit Sunday, captioning his post, "Fairfax Police Department pointing their guns and threatening to kill me for recording their arrest last night." His video later surfaced on Twitter, where it has racked up 1 million views.
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
Uber driver shoots Texas pastor in road rage incident
An Uber driver has been charged with murder after reportedly he shot and killed a Texas pastor during an incident of road rage. The Sun is reporting that Deshawn Longmire, 23, shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton on June 24, on the Gulf Freeway although he denied the charge. Witnesses say they saw the two men arguing at a stoplight and that neither driver got out of their vehicle during the argument, and both men drove away after the dispute.
Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes
Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here We Go Again: A ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home
A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
Trial of father accused of killing his two daughters opens with details of teens’ failed escape
A father accused of murdering his two teenage daughters before evading arrest for 12 years was “obsessed with possession and control”, prosecutors said in the opening arguments of his capital murder trial in Texas.Yaser Said, 65, allegedly shot Amina Said, 18, and 17-year-old Sarah Said and left their bodies in his taxi outside of a hotel in Irving on New Year’s Day 2008 in a so-called “honour killing”.Prosecutor Lauren Black told the court that the sisters and their mother fled their Dallas home about a week before the killings after Mr Said put a gun to Amina’s head and...
Chilling clues leave family with ‘bad feeling’ after surveillance shows mom who vanished with ex & toddler on camp trip
A MISSING man's sister fears "he went off the deep end" when he disappeared with his ex-lover and their toddler three weeks ago. Nicholas Hansen supposedly took Jill Sidebotham and their two-year-old daughter Lydia on a camping trip on June 27, but the trio hasn't been seen since a trip to a Walmart in Mexico, Maine on July 2.
Dog Chasing 'Rude' Intruders Who Left Gate Open Has Internet in Hysterics
In the video, a teenager can be seen sneaking into the family's garden, while another keeps watch, before the dog goes after them.
Missing Kiely Rodni: Massive search as friends reveal teen's last known footsteps in possible abduction case
A massive search effort was underway Tuesday morning for the missing California 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished after telling family she was going to head home from a high school graduation sendoff early Saturday. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has said they were investigating a possible abduction because the girl’s...
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
Girl was held captive by illegal immigrant in Alabama with dismembered remains of her mother, brother, police say
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman’s live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday. The girl, who gnawed through restraints to escape from the...
Trial Starts For Texas Dad Accused Of Teenage Daughters’ 'Honor Killings'
Yaser Said, who was placed on the FBI's Most Wanted List in 2014, is accused of gunning down his daughters, Sarah, 17, and Amina, 18, in a taxi cab near a Texas motel in 2008 and then fleeing prosecution. A Texas taxi cab driver who spent years on the FBI’s...
Comments / 0